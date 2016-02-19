Electrostatic Propulsion
1st Edition
Electrostatic Propulsion focuses on issues, trends, and developments in electrostatic propulsion. The compilation is composed of technical papers primarily based on the symposium of the American Rocket Society held at the U. S. Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California on November 3–4, 1960. The book presents an investigation of the performance of ion rockets employing electron-bombardment ion sources. It also underscores the value of duoplasmatron in ion propulsion. The compilation then looks at the development of a negative ion source. Calibration of mass spectrometer, description of ion source, and the theory of surface ionization are described. The book also discusses experiments on oscillating-electron plasma source; the theory of ion emission from porous media; and the effects of surface structure and adsorption on the ionization efficiency of a surface ionization source. The text also considers a number of experiments, including the space-charge theory for ion beams, circular beam neutralization, and transient and steady state behavior in cesium ion beams. The book is a good source of information for readers wanting to study electrostatic propulsion.
Ion and Plasma Propulsion Committee
Preface
A. Ion Generation
Introduction
Experimental Performance of Ion Rockets Employing Electron-Bombardment Ion Sources
The Duoplasmatron: Theoretical Studies and Experimental Observations
The Development of a Negative Ion Source
Liquid Metal Droplets for Heavy Particle Propulsion
The Oscillating-Electron Plasma Source
Theory of Ion Emission From Porous Media
Characteristics of Porous Surface Ionizers
The Effects of Surface Structure and Adsorption on the Ionization Efficiency of a Surface Ionization Source
B. Ion Acceleration and Impact Effects
Introduction
Multiple Beam Ion Motors
Space-Charge Theory for Ion Beams
Sputtering Due to High Velocity Ion Bombardment
Sputtering of Copper by Ion Bombardment in the Energy Range of 5-25 keV
C. Neutralization
Introduction
A Three Dimensional Calculation of the Effects of Insufficient Space Charge Neutralization on Ion Rockets
Numerical Techniques in the Calculation of Effects of Insufficient Space Charge Neutralization on Ion Rockets
Justification of the Use of the Collisionless Boltzmann Equation for Ion Beam Neutralization Studies
Circular Beam Neutralization
An Electrogasdynamic Approach to the Ion Jet Charge Neutralization Problem
Neutralization of Ion Beams for Propulsion by Electron Trap Formation
Transient and Steady State Behavior in Cesium Ion Beams
Neutralization of Ion Beams
On Ion Rocket Neutralization
Present Status of the Beam Neutralization Problem
D. Techniques and Testing
Introduction
Theory and Application of Hot-Wire Calorimeter for Measurement of Ion Beam Power
Beam Diagnostic Techniques
Diagnostics of the Space Charge Neutralization of Ion Beams by Electron Injection
Engineering Research in Electrostatic Propulsion Devices
Diffusion of Cesium and Ionization on Porous Tungsten
Trajectories and Thrust-Measurement Techniques for Space Testing of Ion Rocket Motors
Instrumentation Program for Ion Engine Testing
Concluding Remarks
- No. of pages:
- 592
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1961
- Published:
- 1st January 1961
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323144971