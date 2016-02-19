Elementary Particles details the fundamental concepts that are essential in understanding elementary particles. The book first discusses the concept of elementary particles, and then proceeds to covering the prediction of the positron by Dirac and its experimental discovery. Next, the selection talks about nucleons and pions, along with beta-disintegration and the discovery of the neutrino. The next chapter deals with the problem of non-conservation of parity. The last chapter covers resonons. The book will be of great interest to physicists, particularly those who specialize in quantum mechanics.