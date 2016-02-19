Electronics and Electronic Systems
1st Edition
Description
Electronics and Electronic Systems explores the significant developments in the field of electronics and electronic devices. This book is organized into three parts encompassing 11 chapters that discuss the fundamental circuit theory and the principles of analog and digital electronics. This book deals first with the passive components of electronic systems, such as resistors, capacitors, and inductors. These topics are followed by a discussion on the analysis of electronic circuits, which involves three ways, namely, the actual circuit, graphical techniques, and rule of thumb. The remaining parts highlight the fundamentals and components of analog and digital electronics. These chapters specifically tackle the mathematical techniques used in connection with both the j-notation and Laplace transforms. This book is an ideal source for first and second year undergraduates with degrees in electronics, electronic engineering, physics and other related subjects.
Table of Contents
Part 1 Passive Components and Circuit Theory
1 Introduction
2 Passive Components
Waveforms
The Basic Electronic System
Resistors
Capacitors
Energy Storage
Inductors, Energy Storage
3 Basic Circuit Theory
Mesh and Nodal Analyses
Kirchhoff's Laws
Wheatstone Bridge
Superposition Theorem
Thévenin's and Norton's Theorems
Exercises
4 Passive Component Networks
Sine-Wave Response in LCR Circuits
Phasor Diagrams
The j-notation
Power in A.C. Circuits
Polar and Exponential Forms
Frequency Response
The Decibel Scale
Phase Response
Elementary Filters
Resonant Circuits
Equation Transformation
Laplace Transforms
Non-Sinusoidal and Transient Response in LCR Circuits
Time Constant
Differentiating and Integrating Circuits
Exercises
Part 2 Analogue Electronics
5 Semiconductor Devices
Charge Movement in Crystals
Impurity Conduction
The pn Junction Rectifier
Point-Contact Diodes
Zener Diodes
Thyristors (SCRs)
Triac
Diac
Unijunction Transistor
Solar Cells
Field-Effect Transistors, Junction and MOS Types
Junction (Bipolar) Transistors
6 Diode Applications
Clamps and Limiters
D.C. Level Adjuster
Rectification and Rectifier Circuits
Half-Wave, Full-Wave and Bridge Rectifiers
Filters for Power Supplies
Voltage Stabilizers
Switched-Mode Power Supplies
High-Voltage Generation
Power Control Circuits Using SCRs and Triacs
Exercises
7 Transistor Amplifiers
Types of Amplifier
FET Amplifiers
Biasing Circuits
Square-Wave Response in Amplifiers
Estimation of Gain
Bipolar Transistor Amplifiers, Load Lines, Graphical Data
Bias Circuits and Thermal Stability, Stability Factors
Current Mirror Stabilization
Transistor Parameters and Equivalent Circuits
Multistage Amplifiers
Feedback Circuits
Distortion
Negative Feedback and its Effect on Gain Stability, Bandwidth, Distortion, Phase Shifts, Input and Output Impedances
The Emitter-Follower
Regulated Power Supplies
The Darlington Pair
Bootstrap Techniques
The Miller Effect
Power Amplifiers
Efficiency
Push-Pull Types
Distortion in Class B Amplifiers
Heat Sinks
Biasing
Quasi-complementary Transistors
Power FETs
Current Dumping
Exercises
8 Analogue Integrated Circuits
Operational Amplifiers, Differential Types, Common-mode Signals, Single-ended Differential Amplifiers, Active Loads and Biasing Circuits
Applications of Analogue ICs
Gain Formula
Terms Used in Connection with Analogue ICs
Frequency Compensation
The Summing Amplifier, Integrators
Chopper Stabilization
The Differentiating Amplifier
Miscellaneous Circuits, Logarithmic Amplifiers, Instrumentation Amplifiers
Active Filters, Transfer Functions, Sensitivity Factors
The Sallen and Key Circuit, Butterworth, Chebyshev and Bessel Responses
Universal Active Filters
The Gyrator
Exercises
9 Harmonic Oscillators
LC Types
Harley, Colpits and Crystal Types
RC Types
Phase-Shift and Wien Bridge Oscillators
Exercises
Part 3 Digital Electronics
10 Fundamentals
Basic Ideas, Boolean Algebra
Logic Systems and Terminology
Logic Gates, TTL MOSFET, and CMOS Gates, Tri-state Types
Digital Signals, Generation of Square-Waves
Telex and Analogue Signals
Schmitt Trigger
Number Systems and Counting Codes
BCD Codes, Octal and Hexadecimal Coding
The ASCII Code
11 Logic Circuits
Combinational Logic Circuits
Adders, Equality Detectors
Decoders and Number Displays
Multiplexers
Sequential Logic Circuits
SR-, JK-, Master-Slave JK- and D-type Flip-Flops
BCD Counters
Bounce Suppression
Modulo-n Counters, Reversible Types
Shift Registers
Digital-to-Analogue Converters
Monotonicity, Errors
Analogue-to-Digital Converters
Double-Ramp, Staircase, Successive Approximation and Flash Types
Errors
Sample-and-Hold Circuits
Memory Systems, RAM(RWM), DRAM, ROM, EPROM, Architecture of a Small Digital Computer, Exercises
Appendix 1 Preferred Values of Resistors
Appendix 2 The Karnaugh Map
Appendix 3 New Logic Symbols
Appendix 4 Supplementary Reading
Index
