Electron-Photon Shower Distribution Function: Tables for Lead, Copper and Air Absorbers presents numerical results of the electron-photon shower distribution function for lead, copper, and air absorbers. Electron or photon interactions, including Compton scattering, elastic Coulomb scattering, and the photo-electric effect, are taken into account in the calculations. This book consists of four chapters and begins with a review of both theoretical and experimental work aimed at deducing the characteristics of the cascade produced from the propagation of high energy electrons and photons through matter. The next two chapters discuss in some detail the method of simulating the electron-photon cascade on a digital computer and present the cross-sections for all processes that are simulated in the program written for the English-Electric-Leo KDF9. The manner in which each process is subjected to computer simulations is described. The results come from two computer programs: the first was written for SILLIAC and the second for KDF9.

This monograph will be a valuable resource for computer scientists, mathematicians, and physicists.