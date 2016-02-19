Electronics and Electronic Systems explores the significant developments in the field of electronics and electronic devices. This book is organized into three parts encompassing 11 chapters that discuss the fundamental circuit theory and the principles of analog and digital electronics. This book deals first with the passive components of electronic systems, such as resistors, capacitors, and inductors. These topics are followed by a discussion on the analysis of electronic circuits, which involves three ways, namely, the actual circuit, graphical techniques, and rule of thumb. The remaining parts highlight the fundamentals and components of analog and digital electronics. These chapters specifically tackle the mathematical techniques used in connection with both the j-notation and Laplace transforms. This book is an ideal source for first and second year undergraduates with degrees in electronics, electronic engineering, physics and other related subjects.