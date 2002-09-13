Elsevier's Dictionary of Advertising - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444506917, 9780080929637

Elsevier's Dictionary of Advertising

1st Edition

In English, German, French and Russian

Authors: S.G. Manoilova D.H. Konstantinova
eBook ISBN: 9780080929637
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444506917
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 13th September 2002
Page Count: 568
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
23300.00
19805.00
295.44
251.12
290.00
246.50
220.00
187.00
175.00
148.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The dynamic business of advertising is quite fascinating as it encompasses an eclectic diversity of fields and activities. Spanning from matters of budgeting, discounts and commissions to creativity, the art of words and images, it communicates to consumers a viable, marketable message.

To cover such a diverse spectrum, this dictionary provides the users with terminology from the various spheres that interact to form the ever-expanding vocabulary of modern advertising: marketing and market research, creativity (graphic design, text writing and concept development, photography and film-making basics), media, prepress and typography.

This dictionary will be of good use to students of advertising, advertising professionals (account executives, graphic designers, copywriters, media planners etc.), as well as to a wide range of business people.

Details

No. of pages:
568
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080929637
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444506917

About the Author

S.G. Manoilova

Affiliations and Expertise

Sofia, Bulgaria

D.H. Konstantinova

Affiliations and Expertise

Sofia, Bulgaria

Reviews

@qu:...In the era of globalization, the Dictionary provides a useful link to trade partners as well as competitors. It is an outstanding and reliable work. @source:American Reference Books Annual, 2003

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.