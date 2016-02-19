Elliptic Problem Solvers provides information pertinent to some aspects of the numerical solution of elliptic partial differential equations. This book presents the advances in developing elliptic problem solvers and analyzes their performance.

Organized into 40 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the approximate solution of using a standard Galerkin method employing piecewise linear triangular finite elements. This text then defines the types of vector architecture and discusses the variation in performance that can occur on a vector processor as a function of algorithm and implementation. Other chapters consider the implementation of techniques for elliptical problems. This book discusses as well the six techniques for the solution of nonsymmetric linear systems arising from finite difference discretization of the convection-diffusion equation. The final chapter deals with the basic semiconductor device equations.

This book is a valuable resource for electrical and computer engineers, scientists, computer programmers, pure mathematicians, and research workers.