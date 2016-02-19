Electronic Warfare - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483197227, 9781483222257

Electronic Warfare

1st Edition

Element of Strategy and Multiplier of Combat Power

Authors: Don E. Gordon
eBook ISBN: 9781483222257
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 192
Description

Electronic Warfare: Element of Strategy and Multiplier of Combat Power describes how the application of electronic warfare allowed the Allies to multiply combat power during World War II in order to accomplish strategic objectives. This book is composed of eight chapters that also consider how the United States had best prepare a strategy to fight on the battlefield with electronic warfare. After briefly presenting the history of electric warfare equipment, this book goes on exploring the technologies of cryptology and microwave radar, and their significance in the battle. These topics are followed by a chapter focusing on the accomplishments of the German surface fleet. The succeeding chapters demonstrate the power of German army with their U-boats, and cruisers, Scheer, Lutzow, Hipper, and Prinz Eugen. The final chapter looks into the issues of preparedness, the cost of defense, the role of technology, political and economic appraisal, and the need to multiply combat power quickly and inexpensively.

Table of Contents


Foreword

I Introduction

Changing the Definition of Electronic Warfare

A New Definition of Electronic Warfare

Background

II The Strategy

The German Strategy

Strategic Tasks

ΙII Cryptology

An Electronic Warfare Weapon

British Cryptology

The Battle of Jutland

Between Wars

Two Vital Decisions

Polish Cryptology

Enigma

French Cryptology

The Polish Gift

How Enigma Worked

German Cryptology

United States Cryptology

IV Microwave Radar

An Electronic Warfare Weapon

How Radar Works

The Development of Radar

A Comparison of Technological Policies

A Policy to Protect the Electronic Warfare Capability

The Dynamic Electronic Warfare Duo

V The German Surface Fleet

The First Target

Invasion of Norway

The Second Target-Bismarck

Radio Direction Finding

Intelligence Must Be Disseminated

The Loss of Bismarck, a Decisive Strategic Factor

VI A Unique Trilogy: Tirpitz, Convoy PQ 17 and Raiders

Tirpitz, the Third Target

Convoy PQ 17

Intelligence Work was Good

Anatomy of a Disaster

Merchant Raiders, the Fourth Target

VII U-Boats

The U-Boat, a Strategic Weapon, the Fifth Target

A Description of the Weapon

The Battle

German Vulnerability

Cryptologic Revelations

VIII Can the United States Win the Next War?

Is the U.S. Navy Prepared to Fight an Electronic Battle of the Atlantic?

Comparison of Two World Wars-WW II and WW III

The Threat

The Strategy

Capabilities

Is the U.S. Army Prepared to Fight the Electronic Battle?

An Electronic Warfare Policy Recommendation

Notes

Bibliography

Index


About the Author

Don E. Gordon

