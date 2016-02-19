Elementary Particles - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080105826, 9781483185286

Elementary Particles

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library

Authors: A. A. Sokolov
eBook ISBN: 9781483185286
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 82
Description

Elementary Particles details the fundamental concepts that are essential in understanding elementary particles. The book first discusses the concept of elementary particles, and then proceeds to covering the prediction of the positron by Dirac and its experimental discovery. Next, the selection talks about nucleons and pions, along with beta-disintegration and the discovery of the neutrino. The next chapter deals with the problem of non-conservation of parity. The last chapter covers resonons. The book will be of great interest to physicists, particularly those who specialize in quantum mechanics.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter I Introduction

Chapter II Principles and Practices

Chapter III Arsenic

Chapter IV Chlorine (and Bromine)

Chapter V Copper

Chapter VI Iron

Chapter VII Lead

Chapter VIII Nickel

Chapter IX Nitrogen

Chapter X Phosphorus

Chapter XI Sodium and Potassium

Chapter XII Sulfur

Chapter XIII Vanadium

Chapter XIV Other Elements

Index


