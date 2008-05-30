Electrotherapy Explained - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9788131209714

Electrotherapy Explained

4th Edition

Authors: Val Robertson Alex Ward John Low Ann Reed
Paperback ISBN: 9788131209714
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 30th May 2008
English
© Elsevier India 2008
Elsevier India
9788131209714

About the Author

Val Robertson

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, University of Newcastle, Australia

Alex Ward

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, Department of Human Physiology and Anatomy; La Trobe University, Australia

John Low

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly Acting Principal, School of Physiotherapy, Guy's Hospital, London, UK

Ann Reed

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly Senior lecturer, Department of Health Sciences, University of East London, UK

