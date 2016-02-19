Electronic Warfare
1st Edition
Element of Strategy and Multiplier of Combat Power
Description
Electronic Warfare: Element of Strategy and Multiplier of Combat Power describes how the application of electronic warfare allowed the Allies to multiply combat power during World War II in order to accomplish strategic objectives. This book is composed of eight chapters that also consider how the United States had best prepare a strategy to fight on the battlefield with electronic warfare. After briefly presenting the history of electric warfare equipment, this book goes on exploring the technologies of cryptology and microwave radar, and their significance in the battle. These topics are followed by a chapter focusing on the accomplishments of the German surface fleet. The succeeding chapters demonstrate the power of German army with their U-boats, and cruisers, Scheer, Lutzow, Hipper, and Prinz Eugen. The final chapter looks into the issues of preparedness, the cost of defense, the role of technology, political and economic appraisal, and the need to multiply combat power quickly and inexpensively.
Table of Contents
Foreword
I Introduction
Changing the Definition of Electronic Warfare
A New Definition of Electronic Warfare
Background
II The Strategy
The German Strategy
Strategic Tasks
ΙII Cryptology
An Electronic Warfare Weapon
British Cryptology
The Battle of Jutland
Between Wars
Two Vital Decisions
Polish Cryptology
Enigma
French Cryptology
The Polish Gift
How Enigma Worked
German Cryptology
United States Cryptology
IV Microwave Radar
An Electronic Warfare Weapon
How Radar Works
The Development of Radar
A Comparison of Technological Policies
A Policy to Protect the Electronic Warfare Capability
The Dynamic Electronic Warfare Duo
V The German Surface Fleet
The First Target
Invasion of Norway
The Second Target-Bismarck
Radio Direction Finding
Intelligence Must Be Disseminated
The Loss of Bismarck, a Decisive Strategic Factor
VI A Unique Trilogy: Tirpitz, Convoy PQ 17 and Raiders
Tirpitz, the Third Target
Convoy PQ 17
Intelligence Work was Good
Anatomy of a Disaster
Merchant Raiders, the Fourth Target
VII U-Boats
The U-Boat, a Strategic Weapon, the Fifth Target
A Description of the Weapon
The Battle
German Vulnerability
Cryptologic Revelations
VIII Can the United States Win the Next War?
Is the U.S. Navy Prepared to Fight an Electronic Battle of the Atlantic?
Comparison of Two World Wars-WW II and WW III
The Threat
The Strategy
Capabilities
Is the U.S. Army Prepared to Fight the Electronic Battle?
An Electronic Warfare Policy Recommendation
Notes
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 192
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483222257