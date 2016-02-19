Electronics—From Theory Into Practice
2nd Edition
Electronics — From Theory into Practice, Second Edition, Volume 2: Operational Amplifiers, Oscillators and Digital Techniques is part of a series of publications that tackles concerns in integrating electronics theory with practical application. The text first covers negative feedback amplifiers, along with worked examples that show the application of ubiquitous operational amplifier. Next, the selection deals with power supplies, sinusoidal oscillators and waveform generators, and digital techniques. The last chapter tackles general electronic engineering practice, along with a survey of resistor and capacitor types, screening, earths and earth loops, and guidelines on the application of TTL devices. The book will be of great use to both professionals and students of electronics engineering.
Table of Contents
Preface to Volume 2
Design Examples
6. Negative Feedback Amplifiers
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Feedback Connections
6.3. Examples of Series-Parallel Feedback Systems
6.3.1. Emitter Follower Buffer Amplifier
6.3.2. Output Stage for a Direct-Coupled Amplifier
6.3.3. Augmented Emitter Follower
6.3.4. Field Effect Source Follower
6.3.5. Operational Amplifier Voltage Follower
6.3.6. Applications of the Voltage Follower
6.3.7. The Voltage Follower Using Operational Amplifiers
6.3.8. Capacitor-Coupled Voltage Amplifier
6.3.9. Selective Amplifier Using Series-Parallel Feedback
6.4. Applications of Parallel-Series Feedback
6.4.1. Common Base Amplifier
6.4.2. Transistor Current Amplifier
6.4.3. Operational Amplifier Current Amplifiers
6.5. Examples of Parallel-Parallel Feedback
6.5.1. Performance of Parallel-Parallel Voltage Amplifier
6.5.2. Functional Operations—Integration
6.5.3. Difference Integrator
6.5.4. Double Integrator
6.5.5. Differentiation
6.6. Example of Series-Series Feedback
6.7. Instrumentation Using Feedback Amplifiers
6.7.1. Millivoltmeter
6.7.2. Transducer Amplifier
6.7.3. Difference Amplifier
6.7.4. Bridge Amplifier
6.7.5. High-Input Impedance Difference Amplifiers
6.8. Low-Input Resistance Amplifier
6.9. Automatic Zeroing
6.10. Stabilization against Oscillation
6.11. Active Resistor-Capacitor Filters
6.11.1. First-Order Filters
6.11.2. Basic Second-Order Filters
6.11.3. Resistance-Capacitance Form of Second-Order System
6.11.4. Active Second-Order Filter
6.11.5. Higher-Order Filters
6.11.6. Multiple Feedback Band-Pass Filter
7. Power Supplies
7.1. The Basic Rectifier
7.2. The Full-Wave Rectifier
7.3. Effect of Load Capacitance
7.4. L-C Smoothing Filter
7.5. Choke Input Filter
7.6. Voltage Multipliers
7.7. Voltage Stabilization
7.8. Semiconductor Stabilizer Diodes
7.9. Emitter Follower as a Voltage Stabilizer
7.10. Closed-Loop System
7.11. Current Limitation
7.12. Application of Operational Amplifiers as Voltage Regulators
7.13. Fully Integrated Regulators
8. Oscillators
8.1. Sinusoidal Oscillators—Basic Considerations
8.2. Negative Resistance
8.3. Amplitude Stabilization
8.4. Survey of Feedback L-C Oscillators
8.5. The Tuned Drain Oscillator
8.6. Colpitts Oscillator Using a Bipolar Transistor
8.7. Resistance-Capacitance Oscillators
8.8. Wien Bridge Oscillator
8.9. Closed-Loop Level Control
8.10. Frequency Stability
8.11. The Series Resonant Oscillator
9. Waveform Generators
9.1. Multivibrators—General Survey of the Three Types
9.2. Transistor Switching
9.3. Speed of Transistor Switching
9.4. Bistable Multivibrator
9.5. Triggering
9.6. Alternative Gating Methods
9.7. Emitter-Coupled BMV
9.8. Symmetrical Trigger BMV
9.9. Complementary Bistable Networks
9.10. Integrated Circuit Bistables
9.11. Monostable Multivibrators
9.12. The Direct Coupled MMV
9.13. Asymmetrical MMV
9.14. Integrated Circuit MMV
9.15. Astable Multivibrators
9.16. Emitter-Coupled AM
9.17 Complementary AMV
9.18 Integrated Circuit AMV
9.19 Voltage-Controlled AMV
9.20 Pulse Generators
9.21 Linear Sweep Generators
9.22 Use of a Constant-Current Generator
9.23 Sawtooth Generator Using Avalanche Switching
9.24 Miller Timebase Generator
9.25 Reduction of Recovery Time
9.26 Integrated Circuit Waveform Generator/VCO
10. Digital Techniques
10.14
10.1 Interface Elements
10.2 Basic Combinational Logic Elements
10.3 Basic Identities for Logic Variables
10.4 Example—Data Handling
10.5 Exclusive OR
10.6 NAND Bistable
10.7 Examples
10.8 Clocked Bistable
10.9 Delta Modulator
10.10 Master-Slave JK Bistable
10.11 Flip-Flop Binary Counters
10.12 Decoding
10.13. Decade Counter
10.14 Counter Applications
11. Some General Design Considerations
11.1 Resistors
11.2 Resistor Types
11.3 Capacitors
11.4 Capacitor Types
11.5 Practical Use of TTL Devices
11.6 Screening
Appendix C. Symbols Used In This Book
Appendix D. The Thermionic Valve
Bibliography
Index
