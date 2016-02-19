Elementary Vectors
1st Edition
The Commonwealth and International Library: Mathematics Division
Description
Elementary Vectors is an introductory course in vector analysis which is both rigorous and elementary, and demonstrates the elegance of vector methods in geometry and mechanics. Topics covered range from scalar and vector products of two vectors to differentiation and integration of vectors, as well as central forces and orbits.
Comprised of seven chapters, this book begins with an introduction to relevant definitions; addition and subtraction of vectors; multiplication of a vector by a real number; position vectors and distance between two points; and direction cosines and direction ratios. The discussion then turns to scalar and vector products of two vectors; application of vector methods to simple kinematical and dynamical problems concerning the motion of a particle; and differentiation and integration of vectors. Central forces and orbits are also considered, along with the equation of a straight line and that of a plane. A parametric treatment of certain three-dimensional curves and curved surfaces, including the helix, is presented.
This monograph will be of value to students, teachers, and practitioners of mathematics.
Table of Contents
Chapter I. Definitions
Addition and Subtraction of Vectors
Multiplication of a Vector by a Real Number
Applications to Statistical Problems
Position Vectors
Distance Between Two Points
Direction Cosines and Direction Ratios
Applications to Geometrical Problems
Chapter II Scalar and Vector Products of Two Vectors
Vector Area
Scalar and Vector Triple Products
Chapter III. Differentiation and Integration of Vectors
Chapter IV. Application of Vector Methods to Simple Kinematical and Dynamical Problems Concerning the Motion of a Particle
Chapter V. Central Forces and Orbits
Chapter VI. Equation of a Straight Line
Equation of a Plane
Geometrical Problems
Chapter VII. Parametric Equations of Curves and Curved Surfaces
Answers
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 116
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483181929