Electronic Commerce
1st Edition
Principles and Practice
Description
This four-part overview of electronic commerce offers a more thorough and technical view of the subject than many recent books on the subject. The book provides a balance of theories, applications, and hands-on material. Electronic Commerce is divided into four parts: Electronic Commerce Basics, Electronic Commerce Supporting Activities, Implementation and Management Issues in Electronic Commerce, and Appendix and Glossary.
The book's chapters begin with introductions of leading companies with significant e-commerce expertise and at least two small case studies. They include 10 or more hands-on exercises, encouraging readers to explore and analyze sites, and a list of key terms and bibliographic citations. They conclude with 25-30 review questions and 6-10 projects for further investigation.
Key Features
- Offers a generalist's overview of the field and its major players for people with little or no technical background
- Every chapter starts with an industry profile and two information boxes, which serve as case studies and point to practical applications
- Projects and hands-on exercises conclude each chapter
Readership
Professionals interested in learning the fundamentals of the Internet and e-commerce; students in upper-division undergraduate and graduate (MBA)-level internet business, information systems, and business management development classes.
Table of Contents
Getting Started with Electronic Commerce Electronic Commerce Fundamentals Electronic Commerce In Action Intranets and Extranets Electronic Data Interchange Electronic Payment Systems Marketing and Advertising on the Web Technologies and Applications to Support Electronic Commerce Infrastructure for Electronic Commerce Personal, Social, Organizational, Legal, Tax, and International Issues Security Issues and Measures: Protecting Electronic Commerce Resources Building a Successful Electronic Commerce Site: A Life Cycle Approach Appendix A: Basic Web Literacy and Instructions for Creating Web Pages Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 487
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2002
- Published:
- 23rd August 2001
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080505299
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120959778
About the Author
Hossein Bidgoli
Hossein Bidgoli, Ph.D., is professor of Management Information Systems at California State University, Bakersfield. Dr. Bidgoli helped set up the first PC lab in the United States. He is the author of 40 textbooks, 26 manuals, and more than three dozen technical articles and papers on various aspects of computer applications and information systems that have been published and presented throughout the world.Dr. Bidgoli is a two-time winner of Meritorious Performance and Professional Promise Award for 1985-86 and 1988-89, School of Business and Public Administration, California State University, Bakersfield.
Affiliations and Expertise
California State University, Bakersfield, U.S.A.
Reviews
"This textbook for business students overviews the business strategies and digital technologies used by companies engaged in buying and selling on the Internet. Bidgoli (California State University) describes e-commerce business models, on-line auctions as a successful application, the types of computer networks available, electronic data interchange, and security measures for protecting data resources." —Book News, Inc.®, Portland, Oregon