Electronic Amplifiers for Automatic Compensators - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080101743, 9781483185026

Electronic Amplifiers for Automatic Compensators

1st Edition

International Series of Monographs on Automation and Automatic Control

Authors: D. Ye. Polonnikov
eBook ISBN: 9781483185026
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 336
Description

Electronic Amplifiers for Automatic Compensators presents the design and operation of electronic amplifiers for use in automatic control and measuring systems. This book is composed of eight chapters that consider the problems of constructing input and output circuits of amplifiers, suppression of interference and ensuring high sensitivity.

This work begins with a survey of the operating principles of electronic amplifiers in automatic compensator systems. The succeeding chapters deal with circuit selection and the calculation and determination of the principal characteristics of amplifiers, as well as the input circuits of alternating and direct current amplifiers. These topics are followed by a discussion of the input circuits of high-sensitivity current amplifiers. The last chapters explore the features and properties of voltage and power amplifiers.

This book is intended primarily to specialists in the fields of automation, electronics and instrumentation.

Table of Contents


Editor's Foreword

Foreword to the English Edition

Preface

Chapter I. Operating Principles of Electronic Amplifiers in Automatic Compensator Systems. Classification of Amplifiers

1. Features of Automatic Compensator Amplifiers

2. The Effect of Amplifier Characteristics on the Operation and Properties of Automatic Compensators

3. Classification of Automatic Compensator Electronic Amplifiers

Chapter II. Brief Review of Automatic Compensator Amplifier Circuits

4. Alternating Current Amplifiers

5. Direct Current Amplifiers

6. Direct Current Amplifiers with High Input Resistance

Chapter III. Selecting the Circuit and Calculating and Determining the Principal Characteristics of Amplifiers

7. Specifications of Amplifiers

8. Principal Stages in the Development of Amplifiers

9. Experimental Methods of Determining the Principal Parameters and Characteristics of Amplifiers

Chapter IV. Input Circuits of Alternating Current Amplifiers

10. Specification of the Input Circuit

11. General Considerations when Selecting the Type of Input Circuit

12. Causes of Interference and Methods for its Suppression

13. Selecting the Parameters of the Input Transformer

14. Dynamic and Selective Properties of Input Circuits

Chapter V. Input Circuits of Direct Current Amplifiers

15. Input Circuits of Direct Current Amplifiers

16. Transformer Input Circuits Using a Vibrator-Converter

17. Input Circuits without a Transformer but with a Vibrator-Converter

Chapter VI. Input Circuits of High-Sensitivity Current Amplifiers

18. Input Circuits with a Vibrator-Converter

19. Input Circuits with a Dynamic Capacitor

20. Application of Feedback to Improve the Parameters of Input Circuits

Chapter VII. Voltage Amplifiers

21. Selecting the Circuit of the Amplifier and its Components

22. Selective Properties of Voltage Amplifiers

23. Operating Features of Amplifiers in the Non-Linear Region

Chapter VIII. Power Amplifiers and Power Supplies

24. Selecting the Power Amplifier Circuit

25. Power Amplifiers with Alternating Current Supply of the Anode Circuits

26. Power Amplifiers with Direct and Pulsating Current Supply of the Anode Circuits

27. Power Supplies

References

List of Symbols

Index

Details

No. of pages:
336
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1965
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483185026

D. Ye. Polonnikov

