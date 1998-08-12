Electronic Classics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750637886, 9780080505282

Electronic Classics

1st Edition

Collecting, Restoring and Repair

Authors: Andrew Emmerson
eBook ISBN: 9780080505282
Paperback ISBN: 9780750637886
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 12th August 1998
Page Count: 400
Description

Vintage Radio, Television and Hi-Fi are highly popular 'modern antiques' - and offer the added challenge for restorers of the repair of classic valve-based circuits. This highly readable book encompasses all aspects of buying, collecting, restoring, repairing, sourcing parts, professional services, clubs and societies, etc. Covering the technical side as well as collecting, this book offers the most comprehensive coverage available.

The first half of the book deals primarily with technical aspects of restoration, what components are needed and where they can be found. The second half of the book provides a wealth of useful information: names and addresses of clubs and societies, auctions and antique fairs; a professional services directory; how to get hold of service data. Armed with this book the enthusiast will be able to tackle the restoration of a vintage machine with confidence.

Key Features

  • A highly popular type of 'modern antique'
  • Covers technical aspects of classic valve-based circuitry
  • The most complete work for vintage audio and TV enthusiasts, dealers and repairers

Readership

Antique dealers and restorers of vintage radios, televisions and Hi-Fi; enthusiasts of vintage electronics

Table of Contents

Introduction; Repairing and restoring; First-line repairs; Electrical Components; Cabinet and chassis; Finishing off a set; Buyer's guide - where to find parts; Service data - where to find it; Professional services directory; Clubs and societies; Recommended reading; Museums and other places to see professional restorations; Keeping track of your collection; What's it worth; Patronising dealers; Buying at auctions and antique fairs; Collector's luck; Safety; References; Index.

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080505282
Paperback ISBN:
9780750637886

About the Author

Andrew Emmerson

Affiliations and Expertise

Technology writer and editorial consultant

Reviews

"...an excellent reference for anyone interested in or involved in 'vintage electronics' - both newcomers and those with a few years under their belt. The text is written in a very friendly and accessible style... there's a huge amount of 'nitty gritty' information of a practical and technical nature." --Electronics Australia

"What an amazing collection of information!...This is a book which should be in every vintage radio entusiast's reference library." --Radiobygones, April 1999

Ratings and Reviews

