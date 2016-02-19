Elliptic Problem Solvers
1st Edition
Description
Elliptic Problem Solvers provides information pertinent to some aspects of the numerical solution of elliptic partial differential equations. This book presents the advances in developing elliptic problem solvers and analyzes their performance.
Organized into 40 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the approximate solution of using a standard Galerkin method employing piecewise linear triangular finite elements. This text then defines the types of vector architecture and discusses the variation in performance that can occur on a vector processor as a function of algorithm and implementation. Other chapters consider the implementation of techniques for elliptical problems. This book discusses as well the six techniques for the solution of nonsymmetric linear systems arising from finite difference discretization of the convection-diffusion equation. The final chapter deals with the basic semiconductor device equations.
This book is a valuable resource for electrical and computer engineers, scientists, computer programmers, pure mathematicians, and research workers.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Invited Papers
A Multi-Level Iterative Method for Nonlinear Elliptic Equations
Solving Elliptic Problems: 1930-1980
Multigrid Solvers on Parallel Computers
Implementing Techniques for Elliptic Problems on Vector Processors
On Some Trends in Elliptic Problem Solvers
Co-Energy Methods for Elliptic Flow and Related Problems
ELLPACK: Progress and Plans
The ITPACK Package for Large Sparse Linear Systems
Contributed Papers
Efficient Fortran Subprograms for the Solution of Elliptic Partial Differential Equations
Iterative Methods for Finite Element Equations
Predictor-Corrector Methods for the Solution of Time-Dependent Parabolic Problems on Parallel Processors
Efficient Solution of the Biharmonic Equation
Attainable Accuracy of Compact Discretizations of the Poisson Equation
The Concept of Rigidity and Its Implementation
Theorems of Stein-Rosenberg Type II. Optimal Paths of Relaxation in the Complex Plane
Sparse Vectorized Direct Solution of Elliptic Problems
Multi-Grid and ICCG for Problems with Interfaces
An Ad Hoc Sor Method
On Preconditioned Iterative Methods for Elliptic Partial Differential Equations
Block Relaxation Strategies
On the Numerical Solution of Nonlinear Elliptic PDEs Arising from Semiconductor Device Modeling
Non-Standard Multigrid Techniques Using Checkered Relaxation and Intermediate Grids
Some Experiments in Solving Stiff Oscillatory Ordinary Differential Equations
A Numerical Method for Solving Elliptic Boundary Value Problems in Unbounded Domains
Applications of Transfinite ("Blending-Function") Interpolation to the Approximate Solution of Elliptic Problems
Application of Parallel Processor to the Solution of Finite Difference Problems
Vector Algorithms for Elliptic Partial Differential Equations Based on the Jacobi Method
Adapting Iterative Algorithms Developed for Symmetric Systems to Nonsymmetric Systems
Comparison of Methods of Solution of the Finite Element Equations for the Large Displacement Analysis of Arches
Mesh Generation by Conformai and Quasiconformal Mappings
Block Iterative Methods
A Mesh-Parameter-Continuation Method
Capacitance Matrix Methods—A Brief Survey
Gem Solutions of Elliptic and Mixed Problems with Non-Separable 5- and 9-Point Operators
A Parallel Block Stiefel Method for Solving Positive Definite Systems
Numerical Solution of Coupled Systems of Partial Differential Equations in One Spatial Variable Time
On the Choice of Discretization for Solving PDEs on a Multi-Processor
A Software Package for Elliptic Partial Differential Equations
An Empirical Investigation of Methods for Nonsymmetric Linear Systems
Semiconductor Device Simulation
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 458
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1981
- Published:
- 28th January 1981
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483259123