Electrons, Neutrons and Protons in Engineering
1st Edition
A Study of Engineering Materials and Processes Whose Characteristics May Be Explained by Considering the Behavior of Small Particles When Grouped Into Systems Such as Nuclei, Atoms, Gases, and Crystals
Description
Electrons, Neutrons and Protons in Engineering focuses on the engineering significance of electrons, neutrons, and protons. The emphasis is on engineering materials and processes whose characteristics may be explained by considering the behavior of small particles when grouped into systems such as nuclei, atoms, gases, and crystals. This volume is comprised of 25 chapters and begins with an overview of the relation between science and engineering, followed by a discussion on the microscopic and macroscopic domains of matter. The next chapter presents the basic relations involving mechanics, electricity and magnetism, light, heat, and related subjects which are most significant in the study of modern physical science. Subsequent chapters explore the nucleus and structure of an atom; the concept of binding forces and binding energy; the configuration of the system of the electrons surrounding the atomic nucleus; physical and chemical properties of atoms; and the structure of gases and solids. The energy levels of groups of particles are also considered, along with the Schrödinger equation and electrical conduction through gases and solids. The remaining chapters are devoted to nuclear fission, nuclear reactors, and radiation. This book will appeal to physicists, engineers, and mathematicians as well as students and researchers in those fields.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgements
Editor’s Preface
Chapter 1. Relation between Science and Engineering
Chapter 2. The Microscopic Domain
2.1. Microscopic and Macroscopic Domains
2.2. Particles of the Microscopic Domain
2.3. Interactions between Particles
2.4. Systems of Particles
2.5. Particle Volumes
Summary
Chapter 3. Some Basic Relations
Introduction
3.1. System of Units
3.2. Force and Energy Relations
3.3. Electric Field Relations
3.4. Magnetic Field Relations
3.5. Gravitational Field Relations
3.6. Electromagnetic Waves
3.7. Differential Equations
Chapter 4. The Nucleus
Introduction
4.1. Structure
4.2. Nomenclature
4.3. Dimensions and Masses
4.4. Nuclear Forces
4.5. Binding Forces and Binding Energy Illustrated
4.6. Nuclear Binding Energy
4.7. Nuclear Types
4.8. Absorption, Fission, and Scattering Cross-section
4.9. Laws of Radioactive Decay
4.10. Chart of the Nuclides
4.11. Mass-energy Relations
Chapter 5. Structure of the Atom
Introduction
5.1. The Bohr-Rutherford Atom
5.2. One-electron Atoms
5.3. The Spectrum of Hydrogen
5.4. Limitations of the Bohr-Rutherford Model
5.5. Probability Density
5.6. Quantum Numbers
5.7. States of the Hydrogen Atom
5.8. Orbitals
5.9. More Complicated Atoms
5.10. Exclusion Principle and Uncertainty Principle
Chapter 6. Physical and Chemical Properties of Atoms
Introduction
6.1. Structure and Nomenclature
6.2. The Shape of Atoms
6.3. Atomic Radii
6.4. The Periodic Table
6.5. Tendency to Fill Incompleted Shells
6.6. Ionizing Energy
6.7. Valence
Chapter 7. Structure of Gases
Introduction
7.1. General Characteristics of Gases
7.2. Temperature-Pressure-Velocity Relations
7.3. Distribution of Velocities
7.4. Length of Free Paths of Gas Particles
7.5. Behavior within the Molecule
Chapter 8. Binding Forces and Binding Energy
Introduction
8.1. The Union of Two Particles
8.2. van der Waals Bonds
8.3. Covalent Bonds
8.4. Ionic Bonds
8.5. Metallic Bonding
8.6. Chemical and Mechanical Stability of Structure
Chapter 9. Structure of Solids
Introduction
9.1. Structure Study Methods
9.2. Types of Solids
9.3. Crystal Structure
9.4. Atomic Shape Related to Crystal Structure
9.5. Structure Idealization
9.6. Crystal Imperfections
9.7. Activity within Solids
Chapter 10. Energy Levels
Introduction
10.1. Free Particle Theory
10.2. Applications of the Free Particle Theory
10.3. Summary of Results of the Free Particle Theory
10.4. Energy Levels of Single Atoms and of Assemblies of Atoms
10.5. Interpretation of Band Structure
10.6. Insulators, Conductors, and Semiconductors
Chapter 11. The Schrödinger Equation
Introduction
11.1. Objectives of Presentation
11.2. General Method of Approach
11.3. The Schrodinger Equation
11.4. Application to a One-dimensional Problem. The Square Potential Well
11.5. Numerical Example, Square Potential Well
11.6. Potential Well of Finite Width and Infinite Depth
11.7. Interpretation of Results
11.8. More Complicated Types of Systems
11.9. Conclusion
Chapter 12. Surfaces
Introduction
12.1. The Physical Nature of a Surface
12.2. Surface Energy
12.3. Surface Tension
12.4. Surface Wetting
12.5. Adsorption at Surfaces
12.6. Chemical Catalysis
12.7. Adhesion
12.8. Friction
12.9. Electron Emission from Metal
12.10. Contact Potential
12.11. Oxidation
12.12. Corrosion
Chapter 13. Energetic Particles
Introduction
Electrons
13.1. Sources of Electrons
13.2. Energy Loss Mechanisms
13.3. Fate
Positive Particles with Small Charge-to-mass Ratio
13.4. Sources of High-mass, Positively Charged Particles
13.5. Mechanism of Energy Loss
13.6. Fate
Photons
13.7. Sources of Photons
13.8. Energy Loss Mechanisms
13.9. Fate
Neutrons
13.10. Sources of Neutrons
13.11. Mechanism of Energy Loss
13.12. Fate
Fission Fragments
13.13. Sources
13.14. Mechanism of Energy Reduction
13.15. Fate
Chapter 14. Mechanical and Thermal Properties of Gases
Introduction
14.1. Pressure-Volume Relation
14.2. Specific Heat
14.3. Thermal Conductivity
14.4. Diffusion
14.5. Diffusion and Absorption
14.6. Viscosity
Chapter 15. Electrical Conduction through Gases
Introduction
15.1. The Basic Conduction Process
15.2. Conduction in High Vacuum
15.3. Conduction Processes in High Pressure Gas
15.4. Movement of Charged Particles through High Pressure Gas
15.5. Amplification of Charge-carrier Concentration Due to Gas Molecules
15.6. The Breakdown Process
15.7. Effect of Space Charges Due to Electrons and Positive Ions
15.8. The Arc
15.9. Corona
15.10. Breakdown in Air at Atmospheric Pressure
15.11. Application of Gaseous Conduction Processes
Chapter 16. Mechanical and Thermal Properties of Solids
Introduction
16.1. Lattice Energy
16.2. Thermal Expansion
16.3. Heat Capacity
16.4. Thermal Conductivity
16.5. Mechanical Strength
16.6. Plastic Deformation
Chapter 17. Electrical Conduction in Solids
Introduction
17.1. Electronic Structure of Solids
17.2. Electrical Conduction in Metals
17.3. Electrical Conduction in Intrinsic Semiconductors
17.4. Impurity Semiconductors
17.5. Hall Effect
17.6. Minority Carriers
17.7. Lifetime of Minority Carriers
Chapter 18. Semiconductor Devices
Introduction
18.1. Comparison of Conduction in a Semiconductor with Conduction in a Vacuum Tube
18.2. The p-n Junction
18.3. Transistors
18.4. The Junction Transistor
18.5. The Point-contact Transistor
18.6. Transistor Operation Limitations
18.7. Thermistors
18.8. Photoconductivity
18.9. The Photovoltaic Cell
18.10. Thermoelectric Effects
Chapter 19. Dielectric Properties of Materials
Introduction
19.1. Macroscopic Behavior of Dielectrics
19.2. Microscopic Behavior of Dielectric Materials
19.3. Types of Polarization
19.4. Energy Loss and Relaxation Time
19.5. Ferroelectric Crystals
19.6. Electrets
19.7. Dielectric Breakdown
19.8. Dielectric Behavior in Time-varying Electric Fields
Chapter 20. Magnetic Properties of Materials
20.1. The Origin of the Magnetic Behavior of Materials
20.2. Characteristics of Ferromagnetic Materials
20.3. Magnetic Domains
20.4. Magnetization Curves
20.5. Magnetic Materials for Operation at Varying Flux Densities
20.6. Permanent Magnets
Chapter 21. Nuclear Reactors
Introduction
21.1. The Nucleus
21.2. Binding Energy Reviewed
21.3. The Fission Process
21.4. Rationalization of the Fission Process
21.5. Energy Released in Fission
21.6. Fissionable Materials
21.7. Fission Products
Chapter 22. Nuclear Reactors
22.1. A Critical Assembly
22.2. Interaction Rate and Neutron Flux
22.3. Diffusion of Neutrons
22.4. The Diffusion Equation (One-dimensional)
22.5. The Diffusion Equation (Three-dimensional)
22.6. Reflector
22.7. The Diffusion Equation, Two-group Theory
22.8. The Uranium Reactor
22.9. Moderator Characteristics
22.10. Nuclear Reactor Construction
22.11. Neutron Economy
22.12. Reactor Power and Flux
22.13. Nuclear Reactor Control
22.14. Excess Multiplication Factor Requirements
22.15. Reactor Start-up. The Sub-critical Assembly
22.16. Manufacture of Fissionable Material
22.17. Reactor Types
22.18. Reactor Thermal and Mechanical Problems
Chapter 23. Radiation Measurements
Introduction
23.1. Radiation Detection Principles
23.2. The Electroscope
23.3. Photographic Emulsions
23.4. Cloud Chambers
23.5. Crystal Counters
23.6. The Scintillation Detector
23.7. The Gas-filled Detector
23.8. Gas Amplification
23.9. Operation of the Gas-filled Detector
23.10. Associated Electric Circuits
23.11. Statistics
Chapter 24. Radiation-Induced Damage in Matter
Introduction
24.1. Radiation Damage Processes
24.2. Units of Radiation Exposure
24.3. Effects on Engineering Materials
24.4. Radiation Effects on Living Organisms
24.5. Radiation Effects on Man
24.6. Radiation Environment
24.7. Shielding of Radioactive Sources
24.8. Radioactive Waste Disposal
Chapter 25. Radiation Applications in Industry and Science
Introduction
25.1. The Basis of Application
25.2. Inspection of Opaque Objects
25.3. Thickness Gauging
25.4. Observation of Parts inside an Opaque Container
25.5. Measurement of Density of Liquids
25.6. Indication of Liquid Level
25.7. Soil Moisture Content and Density Measurement
25.8. Measurement of the Wear of Moving Parts
25.9. Metal Transfer at Contacts
25.10. Chemical Analysis for Trace Impurities
25.11. Isotope Dilution
25.12. Mixing
25.13. Washing Machine Effectiveness
25.14. Fertilizer Utilization Studies
25.15. Physiological Processes
25.16. Medical Diagnosis
25.17. Carbon Dating
25.18. Chemical Processing
25.19. Electron-beam Processing
25.20. Stabilization of High-voltage Breakdown of Gaps
25.21. Radiation Therapy
Appendix
Table I. Physical Constants
Table II. Chart of the Nuclides opposite
Table III. Periodic Table of Elements
Table IV. Alphabetical List of the Elements
Table V. Cross-sections for Naturally Occurring Elements
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483149400