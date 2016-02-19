Electronic Devices, Circuits, and Systems for Biomedical Applications
1st Edition
Challenges and Intelligent Approach
Description
Electronic Devices, Circuits, and Systems for Biomedical Applications: Challenges and Intelligent Approach explains the design of new technological solutions for low-power, high-speed efficient biomedical devices, circuits and systems. It outlines new methods to enhance system performance, provides key parameters to explore the electronic devices and circuit biomedical applications, and discusses innovative materials to improve device performance, even with smaller dimensions and lower costs. This book will interest graduate students in biomedical engineering and medical informatics, biomedical engineers, medical device designers, and researchers in signal processing.
Key Features
- Presents major design challenges and research potential in biomedical systems
- Walks readers through the essential concepts in advanced biomedical system design
- Focuses on healthcare system design for low power-efficient and highly-secured biomedical electronics
Readership
Graduate students in biomedical engineering and medical informatics, Biomedical Engineers, Medical Device Designers, Electrical Engineers, Researchers in Signal Processing
Table of Contents
1. Carbon-Based Electrodes as a Scaffold for the Electrochemical Sensing of Pharmaceuticals: A Special Case of Immunosuppressant Drugs
A. Santhy, Beena S and Rajasree G. Krishnan
2. Selenium-Based Amorphous Semiconductors and their Biomedical Applications
S. S. Ashraf
3. Nanodevices in Biomedical Applications
Shilpi Birla, Neha Singh and Neeraj Kumar Shukla
4. Analytical Model and Sensitivity Analysis of a Gate Engineered Dielectric Modulated Double Gate MOSFET Based Biosensor
Avik Chakraborty, Arghyadeep Sarkar and Angsuman Sarkar
5. Design and Development of AlGaN/GaN HEMT for Bio-Sensing Applications for the Detection of Cancers, Tumours and Kidney Malfunctioning
A. Mohanbabu, M. Saravanan, J Ajayan and S. Baskaran
6. Preprocessing of the Electrocardiogram Signal for a Patient Parameter Monitoring System
Ananya Dastidar and Damodar Panigrahy
7. A Study on Sleep Stage Classification Based on a Single Channel EEG Signal
Sinam Ajitkumar Singh, Sinam Ashinikumar Singh, Swanirbhar Majumder and Ningthoujam Dinita Devi
8. Implementation of Ultra Low-Power Electronics for Biomedical Applications
Nagavarapu Sowmya, Shasanka Sekhar Rout and Rajesh Kumar Patjoshi
9. Sensors and their Application
Kanak Kumar, Aanchal Sharma and Suman Lata Tripathi
10. ADC and DAC for Biomedical Applications
Jitendra Kumar Das, Prasant Patra and Joy Chowdhury
11. A Low Power Reconfigurable ADC for Bioimpedance Monitoring Systems
Rama Krishna Paramata, Hari Kishore Kakarla and M. Swathi
12. Design of a 16-Bit 500 MS/s SAR ADC for Low Power Applications
Tejender Singh and Suman Lata Tripathi
13. Design and Applications of Rail to Rail FC-OTA and Second Generation CCII+ Cells
Tripurari Sharan and Anil Kumar Gautam
14. The Role of Electronic Filters in Biomedical Applications: A Brief Survey
Tanya Srivastava, Sahil Virk, Abhimanyu Kumar and Souvik Ganguli
15. Fingerprint Based Smart Medical Emergency First Aid Kit Using IOT
Boopathi Raja G
16. An Overview to the Dynamics of Telemedicine & Robotics for the Benefit of Mankind
Swati Sikdar, Sandip Bag and Karabi Ganguly
17. A LabVIEW-Based Guidance System to Assist in Reading and Analyzing the Traffic Rules Using Raspberry Pi for the Visually Impaired
Sakthivel Sankaran Sr.
18. An Overview of the Various Medical Devices for Diagnosis, Monitoring and Treatment of Diseases
Souvik Ganguli, Yashonidhi Srivastava, Sahil Virk and Saumyadip Hazra
19. Efficient Wireless Power Transfer System for Biomedical Applications
Satyaranjan Jena, Pradeep Kumar Sahu and Sushanta Kumar Mohapatra
20. The Impact of IoT in Biomedical Applications: Part I
Monika Parmar and Harsimranjit Kaur
21. The Impact of IoT in Biomedical Applications: Part II
Neeta Awasthy and Nikhila Valivarthi
22. A Health Monitoring System
Kanak Kumar, Soumyadeepa Bhaumik and Suman Lata Tripathi
23. Real Time Health Monitoring using IoT Sensors
S. Prithi
24. An E-Health Monitoring System
Pratik Ghosh, Sourav Das, Rajesh Kumbhakar, Rohit Yadav, Shubham Saxena, Raushan Kumar and Nirmal Kumar Rout
25. Comparative Analysis of Various Supervised Machine Learning Techniques for Diagnosis of COVID 19
Pijush Dutta
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323851725
About the Editors
Suman Tripathi
Dr. Suman Lata Tripathi is a Professor of the School of Electronics and Electrical Engineering, at Lovely Professional University, India. Her current research focuses on wide band gate material MOSFET, heterojunction MOSFET, narrow band gap material Tunnel FET, VLSI Design and Testing, and SoC/IoT applications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, School of Electronics and Electrical Engineering, Lovely Professional University, India
Kolla Prakash
Dr. Kolla Bhanu Prakash is a Professor and Research Group Head in the CSE Department, KL University, India. His current research interests include Deep Learning, Data Science, Smart Grids and Image Processing.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Research Group Head, CSE Department, KL University, India
Valentina Balas
Dr. Valentina E. Balas, is a full Professor in the Department of Automatics and Applied Software at the Faculty of Engineering, “Aurel Vlaicu” University of Arad, Romania. Dr. Balas is Editor-in Chief of the International Journal of Advanced Intelligence Paradigms (IJAIP) and International Journal of Computational Systems Engineering (IJCSysE).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Automatics and Applied Software, Faculty of Engineering, “Aurel Vlaicu” University of Arad, Romania
S.K. Mohapatra
Dr. S.K. Mohapatra is an Assistant Professor in the School of Electronics Engineering, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, India.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, School of Electronics Engineering, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, India
Janmenjoy Nayak
Dr. Janmenjoy Nayak is an Associate Professor in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at Aditya Institute of Technology and Management, India. He has presented over 100 research articles in reputed international journals, conferences and books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Aditya Institute of Technology and Management, India
Ratings and Reviews
