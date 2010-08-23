Electron Microscopy of Model Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123810076, 9780123810083

Electron Microscopy of Model Systems, Volume 96

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Thomas Muller-Reichert
eBook ISBN: 9780123810083
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123810076
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 23rd August 2010
Page Count: 744
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
125.00
106.25
177.23
150.65
180.00
153.00
137.00
116.45
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
161.00
136.85
101.00
85.85
166.00
141.10
126.00
107.10
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Preface/Acknowledgements

Thomas Müller-Reichert

1. Electron microscopy of viruses

Michael Laue

2. Bacterial TEM: New insights from cryo-microscopy

Martin Pilhofer, Mark S. Ladinsky, Alasdair W. McDowall, and Grant Jensen

3. Analysis of the ultrastructure of archaea by electron microscopy

Reinhard Rachel , Carolin Meyer, Andreas Klingl, Sonja Gürster, Nadine Wasserburger, Ulf Küper, Annett Bellack, Simone Schopf, Reinhard Wirth, Harald Huber, and Gerhard Wanner

4. Chlamydomonas: Cryopreparation methods for the 3-D analysis of cellular organelles

Eileen T. O’Toole

5. Ultrastructure of the asexual blood stages of Plasmodium falciparum

Eric Hanssen , Kenneth N Goldie, and Leann Tilley

6. Electron tomography and immunolabeling of Tetrahymena thermophila basal bodies

Thomas H. Giddings Jr., Janet B. Meehl, Chad G. Pearson, and Mark Winey

7. Electron microscopy of Paramecium

Klaus Hausmann and Richard D. Allen

8. Ultrastructural investigation methods for Trypanosoma brucei

Johanna L. Höög , Eva Gluenz, Sue Vaughan, and Keith Gull

9. Dictyostelium discoideum: A model system for ultrastructural analyses of cell motility and development

Michael P. Koonce and Ralpf Gräf

10. Towards sub-second correlative live-cell light and electron microscopy of Saccharomyces cerevisiae

Christopher Buser

11. Fission yeast: A cellular model well suited for electron microscopic investigations

Hélio D. Roque and Claude Antony

12. High-pressure freezing and electron microscopy of Arabidopsis

Byung-Ho Kang

13. Standard and cryo-preparation of Hydra for transmission electron microscopy

Thomas W. Holstein , Michael W. Hess, and Willi Salvenmoser

14. Electron microscopy of flatworms: Standard and cryopreparation methods

Willi Salvenmoser , Bernhard Egger, Johannes G. Achatz, Peter Ladurner, and Michael W. Hess

15. Three-dimensional reconstruction methods for C. elegans ultrastructure

Thomas Müller-Reichert , Joel Mancuso, Ben Lich, and Kent McDonald

16. Insects as model systems in cell biology

Thomas A. Keil and R. Alexander Steinbrecht

17. Electron microscopy of amphibian model systems (Xenopus laevis and Ambystoma mexicanum)

Thomas Kurth , Jürgen Berger, Michaela Wilsch-Bräuninger, Robert Cerny, Heinz Schwarz, Jan Löfberg, Thomas Piendl, and Hans Epperlein

18. Modern approaches for ultrastructural analysis of the zebrafish embryo

Nicole L. Schieber, Susan J. Nixon, Richard I. Webb , and Robert G. Parton

19. Transmission electron microscopy of cartilage and bone

Douglas R. Keene , and Sara F. Tufa

20. Electron microscopy of the mouse central nervous system

Wiebke Möbius , Frédérique Varoqueaux, Benjamin H. Cooper, Cordelia Imig, Torben Ruhwedel, Aiman S. Saab, and Walter Kaufmann

21. Rapidly excised and cryofixed rat tissue

Dimitri Vanhecke, Werner Graber, and Daniel Studer

22. The actin cytoskeleton in whole mounts and sections

Guenter P. Resch , Edit Urban, and Sonja Jacob

23. Three-dimensional cryo-electron microscopy on intermediate filaments: A critical comparison to other structural methods

Robert Kirmse, Cédric Bouchet-Marquis, Cynthia Page, and Andreas Hoenger

 

24. Correlative time-lapse imaging and electron microscopy to study abscission in HeLa cells

Julien Guizetti, Jana Mäntler, Thomas Müller-Reichert , and Daniel W. Gerlich

25. Viral infection of cells in culture: Approaches for electron microscopy

Paul Walther , Li Wang, Sandra Ließem, and Giada Frascaroli

26. Intracellular membrane traffic at high resolution

Jan R. T. van Weering, Edward Brown, Thomas H. Sharp, Judith Mantell, Peter J. Cullen, and Paul Verkade

27. 3D versus 2D cell culture: Implications for electron microscopy

Michael W. Hess , Kristian Pfaller, Hannes L. Ebner, Beate Beer, Daniel Hekl, and Thomas Seppi

28. ‘Tips and tricks’ for high-pressure freezing of model systems

Kent McDonald , Heinz Schwarz, Thomas Müller-Reichert, Rick Webb, Christopher Buser, and Mary Morphew

Description

The volume covers the preparation and analysis of model systems for biological electron microscopy. The volume has chapters about prokaryotic as well as eukaryotic systems that are used as so-called model organisms in modern cell biology. These systems include the most popular systems, such as budding and fission yeast, the roundworm C. elegans, the fly Drosophila, zebrafish, mouse, and Arabidopsis, but also organisms that are less frequently used in cell biology, such as Chlamydomonas, Dictyostelium, Trypanosoma, faltworms, Axolotl and others. In addition, tissues and tissue culture systems are also covered. These systems are used for very diverse areas of cell biology, such as cell division, abscission, intracellular transport, cytoskeletal organization, tissue regeneration and others. Moreover, this issue presents the currently most important methods for the preparation of biological specimens. This volume, however, is not a classic EM methods book. The methods are not the main focus of this issue. The main goal here is to cover the methods in the context of the specific requirements of specimen preparation for each model organism or systems. This will be the first compendium covering the various aspects of sample preparation of very diverse biological systems.

Key Features

  • Covers the preparation and analysis of model systems for biological electron microscopy
  • Includes the most popular systems but also organisms that are less frequently used in cell biology
  • Presents the currently most important methods for the preparation of biological specimens
  • First compendium covering the various aspects of sample preparation of very diverse biological systems

Readership

Researches, Scientist and students in Cell Biology

Details

No. of pages:
744
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123810083
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123810076

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Thomas Muller-Reichert

Thomas Muller-Reichert Serial Volume Editor

Dr. Thomas Müller-Reichert is interested in how the microtubule cytoskeleton is modulated within cells to fulfill functions in meiosis, mitosis and abscission. The Müller-Reichert lab is mainly applying correlative light microscopy and electron tomography to study the 3D organization of microtubules in the early embryo of the nematode Caenorhabditis elegans and in tissue culture cells. He got his PhD degree from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH) in Zurich and moved afterwards to the EMBL in Heidelberg (Germany) for a post-doc with Dr. Tony Hyman. He was a visiting scientist with Dr. Kent McDonald (UC Berkeley, USA) and set up the electron microscope facility at the newly founded Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics (MPI-CBG). Since 2010 he is head of the Core Facility Cellular Imaging (CFCI) of the Medical Faculty Carl Gustav Carus of the TU Dresden (Germany).

Together with Dr. Paul Verkade he has developed a rapid transfer system for high-pressure freezing used for Correlative Light and Electron Microcopy. He has organized a number microscopy conferences and taught in several (CL)EM courses. He edited an MCB volume on the Electron Microscopy of Model Systems.

Affiliations and Expertise

Core Facility Cellular Imaging, Faculty of Medicine Carl Gustav Carus, Dresden, Germany

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.