Elsevier's Dictionary of Botany

1st Edition

Russian-English

Authors: P. Macura
eBook ISBN: 9780080930220
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444512291
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 16th August 2002
Page Count: 556
Description

This dictionary contains approximately 60,000 entries, constituting the most extensive listing of Russian, English and Latin names of plants, trees, shrubs, fungi, and lichens. It also includes a large number of botanical and biological terms frequently occurring in Russian botanical literature.

About the Author

P. Macura

Affiliations and Expertise

Reno, Nevada, USA

Reviews

@qu:...Covering the Russian, English, and Latin names of plants, trees, shrubs, fungi, and lichens, plus many botanical and biological terms, it is the most extensive and up-to-date work in the field. @source:American Reference Books Annual, 2003

