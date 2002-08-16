Elsevier's Dictionary of Botany
1st Edition
Russian-English
Authors: P. Macura
eBook ISBN: 9780080930220
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444512291
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 16th August 2002
Page Count: 556
Description
This dictionary contains approximately 60,000 entries, constituting the most extensive listing of Russian, English and Latin names of plants, trees, shrubs, fungi, and lichens. It also includes a large number of botanical and biological terms frequently occurring in Russian botanical literature.
About the Author
P. Macura
Affiliations and Expertise
Reno, Nevada, USA
Reviews
@qu:...Covering the Russian, English, and Latin names of plants, trees, shrubs, fungi, and lichens, plus many botanical and biological terms, it is the most extensive and up-to-date work in the field. @source:American Reference Books Annual, 2003
