Electronics of Microwave Tubes
1st Edition
Description
Electronics of Microwave Tubes presents the fundamentals of microwave tubes. This book explains, both qualitatively and quantitatively, the effects governing the operation of microwave tubes used in telecommunications, including tubes in circuits, properties of resonant circuits, and delay lines used as tube elements.
Other topics covered include electron motion in static fields; exchange of power between electron streams and periodic electric fields; and ballistic treatment of electron bunching in regions free from radio-frequency fields. The diodes and grid-controlled tubes; modulation of electron streams by traveling waves in the absence of static transverse fields; and interaction between electron beams and traveling waves in crossed electric and magnetic fields are also elaborated. This text likewise discusses the practical applications of microwave tubes; microwave resonant circuits; delay lines; and electron beams and electron guns.
This publication is a good reference for students, physicists, and engineers interested in the field of microwave tubes.
Table of Contents
Preface
Units and Sign Conventions
Principal Symbols and Notation
1. The Scope of Microwave Electronics
1.1 Definitions
1.2 Microwave Tubes and Microwave Accelerators
1.3 Some Fundamental Differences in Treatment between Microwave Tubes and Microwave Accelerators
2. Electron Motion in Static Fields
2.1 Transit Angle
2.2 Equations of Motion
2.3 Transit Times in Electrostatic Fields in the Absence of Space Charge
2.4 Transit Times in Space-Charge Fields
2.5 Motion in Crossed Electric and Magnetic Fields
2.5.1 Plane Parallel System
2.5.2 Cylindrical System
2.5.3 The "Cut-off" Characteristic
2.5.4 Busch's Theorem
3. Currents in Microwave Tubes
3.1 General
3.2 The Induced Current
3.3 The Convection Current
3.4 The Total Current
3.5 Qualitative Examination of the Currents in a Triode
3.6 The Llewellyn-Peterson Equations
3.6.1 The Diode with Initial Velocities
3.6.2 Method of Calculation
4. Exchange of Power between Electron Streams and Periodic Electric Fields
4.1 General Principles
4.2 Exchange of Power with Stationary Periodic Fields
4.3 Exchange of Power with Progressive Periodic Fields
4.4 Conclusion
5. Velocity Modulation in Stationary Fields
5.1 Linear Modulation
5.2 Nonlinear Modulation
6. Ballistic Treatment of Electron Bunching in Regions Free from Radio-Frequency Fields
6.1 General
6.2 Sinusoidal Modulation; Field-Free Drift Space
6.3 Sinusoidal Velocity Modulation; Drift Space with a Homogeneous Retarding Field
6.4 Nonsinusoidal Velocity Modulation; Field-Free Drift Space
7. Use of Stationary Fields for Extracting Power from the Beam
7.1 General
7.2 Linear Conditions
7.3 Nonsinusoidal Convection Current
8. Diodes and Grid-Controlled Tubes
8.1 General
8.2 The Saturated Diode
8.3 The Space-Charge-Limited Diode
8.4 Discussion of the A.C. Admittances of the Space-Charge-Limited Diode
8.5 Application of the Expressions Obtained to Grid-Controlled Tubes
8.6 Total Emission Damping
9. Phase Selection
9.1 General
9.2 Devices Using Phase Selection
10. Modulation of Electron Streams by Traveling Waves in the Absence of Static Transverse Fields
10.1 The Problem
10.2 Basic Calculations
10.3 General Discussion
10.4 A Single Beam and a Line
10.5 Two Electron Beams without a Delay Line
10.6 A Beam in a Dielectric Medium of Non-zero Conductivity
10.7 Fundamentals of the Field Theory of Electron Beams
10.8 Space-Charge Waves in Electron Beams Having a Distribution of Velocities
11. Free Space-Charge Waves
11.1 General
11.2 Electron Streams as Transmission Lines
11.3 Space-Charge Waves in Regions Free from Static Fields
11.4 Space-Charge Waves in Static Accelerating Fields where ν = Rzu
11.5 Space-Charge Waves in Space-Charge-Limited Diodes
11.6 Space-Charge Waves in Axially Symmetric Systems in the Absence of Static Fields
11.7 Transformations in Electron Beams
11.8 Power in Free Space-Charge Waves
12. Interaction between Electron Beams and Traveling Waves in Crossed Electric and Magnetic Fields
12.1 Definitions
12.2 The Traveling Wave Magnetron
12.2.1 Qualitative Introduction
12.2.2 Electron Trajectories
12.2.3 Alternating Current and Propagation Constant
12.3 Electron-Wave and Resistive Wall Magnetrons
13. Classification of Microwave Tubes
13.1 Space-Charge Controlled Tubes
13.2 Transit-Time Tubes. Summary
13.3 Drift-Space Tubes
13.4 Growing-Wave Tubes
13.5 Characteristic Differences between Traveling-Wave Tubes and Traveling-Wave Magnetrons
13.6 The Backward-Wave Oscillator
14. Practical Applications of Microwave Tubes 169
14.1 Summary
14.2 Tubes for Microwave Links
14.3 Microwave Tubes in Radar
14.4 Microwave Tubes for uhf Television Broadcasting
14.5 Microwave Tubes for Beyond-the-Horizon Transmission
14.6 Microwave Tubes for Linear Accelerators
14.7 Microwave Tubes for Communication Systems Using Circular Wave Guide
15. The Tube as a Circuit Element
15.1 Available Power of a Generator
15.2 Power Gain
15.3 Efficiency
15.4 Available Noise Power and Noise Temperature
15.5 Noise Figure
15.6 Bandwidth, Group Transit Time, Phase Distortion
15.7 The Amplifier Tube Regarded as a Four-Pole
15.8 The Gain-Bandwidth Product: a Figure of Merit for Tubes
15.9 Transmitter Power, Bandwidth, Noise Figure, and Range in Microwave Transmission Systems
15.10 The Rieke Diagram
15.11 Oscillator Hysteresis
15.12 Crystal Mixers
16. Noise
16.1 Fundamental Ideas
16.2 Noise in a Saturated Diode
16.3 Total Emission Noise
16.4 Noise in Space-Charge Limited Diodes for Small Transit Angles
16.5 Noise in Grid-Controlled Tubes
16.5.1 Theory
16.5.2 Characteristic Noise Quantities for Grid-Controlled Tubes
16.5.3 The Noise Figure of Grid-Controlled Tubes
16.5.4 Transformations of Noisy Four-Terminal Networks
16.6 Fluctuations in Electron Beams
16.7 Gas Discharges as Noise Generators
17. Microwave Resonant Circuits
17.1 General Properties
17.2 Quality Factor and Circuit Efficiency
17.3 Measurement of Quality Factor and Admittance at Resonance
17.4 Coaxial Line Resonators
17.4.1 Resonant Frequency
17.4.2 Circuit Losses at Resonance
17.4.3 Bandwidth
17.5 Capacitively Loaded Cavity Resonators
18. Delay Lines
18.1 General Properties
18.2 Classification of Delay Lines
18.3 Differences between Delay Lines and Ordinary Wave Guides
18.4 Fundamental Delay Line Equations
18.5 Homogeneous Delay Lines
18.5.1 The Sheath Helix
18.5.2 Parallel-Plate Delay Line
18.5.3 Karp Circuit
18.6 Inhomogeneous Delay Lines
18.6.1 Various Forms of the Inhomogeneous Delay Lines
18.6.2 Equivalent Circuits
18.6.3 Wave Propagation in Lines of Periodic Structure
18.6.4 General Method of Analyzing Periodic Delay Lines
18.6.5 Analysis of a Plane Periodic Delay Line
18.6.6 Analysis of a Corrugated Circular Wave Guide
18.6.7 The Tape Helix as a Periodic Delay Line
18.7 Closed Ring Periodic Delay Lines
18.7.1 General Properties
18.7.2 Analysis of a Closed Ring Delay Line
18.7.3 Dispersion Curves and Modes of a Traveling-Wave Magnetron
19. Electron Beams and Electron Guns 311
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Electron Motion
19.3 Beams in Field-Free Space
19.4 Beams in Homogeneous Magnetic Fields
19.5 Beams in Periodic Magnetic Fields
19.6 Electron Guns General
19.7 Pierce Guns
19.7.1 Plane-Parallel System, Strip Beam
19.7.2 Electron Guns with Axial Symmetry
19.8 Other Types of Electron Gun
19.9 Ion Trapping
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 374
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1958
- Published:
- 1st January 1958
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323153515