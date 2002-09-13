Elsevier's Dictionary of Advertising
1st Edition
In English, German, French and Russian
Description
The dynamic business of advertising is quite fascinating as it encompasses an eclectic diversity of fields and activities. Spanning from matters of budgeting, discounts and commissions to creativity, the art of words and images, it communicates to consumers a viable, marketable message.
To cover such a diverse spectrum, this dictionary provides the users with terminology from the various spheres that interact to form the ever-expanding vocabulary of modern advertising: marketing and market research, creativity (graphic design, text writing and concept development, photography and film-making basics), media, prepress and typography.
This dictionary will be of good use to students of advertising, advertising professionals (account executives, graphic designers, copywriters, media planners etc.), as well as to a wide range of business people.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 568
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2002
- Published:
- 13th September 2002
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080929637
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444506917
About the Author
S.G. Manoilova
Affiliations and Expertise
Sofia, Bulgaria
D.H. Konstantinova
Affiliations and Expertise
Sofia, Bulgaria
Reviews
@qu:...In the era of globalization, the Dictionary provides a useful link to trade partners as well as competitors. It is an outstanding and reliable work. @source:American Reference Books Annual, 2003