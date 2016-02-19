Electronic Publishing
1st Edition
State of The Art Report
Description
Electronic Publishing: State of the Art Report provides an overview of the state of knowledge in electronic publishing. This Report is organized into three parts: Invited Papers, Analysis, and Bibliography. The Invited Papers describe some of the problems of producing effective commercial versions of electronic document transfer systems, drawing on the experience of participants in the DOCDEL project funded by the Commission of the European Communities (CEC). These projects show many interesting and potentially important possibilities for commercial activity, in areas ranging from authoring systems designed to help the electronic origination of scientific and mathematical works, to developments in the field of storing and transmitting graphical information. The Analysis assesses major advances in electronic publishing. The Analysis is constructed by the editor of the Report to provide a balanced and comprehensive view of the latest developments in electronic publishing. The editor's personal analysis of the subject is supplemented by quotations from the Invited Papers, written by leading authorities on the subject. The Bibliography is a specially selected compilation of the most important published material on the subject of electronic publishing. Each key item in the literature is reviewed and annotated to assist in selecting the required information.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Publisher's Note
Invited Papers
1 Electronic Scientific Publishing
2 Planning Issues in Text Processing for Electronic Publishing
3 Scientific Document Delivery System (SDDS)
4 Experiments in Electronic Publishing and Document Delivery: First Findings of the EEC's DOCDEL Programme
5 DOCDEL P27 - the Invisible College Project
6 Electronic Document Transfer: Document Delivery within Libraries and International On-line Information Systems
7 Electronic Journals in Chemistry - A Project in the DOCDEL Program
8 TRANSDOC - Electronic Document Delivery Program
9 The German Patent Database (PATDPA)
10 The Knowledge Warehouse
Invited Paper References
Analysis
1 Introduction
2 Technology
Introduction
Hardware
Software
Communications
Standards
3 Authors - The Primary Producers
4 Producers - Building Electronic Information
5 Retailers - Distributing the Information
6 Suppliers - Services to the Information Chain
7 Users - The End of the Information Chain
8 Conclusions
Bibliography
An Annotated Bibliography of Electronic Publishing
Index
Subject and Contributor Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 246
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1988
- Published:
- 1st January 1988
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483150765