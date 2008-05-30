Electrotherapy Explained
4th Edition
Authors: Val Robertson Alex Ward John Low Ann Reed
Paperback ISBN: 9788131209714
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 30th May 2008
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2008
- Published:
- 30th May 2008
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131209714
About the Author
Val Robertson
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, University of Newcastle, Australia
Alex Ward
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, Department of Human Physiology and Anatomy; La Trobe University, Australia
John Low
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly Acting Principal, School of Physiotherapy, Guy's Hospital, London, UK
Ann Reed
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly Senior lecturer, Department of Health Sciences, University of East London, UK
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.