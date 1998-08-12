Electronic Classics
1st Edition
Collecting, Restoring and Repair
Description
Vintage Radio, Television and Hi-Fi are highly popular 'modern antiques' - and offer the added challenge for restorers of the repair of classic valve-based circuits. This highly readable book encompasses all aspects of buying, collecting, restoring, repairing, sourcing parts, professional services, clubs and societies, etc. Covering the technical side as well as collecting, this book offers the most comprehensive coverage available.
The first half of the book deals primarily with technical aspects of restoration, what components are needed and where they can be found. The second half of the book provides a wealth of useful information: names and addresses of clubs and societies, auctions and antique fairs; a professional services directory; how to get hold of service data. Armed with this book the enthusiast will be able to tackle the restoration of a vintage machine with confidence.
Key Features
- A highly popular type of 'modern antique'
- Covers technical aspects of classic valve-based circuitry
- The most complete work for vintage audio and TV enthusiasts, dealers and repairers
Readership
Antique dealers and restorers of vintage radios, televisions and Hi-Fi; enthusiasts of vintage electronics
Table of Contents
Introduction; Repairing and restoring; First-line repairs; Electrical Components; Cabinet and chassis; Finishing off a set; Buyer's guide - where to find parts; Service data - where to find it; Professional services directory; Clubs and societies; Recommended reading; Museums and other places to see professional restorations; Keeping track of your collection; What's it worth; Patronising dealers; Buying at auctions and antique fairs; Collector's luck; Safety; References; Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1998
- Published:
- 12th August 1998
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080505282
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750637886
About the Author
Andrew Emmerson
Affiliations and Expertise
Technology writer and editorial consultant
Reviews
"...an excellent reference for anyone interested in or involved in 'vintage electronics' - both newcomers and those with a few years under their belt. The text is written in a very friendly and accessible style... there's a huge amount of 'nitty gritty' information of a practical and technical nature." --Electronics Australia
"What an amazing collection of information!...This is a book which should be in every vintage radio entusiast's reference library." --Radiobygones, April 1999