Electronics Reliability and Measurement Technology

Measurement Science and Manufacturing Science Research The Members Dollar SRC Structure An Industry View of the Future Direction of Manufacturing Science (Through 1955) Generated by the TAB Manufacturing Sciences Committee Future Directions of the Manufacturing Sciences Program Major Trends-Semiconductors Equipment Implications Semiconductor Equipment Business Semiconductor Capital Investment Plans Worldwide Sales Forecast 1985 Semiconductor Equipment Sales Major Trends-Semiconductor Equipment Programs Manufacturing Sciences Principal Thrusts The SRC/University of Michigan Program in Automated Semiconductor Manufacturing Manufacturing Sciences Significant Accomplishments Nondestructive SEM for Surface and Subsurface Wafer Imaging Introduction Image Processing Storage and Retrieval Time Resolved Capacitive Coupling Voltage Contrast Nondestructive Subsurface Imaging of Semiconductors References Surface Inspection-Research and Development Introduction Trends in Surface Analysis New Front End Detection Techniques Tool Development Research Topics Sensors Developed for In-Process Thermal Sensing and Imaging References Wafer Level Reliability for High-Performance VLSI Design Introduction Wafer Level Tests Wafer Level Electromigration Tests Mobile Ion Contamination Schottky Diode Structures Wafer Level Device Reliability Future Wafer Level Testing Conclusions References Wafer Level Reliability Testing: an Idea Whose Time Has Come Planting Seeds Initial Results With or Without Wafer Level Reliability Testing CAR 1986 Workshop Micro-Focus X-Ray Imaging Introduction The Need for Solder Quality Inspection Stress and Electrical Testing Visual Inspection Structural Inspection Developing a Solder Quality Inspection machine Results Achieved with the First Machine The Importance of Accept/Reject Thresholds The ""Structural"" Solder Quality Standards Problem Conclusions Measurement of Opaque Film Thickness Introduction Description of Thermal Waves and Experimental Technique Thermal Diffusivity of an Isotropic Solid Theoretical Framework for Thin Film Calculations Numerical Calculations and Experimental Results: Cu Film on Glass Summary and Conclusions References Intelligent Laser Soldering Inspection and Process Control Introduction Novel Approach: Thermal Flow The Laser/Inspect System Statistical Data Inspecting Tab Assemblies Intelligent Laser Solderer Rupture Testing for the Quality Control of Electrodeposited Copper Interconnections in High-Speed, High-Density Circuits Introduction Type of Interconnecting Material The Control of Microcracking in Type E Copper Hot Rupture Testing Setting Quality Control Standards-Dynamic Rupture Quality Control by Creep-Rupture Testing Summary and Conclusions References Heterodyne Holographic Interferometry: High-Resolution Ranging and Displacement Measurement Holographic Interferometry Applications in Electronics (Documented) Other Applications Homodyne Construction Homodyne Display Heterodyne Recording Contouring Using HHI Quasi-Heterodyne Readout Wear Contours Heterodyne Readout Wear Contours Surface Acoustic Wavefront Advantages Limitations ""Whole Wafer"" Scanning Electron Microscopy Historical Perspective Step Coverage Parameters Today's Response by Industry Choices/Status Courses of Action Whole Wafer Scanning Exposes the Wafer Back Matter