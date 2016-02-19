Electronic Devices and Circuits - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080166261, 9781483156378

Electronic Devices and Circuits

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Electrical Engineering Division, Volume 3

Authors: G. J. Pridham
Editors: N. Hiller
eBook ISBN: 9781483156378
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 366
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
101.77
86.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Electronic Devices and Circuits, Volume 3 provides a comprehensive account on electronic devices and circuits and includes introductory network theory and physics. The physics of semiconductor devices is described, along with field effect transistors, small-signal equivalent circuits of bipolar transistors, and integrated circuits. Linear and non-linear circuits as well as logic circuits are also considered. This volume is comprised of 12 chapters and begins with an analysis of the use of Laplace transforms for analysis of filter networks, followed by a discussion on the physical properties of solids. The electronic structure of matter, conductors and insulators, and intrinsic and extrinsic semiconductors are examined. Subsequent chapters deal with the physics of semiconductor devices, together with field effect transistors; small-signal equivalent circuits of bipolar transistors; integrated circuits; linear and non-linear circuits; logic circuits; and electron ballistics (VHF valves). This book is written for aspiring professional and technician engineers in the electronics industry.

Table of Contents


Introduction

List of Symbols

1. Network Theory

2. Basic Physical Theory

3. Physics of Semiconductor Devices

4. The Field Effect Transistor

5. Small-signal Equivalent Circuits of Bipolar Transistors

6. Charge Control of Transistors

7. Integrated Circuits

8. Noise

9. Linear Circuits

10. Non-linear Circuits

11. Logic Circuits

12. Electron Ballistics (VHF Valves)

Appendix. Table of Laplace Transforms

Answers to Numerical Examples

Index

Details

No. of pages:
366
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1972
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483156378

About the Author

G. J. Pridham

About the Editor

N. Hiller

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.