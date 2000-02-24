Access into buildings, controlled access within buildings, perimeter access control and perimeter protection are all areas that have been expanding rapidly within the security industry. All of these areas are now dominated by electronic solutions.

Gerard Honey's book is the first to focus on the design and installation of electronic access control systems. By providing the more practical information needed by system designers and installers, as well as essential guidelines for managers with responsibility for security, Electronic Access Control is vital reading for all those involved in the security business.

This book provides the underpinning knowledge needed for level 3 NVQs and other SITO courses. The concise, accessible text makes it an ideal coursebook. This same accessibility also makes Electronic Access Control ideal for hard-pressed practitioners.