Elementary Vectors - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080216546, 9781483181929

Elementary Vectors

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Mathematics Division

Authors: E. Œ. Wolstenholme
Editors: W. J. Langford E. A. Maxwell
eBook ISBN: 9781483181929
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 116
Description

Elementary Vectors is an introductory course in vector analysis which is both rigorous and elementary, and demonstrates the elegance of vector methods in geometry and mechanics. Topics covered range from scalar and vector products of two vectors to differentiation and integration of vectors, as well as central forces and orbits.

Comprised of seven chapters, this book begins with an introduction to relevant definitions; addition and subtraction of vectors; multiplication of a vector by a real number; position vectors and distance between two points; and direction cosines and direction ratios. The discussion then turns to scalar and vector products of two vectors; application of vector methods to simple kinematical and dynamical problems concerning the motion of a particle; and differentiation and integration of vectors. Central forces and orbits are also considered, along with the equation of a straight line and that of a plane. A parametric treatment of certain three-dimensional curves and curved surfaces, including the helix, is presented.

This monograph will be of value to students, teachers, and practitioners of mathematics.

Table of Contents


Chapter I. Definitions

Addition and Subtraction of Vectors

Multiplication of a Vector by a Real Number

Applications to Statistical Problems

Position Vectors

Distance Between Two Points

Direction Cosines and Direction Ratios

Applications to Geometrical Problems

Chapter II Scalar and Vector Products of Two Vectors

Vector Area

Scalar and Vector Triple Products

Chapter III. Differentiation and Integration of Vectors

Chapter IV. Application of Vector Methods to Simple Kinematical and Dynamical Problems Concerning the Motion of a Particle

Chapter V. Central Forces and Orbits

Chapter VI. Equation of a Straight Line

Equation of a Plane

Geometrical Problems

Chapter VII. Parametric Equations of Curves and Curved Surfaces

Answers

Index

No. of pages:
116
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1964
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483181929

