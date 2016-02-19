Electronics for Technicians
1st Edition
The Commonwealth and International Library: Electrical Engineering Division
Description
Electronics for Technicians covers the basic fundamentals of electronics, including the operation of devices and circuits. The book is meant to help the technician to obtain numerical answers to actual circuit problems. This volume consists of seven chapters, the first of which introduces the reader to the basic rules for circuits containing resistive and reactive elements. Charge and discharge of a capacitor through a resistor is discussed, along with charge and discharge of an inductance through a resistance, application of sinusoidal voltages to simple networks, and series and parallel LCR circuits. The chapters that follow focus on the simple construction and operation of vacuum and semiconductor rectifier devices capable of amplifying alternating signals, uses of transistors and valves in amplifier circuits, and power supplies. Negative and positive feedback is also considered, with particular emphasis on circuit descriptions of the more common oscillator types that produce or do not produce sinusoidal waves. The book concludes with a chapter on laboratory test equipment such as cathode-ray oscilloscopes, alternating current electronic voltmeters, low-frequency signal generators, and Q-meters.
This book is written specifically for technicians in the electrical engineering industry.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Acknowledgments
Symbols and Abbreviations
1. Circuit Theory
1.1. Charge and Discharge of a Capacitor (C) Through a Resistor (R)
1.1.1. Capacitor Charging Through a Resistor
1.1.2. Capacitor Discharging Through a Resistor
1.2. Charge and Discharge of an Inductance (L) Through a Resistance (r)
1.2.1. Inductance (L) Charging Through Residual Resistance (r)
1.2.2. Inductance (L) Discharging Through Residual Resistance (r)
1.3. Application of Sinusoidal Voltages to Simple Networks
1.3.1. Sinusoidal Voltage Applied to a Circuit Containing Resistance only
1.3.2. Sinusoidal Voltage Applied to a Circuit Containing Inductance only
1.3.3. Sinusoidal Voltage Applied to a Circuit Containing Capacitance only
1.4. Series and Parallel LCR Circuits
1.4.1. Series LCR Circuit
1.4.2. Parallel LCR Circuit
1.5. Worked Examples
1.6. Examples for Practice
2. Valves and Semiconductors
2.1. The Vacuum Diode
2.1.1. Construction
2.1.2. Operation
2.1.3. Experimental Method for Obtaining Diode Characteristics
2.2. The Vacuum Triode
2.2.1. Construction
2.2.2. Operation
2.2.3. Determination of Parameters from Anode Characteristics
2.2.4. Experimental Method for Obtaining Triode Characteristics
2.3. The Tetrode Valve
2.3.1. Introduction
2.3.2. Construction
2.3.3. Operation
2.4. The Beam Tetrode
2.4.1. Construction
2.4.2. Operation
2.5. The Pentode Valve
2.5.1. Construction
2.5.2. Operation
2.5.3. Experimental Method for Obtaining Pentode Characteristics
2.6. Semiconductor Theory
2.6.1. Introduction
2.6.2. Intrinsic (pure) Semiconductor
2.6.3. Extrinsic or Impurity Semiconductor
2.7. P-N Junction Diode
2.7.1. Construction
2.7.2. Operation
2.8. Point Contact Diode
2.8.1. Construction
2.8.2. Operation
2.9. P-N-P Junction Transistor
2.9.1. Introduction
2.9.2. Construction
2.9.3. Operation
2.10. The N-Channel Field Effect Transistor (F.E.T.)
2.10.1. Introduction
2.10.2. Basic Structure
2.10.3. F.E.T. Operation and Characteristics
2.11. Examples for Practice
3. Other Electronic Devices
3.1. Cold-Cathode Diode
3.1.1. Construction
3.1.2. Ionization
3.1.3. Glow Discharge
3.2. Hot-Cathode Gas-Filled Diode
3.2.1. Construction
3.2.2. The Arc Discharge
3.2.3. Precautions
3.2.4. Temperature Considerations
3.3. The Negative Grid Thyratron
3.3.1. Construction
3.3.2. Test Circuit
3.3.3. Control Methods
3.3.4. Industrial Applications
3.4. The Mercury-Arc Rectifier
3.4.1. Construction
3.4.2. Typical Circuit
3.5. The Ignitron
3.6. Photo-electric Devices
3.6.1. The Photo-Emissive Cell
3.6.2. The Gas-Filled Photo-Emissive Cell
3.6.3. The Photo-Diode
3.6.4. The Photo-Transistor
3.6.5. The Photo-Voltaic Cell
3.7. The Dekatron
3.7.1. Introduction
3.7.2. Construction
3.7.3. Operation of a Typical Circuit
3.8. The Electrostatic Cathode-Ray Tube
3.8.1. Introduction
3.8.2. Electron Beam Production
3.8.3. Electrostatic Deflection
3.8.4. The Screen
3.9. Examples for Practice
4. Power Supplies
4.1. Half-Wave Rectifier
4.2. Capacitance Smoothing
4.3. L-C Filter
4.4. Full-Wave Rectifier
4.5. Zener Diode Voltage Regulator
4.6. Voltage Regulation Using the Voltage Reference Tube
4.7. Emitter-follower Series Voltage Regulator
4.8. Series Voltage Regulator Using Thermionic Valves
4.9. Examples for Practice
5. Amplifiers
5.1. Resistance-Loaded Common-Emitter Transistor Amplifiers
5.1.1. Practical d.c. Load Line
5.1.2. Theoretical d.c. Load Line
5.1.3. Use of Load Lines in Predicting Power Gain of a Simple Transistor Amplifier
5.1.4. Transistor Power Gain using Small-Signal Equivalent Circuits
5.1.5. Simple Practical Amplifiers
5.1.6. Resistance-Loaded Common-Emitter Large-Signal Amplifiers
5.2. Transformer-Coupled Large-signal Common-Emitter Amplifiers
5.2.1. Transformer-Coupled Class-A Transistor Power Amplifier
5.2.2, Transformer-Coupled Class-B Transistor Push-Pull Amplifier
5.3. Resistance-Loaded Thermionic Valve Amplifiers
5.3.1. Use of Load Lines in Predicting Voltage Gain of a Simple Valve Amplifier
5.3.2. Dynamic Mutual Characteristics and Bias Classification
5.3.3. Use of Small-Signal Equivalent Circuits to Determine the Voltage Gain of a Simple Amplifier
5.3.4. Input Resistance, Output Resistance and Matching
5.3.5. R.C.-Coupled Thermionic Valve Amplifier
5.3.6. Transformer-Coupled and Tuned-Anode Voltage Amplifiers
5.3.7. Resistance-Loaded Large-Signal Valve Amplifiers
5.4. Transformer-Coupled Large-Signal Thermionic Valve Amplifiers
5.4.1. Transformer-Coupled Class-A Power Amplifier
5.4.2. Transformer-Coupled Class-B Push-Pull Amplifier
5.5. Examples for Practice
6. Feedback—Negative and Positive
6.1. Negative Feedback
6.1.1. Gain of an Amplifier with Series Voltage Negative Feedback
6.1.2. Series Current Negative Feedback
6.1.3. Cathode Follower
6.1.4. Emitter Follower
6.2. Positive Feedback
6.2.1. Sinusoidal Oscillators
6.2.2. Oscillators which Generate Square Waves
6.3. Examples for Practice
7. Laboratory Test Equipment
7.1. The Cathode-Ray Oscilloscope
7.1.1. Introduction
7.1.2. Basic System Operation
7.2. A.C. Electronic Voltmeter
7.2.1. Introduction
7.2.2. Elements of a Typical Instrument
7.3. Low-Frequency Signal Generator
7.3.1. Introduction
7.3.2. Elements of a Typical Instrument
7.4. The Q-Meter
7.4.1. Introduction
7.4.2. Block Diagram of a Q-Meter
7.5. Examples for Practice
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 242
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1971
- Published:
- 1st January 1971
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483137766