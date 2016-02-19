Electronic Devices, Circuits, and Systems for Biomedical Applications

1. Carbon-Based Electrodes as a Scaffold for the Electrochemical Sensing of Pharmaceuticals: A Special Case of Immunosuppressant Drugs

A. Santhy, Beena S and Rajasree G. Krishnan

2. Selenium-Based Amorphous Semiconductors and their Biomedical Applications

S. S. Ashraf

3. Nanodevices in Biomedical Applications

Shilpi Birla, Neha Singh and Neeraj Kumar Shukla

4. Analytical Model and Sensitivity Analysis of a Gate Engineered Dielectric Modulated Double Gate MOSFET Based Biosensor

Avik Chakraborty, Arghyadeep Sarkar and Angsuman Sarkar

5. Design and Development of AlGaN/GaN HEMT for Bio-Sensing Applications for the Detection of Cancers, Tumours and Kidney Malfunctioning

A. Mohanbabu, M. Saravanan, J Ajayan and S. Baskaran

6. Preprocessing of the Electrocardiogram Signal for a Patient Parameter Monitoring System

Ananya Dastidar and Damodar Panigrahy

7. A Study on Sleep Stage Classification Based on a Single Channel EEG Signal

Sinam Ajitkumar Singh, Sinam Ashinikumar Singh, Swanirbhar Majumder and Ningthoujam Dinita Devi

8. Implementation of Ultra Low-Power Electronics for Biomedical Applications

Nagavarapu Sowmya, Shasanka Sekhar Rout and Rajesh Kumar Patjoshi

9. Sensors and their Application

Kanak Kumar, Aanchal Sharma and Suman Lata Tripathi

10. ADC and DAC for Biomedical Applications

Jitendra Kumar Das, Prasant Patra and Joy Chowdhury

11. A Low Power Reconfigurable ADC for Bioimpedance Monitoring Systems

Rama Krishna Paramata, Hari Kishore Kakarla and M. Swathi

12. Design of a 16-Bit 500 MS/s SAR ADC for Low Power Applications

Tejender Singh and Suman Lata Tripathi

13. Design and Applications of Rail to Rail FC-OTA and Second Generation CCII+ Cells

Tripurari Sharan and Anil Kumar Gautam

14. The Role of Electronic Filters in Biomedical Applications: A Brief Survey

Tanya Srivastava, Sahil Virk, Abhimanyu Kumar and Souvik Ganguli

15. Fingerprint Based Smart Medical Emergency First Aid Kit Using IOT

Boopathi Raja G

16. An Overview to the Dynamics of Telemedicine & Robotics for the Benefit of Mankind

Swati Sikdar, Sandip Bag and Karabi Ganguly

17. A LabVIEW-Based Guidance System to Assist in Reading and Analyzing the Traffic Rules Using Raspberry Pi for the Visually Impaired

Sakthivel Sankaran Sr.

18. An Overview of the Various Medical Devices for Diagnosis, Monitoring and Treatment of Diseases

Souvik Ganguli, Yashonidhi Srivastava, Sahil Virk and Saumyadip Hazra

19. Efficient Wireless Power Transfer System for Biomedical Applications

Satyaranjan Jena, Pradeep Kumar Sahu and Sushanta Kumar Mohapatra

20. The Impact of IoT in Biomedical Applications: Part I

Monika Parmar and Harsimranjit Kaur

21. The Impact of IoT in Biomedical Applications: Part II

Neeta Awasthy and Nikhila Valivarthi

22. A Health Monitoring System

Kanak Kumar, Soumyadeepa Bhaumik and Suman Lata Tripathi

23. Real Time Health Monitoring using IoT Sensors

S. Prithi

24. An E-Health Monitoring System

Pratik Ghosh, Sourav Das, Rajesh Kumbhakar, Rohit Yadav, Shubham Saxena, Raushan Kumar and Nirmal Kumar Rout

25. Comparative Analysis of Various Supervised Machine Learning Techniques for Diagnosis of COVID 19

Pijush Dutta