Electronic Devices and Circuits
1st Edition
The Commonwealth and International Library: Electrical Engineering Division, Volume 3
Description
Electronic Devices and Circuits, Volume 3 provides a comprehensive account on electronic devices and circuits and includes introductory network theory and physics. The physics of semiconductor devices is described, along with field effect transistors, small-signal equivalent circuits of bipolar transistors, and integrated circuits. Linear and non-linear circuits as well as logic circuits are also considered. This volume is comprised of 12 chapters and begins with an analysis of the use of Laplace transforms for analysis of filter networks, followed by a discussion on the physical properties of solids. The electronic structure of matter, conductors and insulators, and intrinsic and extrinsic semiconductors are examined. Subsequent chapters deal with the physics of semiconductor devices, together with field effect transistors; small-signal equivalent circuits of bipolar transistors; integrated circuits; linear and non-linear circuits; logic circuits; and electron ballistics (VHF valves). This book is written for aspiring professional and technician engineers in the electronics industry.
Table of Contents
Introduction
List of Symbols
1. Network Theory
2. Basic Physical Theory
3. Physics of Semiconductor Devices
4. The Field Effect Transistor
5. Small-signal Equivalent Circuits of Bipolar Transistors
6. Charge Control of Transistors
7. Integrated Circuits
8. Noise
9. Linear Circuits
10. Non-linear Circuits
11. Logic Circuits
12. Electron Ballistics (VHF Valves)
Appendix. Table of Laplace Transforms
Answers to Numerical Examples
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 366
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1972
- Published:
- 1st January 1972
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483156378