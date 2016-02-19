Electronic Amplifiers for Automatic Compensators
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs on Automation and Automatic Control
Description
Electronic Amplifiers for Automatic Compensators presents the design and operation of electronic amplifiers for use in automatic control and measuring systems. This book is composed of eight chapters that consider the problems of constructing input and output circuits of amplifiers, suppression of interference and ensuring high sensitivity.
This work begins with a survey of the operating principles of electronic amplifiers in automatic compensator systems. The succeeding chapters deal with circuit selection and the calculation and determination of the principal characteristics of amplifiers, as well as the input circuits of alternating and direct current amplifiers. These topics are followed by a discussion of the input circuits of high-sensitivity current amplifiers. The last chapters explore the features and properties of voltage and power amplifiers.
This book is intended primarily to specialists in the fields of automation, electronics and instrumentation.
Table of Contents
Editor's Foreword
Foreword to the English Edition
Preface
Chapter I. Operating Principles of Electronic Amplifiers in Automatic Compensator Systems. Classification of Amplifiers
1. Features of Automatic Compensator Amplifiers
2. The Effect of Amplifier Characteristics on the Operation and Properties of Automatic Compensators
3. Classification of Automatic Compensator Electronic Amplifiers
Chapter II. Brief Review of Automatic Compensator Amplifier Circuits
4. Alternating Current Amplifiers
5. Direct Current Amplifiers
6. Direct Current Amplifiers with High Input Resistance
Chapter III. Selecting the Circuit and Calculating and Determining the Principal Characteristics of Amplifiers
7. Specifications of Amplifiers
8. Principal Stages in the Development of Amplifiers
9. Experimental Methods of Determining the Principal Parameters and Characteristics of Amplifiers
Chapter IV. Input Circuits of Alternating Current Amplifiers
10. Specification of the Input Circuit
11. General Considerations when Selecting the Type of Input Circuit
12. Causes of Interference and Methods for its Suppression
13. Selecting the Parameters of the Input Transformer
14. Dynamic and Selective Properties of Input Circuits
Chapter V. Input Circuits of Direct Current Amplifiers
15. Input Circuits of Direct Current Amplifiers
16. Transformer Input Circuits Using a Vibrator-Converter
17. Input Circuits without a Transformer but with a Vibrator-Converter
Chapter VI. Input Circuits of High-Sensitivity Current Amplifiers
18. Input Circuits with a Vibrator-Converter
19. Input Circuits with a Dynamic Capacitor
20. Application of Feedback to Improve the Parameters of Input Circuits
Chapter VII. Voltage Amplifiers
21. Selecting the Circuit of the Amplifier and its Components
22. Selective Properties of Voltage Amplifiers
23. Operating Features of Amplifiers in the Non-Linear Region
Chapter VIII. Power Amplifiers and Power Supplies
24. Selecting the Power Amplifier Circuit
25. Power Amplifiers with Alternating Current Supply of the Anode Circuits
26. Power Amplifiers with Direct and Pulsating Current Supply of the Anode Circuits
27. Power Supplies
References
List of Symbols
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1965
- Published:
- 1st January 1965
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483185026