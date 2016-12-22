Electron Spin Resonance in Food Science
1st Edition
Description
Electron Spin Resonance in Food Science covers, in detail, the ESR identification of the irradiation history of food products and beverages to investigate changes that occur during storage, with an aim of improving hygienic quality and extending shelf-life with minimal tempering in nutritional profile.
The book also includes ESR studies on the interaction of food items and packaging materials, along with a section on new approaches in ESR identification of irradiated foods that is followed by a chapter on international legislation relevant to irradiated food.
A section on ESR applications in characterizing ROS/antioxidants in food items and lipid oxidation, including spin labeling, spin trapping and imaging applications is also covered, as are ESR applications in nutrition and pharmaceutics.
Key Features
- Serves as a complete reference on the application of ESR spectroscopy in food science research
- Focuses on applications and data interpretation, avoiding extensive use of mathematics so that it fulfils the need of young scientists from different disciplines
- Includes informative pages from leading manufacturers, highlighting the features of recent ESR spectrometers used in food science research
- Includes information on different, active, worldwide groups in ESR characterization of food items and beverages
Readership
Experts in the field of ESR, food scientists, Industrial researchers and test labs in the fields of food preparation and testing, practitioners in labs involved in food irradiation, technicians, scientists and professors in food science and food related organizations
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- List of Contributors
- Preface
- Chapter 1. ESR Standard Methods for Detection of Irradiated Food
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Standardized ESR Detection Methods
- 1.3 Improvements to ESR Detection Methods
- References
- Chapter 2. ESR Investigation of the Free Radicals in Irradiated Foods
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Quantitative Analysis of the Free Radicals
- 2.3 Irradiation Free Radicals Time and Temperature Dependence
- 2.4 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 3. Electron Spin Resonance Technique in the Quality Determination of Irradiated Foods
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Radiation-Induced Free Radicals
- 3.3 Basic Radiation Chemical Mechanisms
- 3.4 Evaluation of Irradiated Foods
- 3.5 Electron Spin Resonance Spectroscopy and Free Radical Research
- 3.6 Electron Spin Resonance Method in Quality Assessment
- 3.7 Indian Food Irradiation Program and Electron Spin Resonance Research
- 3.8 Future Scope
- Acknowledgment
- References
- Chapter 4. ESR Detection of Irradiated Food Materials
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Fruit
- 4.3 Spices
- 4.4 Herbs
- 4.5 Beverages
- 4.6 Conclusion
- Acknowledgment
- References
- Chapter 5. ESR Spectroscopy for the Identification of Irradiated Fruits and Vegetables
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Need to Regulate Food Irradiation
- 5.3 Electron Spin Resonance Spectroscopy
- 5.4 Detection of Irradiated Fruits and Vegetables Using Electron Spin Resonance Techniques
- 5.5 Dose Estimation
- 5.6 Validation
- 5.7 Limitations
- 5.8 Summary
- Acknowledgment
- References
- Chapter 6. Electron Paramagnetic Resonance Spectroscopy to Study Liquid Food and Beverages
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Endogenous Unpaired Electronic Spin Species in Beverages
- 6.3 Redox and Antioxidant Properties of Beverages by Electron Paramagnetic Resonance
- 6.4 Mechanism of Photo-Induced Beer Oxidation by Time-Resolved Electron Paramagnetic Resonance
- 6.5 Conclusions and Outlook
- Acknowledgment
- References
- Chapter 7. ESR of Irradiated Drugs and Excipients for Drug Control and Safety
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Electron Spin Resonance of Irradiated Drugs and Excipients
- 7.3 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 8. Free Radicals in Nonirradiated and Irradiated Foods Investigated by ESR and 9 GHz ESR Imaging
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Materials and Methods
- 8.3 Continuous Wave Electron Spin Resonance and Electron Spin Resonance Imaging of the Mushroom Results
- 8.4 Sesame Seed Results
- Acknowledgments
- Glossary (Nomenclature List)
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 156
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 22nd December 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128133644
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128054284
About the Editor
Ashutosh Shukla
Obtained his B.Sc., M.Sc. and D. Phil. degrees from University of Allahabad, India. During his doctoral work he has focused on the Electron Spin Resonance spectroscopy and optical absorption spectroscopy to study the transition ion doped single crystals. In addition to his exposure to the available CW-ESR spectrometers at leading institutes of his own country he is enriched with hands on experience with modern CW and pulsed ESR spectrometers at several leading International laboratories including University of Dundee, Scotland, University of St. Andrew’s, Scotland and Kazan State University, Kazan. He has successfully completed research projects to his credit in the area of Electron Spin Resonance characterization funded by University Grants Commission, New Delhi, India. He has shared his research in many international events focused on Electron Spin Resonance Spectroscopy, organized in different parts of the globe including U.S.A., U.K., Germany, Spain, Russia. Dr. Shukla has a good number publications to his credit in this filed in peer reviewed journals and books. He also has co-authored a book on “Fundamentals of Electricity and Magnetism” published by New Age International. Dr. Shukla is currently serving as Physics faculty at Ewing Christian College, Allahabad, a constituent institution of University of Allahabad, Allahabad, India.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Physics, Ewing Christian College, India