Elementary Linear Algebra
4th Edition
Description
Elementary Linear Algebra develops and explains in careful detail the computational techniques and fundamental theoretical results central to a first course in linear algebra. This highly acclaimed text focuses on developing the abstract thinking essential for further mathematical study
The authors give early, intensive attention to the skills necessary to make students comfortable with mathematical proofs. The text builds a gradual and smooth transition from computational results to general theory of abstract vector spaces. It also provides flexbile coverage of practical applications, exploring a comprehensive range of topics.
Key Features
- Includes a wide variety of applications, technology tips and exercises, organized in chart format for easy reference
- More than 310 numbered examples in the text at least one for each new concept or application
- Exercise sets ordered by increasing difficulty, many with multiple parts for a total of more than 2135 questions
- Provides an early introduction to eigenvalues/eigenvectors
- A Student solutions manual, containing fully worked out solutions and instructors manual available
Readership
Sophomore- and junior- level students in introductory linear algebra
Table of Contents
Vectors and Matrices; Systems of Linear Equations; Determinants and Eigenvalues; Finite Dimensional Vector Spaces; Linear Transformations; Orthogonality; Complex Vector Spaces and General Inner Products; Additional Applications; Numerical Methods; Further Horizons
Details
- No. of pages:
- 768
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 28th December 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080886251
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123747518
About the Author
Stephen Andrilli
Dr. Andrilli has a Ph.D. degree in mathematics from Rutgers University, and is an Associate Professor in the Mathematics and Computer Science Department at La Salle University in Philadelphia, PA, having previously taught at Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, MD. He has taught linear algebra to sophomore/junior mathematics, mathematics-education, chemistry, geology, and other science majors for over thirty years. Dr. Andrilli’s other mathematical interests include history of mathematics, college geometry, group theory, and mathematics-education, for which he served as a supervisor of undergraduate and graduate student-teachers for almost two decades. He has pioneered an Honors Course at La Salle based on Douglas Hofstadter’s “Godel, Escher, Bach,” into which he weaves the Alice books by Lewis Carroll. Dr. Andrilli lives in the suburbs of Philadelphia with his wife Ene. He enjoys travel, classical music, classic movies, classic literature, science-fiction, and mysteries. His favorite author is J. R. R. Tolkien.
Affiliations and Expertise
LaSalle University, Philadelphia, PA, USA
David Hecker
Dr. Hecker has a Ph.D. degree in mathematics from Rutgers University, and is a Professor in the Mathematics Department at Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, PA. He has taught linear algebra to sophomore/junior mathematics and science majors for over three decades. Dr. Hecker has previously served two terms as Chair of his department, and his other mathematical interests include real and complex analysis, and linear algebra. He lives on five acres in the farmlands of New Jersey with his wife Lyn, and is very devoted to his four children. Dr. Hecker enjoys photography, camping and hiking, beekeeping, geocaching, science-fiction, humorous jokes and riddles, and rock and country music. His favorite rock group is the Moody Blues.
Affiliations and Expertise
Saint Joseph's University, Philadelphia, PA, USA
Reviews
"...they succeed at building an algorithmic feel for the subject, with many summaries of how to do things like diagonalizing a matrix in six easy steps or testing a set of vectors for linear independence in three steps...allows the reader to choose more practice when desired, without it being necessary to complete every exercise." --MAA Reviews