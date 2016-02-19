Electronic Amplifiers for Automatic Compensators presents the design and operation of electronic amplifiers for use in automatic control and measuring systems. This book is composed of eight chapters that consider the problems of constructing input and output circuits of amplifiers, suppression of interference and ensuring high sensitivity.

This work begins with a survey of the operating principles of electronic amplifiers in automatic compensator systems. The succeeding chapters deal with circuit selection and the calculation and determination of the principal characteristics of amplifiers, as well as the input circuits of alternating and direct current amplifiers. These topics are followed by a discussion of the input circuits of high-sensitivity current amplifiers. The last chapters explore the features and properties of voltage and power amplifiers.

This book is intended primarily to specialists in the fields of automation, electronics and instrumentation.