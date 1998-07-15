Electronic Security Systems
3rd Edition
Reducing False Alarms
Description
In the latest edition, Philip Walker not only tackles the electronic aspect of the design of a security system, but also examines the human factor in such systems. In his own words: 'Electronic aids are added to enable security officers to do their jobs better, but not to do their jobs for them'.
Today, with the escalation of crime and growing concerns for security, there has been a great increase in the number of electronic security systems. Unfortunately, despite improvements in reliability in terms of equipment manufacture, false alarms do still occur, and they waste a large amount of police time; approximately ninety out of one hundred alarms investigated by the police are false. In the light of this, the new edition of Electronic Security Systems couldn't come at a better time, as it deals extensively with methods of reducing false alarms, allowing the police to concentrate on real breeches of security, and thus ultimately to reduce crime.
The extensive and unusual combination of experience that Philip Walker has in the world of electronics, communications and as a security consulting engineer makes him eminently qualified to tackle such subjects.
At only £30, this hardback book is an essential addition to your security collection. It has 320 pages packed with advice and technical knowledge, 40 photographs and 25 line diagrams and a good index.
Key Features
- Comprehensive coverage of electronic security systems
- Written by an experienced security professional
- Fully updated to examine new equipment with extensive help on avoiding false alarms
Readership
Designers, installers of security systems, security consultants, law enforcement agencies, security officers and managers, manufacturers of security equipment
Table of Contents
Part 1, Systems: What this book is about, and how to use it, Thinking security, Security system concepts, Space detection fundamentals, Surveying for intruder detection indoors, Movement detection outdoors, Surveillance, Alarm communication and control, Reliability: cause and control of false alarms, Movement control of personnel and materials, Espionage and countermeasures, Sound verification; Part 2, Equipment: Switching sensors, Active infra-red sensors, Ultrasonic sensors, Microwave radar sensors, Passive infra-red sensors, Microphonic sensors, Dual technology, Microwave fence sensors, Field effect sensors, Closed-circuit television, Doors and door control, Signalling and control equipment, Access control equipment, Personnel and material inspection equipment, Power supplies, Standards; Part 3, Implementation: Presentation of information, System design, Installation design and implementation, User training, operational orders and monitoring, Maintenance and service, Feedback, Appendix: British Standards for security equipment and systems; Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1999
- Published:
- 15th July 1998
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080505343
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750635431
About the Author
Philip Walker
Affiliations and Expertise
Consulting Engineer
Reviews
Reviews of previous editions:
"The author possesses the rare talent for communicating a complex and intricate subject in a simple manner. The book will therefore be useful for a large spectrum of people such as those connected with security agencies, police departments, armed forces, insurance companies and manufacturers of electronic equipment and devices." --IETE Technical Review
"Essentially a book for the professional security advisor, it nevertheless provides considerable information for the police. Now we are looking more towards community self-help and crime prevention, have we sufficient expertise to offer the right sort of advice to planners? If you think not, you could do worse than read this book." --Police Review
"Walker is an extremely knowledgeable person. He uses excellent analogies in explaining the operation of various electronic security equipment in a layperson's terms." --Security Management
"This book, while about electronic security devices, is written so that the security man can understand it - you don't need a degree in electronic engineering. .....Recommended." --International Security Review
"The text has a practical bias, mindful of the most important questions which must be asked of all security equipment: "Will it work? - Can it be made not to work by the sophisticated criminal?" --Security and Fire News Asia
"Electronic Security Systems will find a home on the bookshelf of many members of the security industry. It is informative, interesting and very easy to understand." --Security Installer
Review of this edition:
"In very simple English, Walker has managed to explain the fairly technical and intricate subject of how electronic security devices work and where they fit into a security system. The text is very practical and the diagrams very easy to follow. This is a book that every security provider should have. "Put it on your bookshelf and you'll find you and your staff referring to it again and again." --Security Australia
"...This publication is recommended reading for crime prevention officers, security officers and managers...." --PROFESSIONAL SECURITY MAGAZINE
"Recommended" --INTERNATIONAL SECURITY REVIEW