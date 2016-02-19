Elementary Vectors is an introductory course in vector analysis which is both rigorous and elementary, and demonstrates the elegance of vector methods in geometry and mechanics. Topics covered range from scalar and vector products of two vectors to differentiation and integration of vectors, as well as central forces and orbits.

Comprised of seven chapters, this book begins with an introduction to relevant definitions; addition and subtraction of vectors; multiplication of a vector by a real number; position vectors and distance between two points; and direction cosines and direction ratios. The discussion then turns to scalar and vector products of two vectors; application of vector methods to simple kinematical and dynamical problems concerning the motion of a particle; and differentiation and integration of vectors. Central forces and orbits are also considered, along with the equation of a straight line and that of a plane. A parametric treatment of certain three-dimensional curves and curved surfaces, including the helix, is presented.

This monograph will be of value to students, teachers, and practitioners of mathematics.