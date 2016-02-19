Electronic Publishing: State of the Art Report provides an overview of the state of knowledge in electronic publishing. This Report is organized into three parts: Invited Papers, Analysis, and Bibliography. The Invited Papers describe some of the problems of producing effective commercial versions of electronic document transfer systems, drawing on the experience of participants in the DOCDEL project funded by the Commission of the European Communities (CEC). These projects show many interesting and potentially important possibilities for commercial activity, in areas ranging from authoring systems designed to help the electronic origination of scientific and mathematical works, to developments in the field of storing and transmitting graphical information. The Analysis assesses major advances in electronic publishing. The Analysis is constructed by the editor of the Report to provide a balanced and comprehensive view of the latest developments in electronic publishing. The editor's personal analysis of the subject is supplemented by quotations from the Invited Papers, written by leading authorities on the subject. The Bibliography is a specially selected compilation of the most important published material on the subject of electronic publishing. Each key item in the literature is reviewed and annotated to assist in selecting the required information.