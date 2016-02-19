Electron Microscopy in Microbiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125215206, 9780080860497

Electron Microscopy in Microbiology, Volume 20

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Frank Mayer
eBook ISBN: 9780080860497
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1988
Page Count: 431
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
182.00
154.70
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Aspects of Morphology and Cytology of Microorganisms:

M. Muller, Cryopreparation of Microorganisms for Electron Microscopy.

U.B. Sleytr, P. Messner, and D. Pum, Analysis of Crystalline Bacterial Surface Layers by Freeze-etching, Metal Shadowing, Negative Staining, and Ultra-thin Sectioning.

J.R. Golecki, Analysis of Structure and Development of Bacterial Membranes (Outer, Cytoplasmic and Intracytoplasmic Membranes).

J. Lalucat, Analysis of Refractile (R) Bodies.

Identification, Localization, and Quantitation of Low-Molecular Weight Cellular Components:

K. Zierold, Electron Probe Microanalysis of Cryosections from Cell Suspensions.

R. Bauer, Electron Spectroscopic Imaging: An Advanced Technique for Imaging and Analysis in Transmission Electron Microscopy.

Identification and Localization of High-Molecular Weight Cellular Components:

G. Acker, Immunoelectron Microscopy of Surface Antigens (Polysaccharides) of Gram-Negative Bacteria Using Pre- and Post-embedding Techniques.

M. Rohde, H. Gerberding, T. Mund, and G.-W. Kohring, Immunoelectron Microscopic Localization of Bacterial Enzymes: Pre- and Post-embedding Labeling Techniques on Resin-embedded Samples.

J.W. Slot, A.H. Weerkamp, and H.J. Geuze, Localization of Macromolecular Components by Application of the Immunogold Technique on Cryo-Sectioned Bacteria.

H.-D. Tauschel, Localization of Bacterial Enzymes by Electron Microscopic Cytochemistry as Demonstrated for the Polar Organelle.

Isolated Bacterial Membranes and Proteoliposomes:

J. Golecki, Electron Microscopy of Isolated Microbial Membranes.

F. Mayer and M. Rohde, Analysis of Dimensions and Structural Organization of Proteoliposomes.

Electron Microscopy at Macromolecular Dimensions:

E. Spiess and R. Lurz, Electron Microscopic Analysis of Nucleic Acids and Nucleic Acid-Protein Complexes.

W. Johannssen, Interaction of Restriction Endonucleases with DNA as Revealed by Electron Microscopy.

A. Holzenburg, Preparation of Two-Dimensional Arrays of Soluble Proteins as Demonstrated for Bacterial D-Ribulose-1,5-bisphosphate Carboxylase/Oxygenase.

H. Engelhardt, Correlation Averaging and 3-D Reconstruction of 2-D Crystalline Membranes and Macromolecules. Index. Contents of Previous Volumes.

Description

This volume of this acclaimed series deals with electron microscopic techniques applied for the elucidation of microbial structures and structure-function relationships at cellular, sub-cellular, and macromolecular levels. Many of the recent findings on ultrastructural features of microorganisms have been obtained with newly developed methods, though classical approaches have not lost their validity. Therefore, both conventional and new methods have been incorporated into this volume. The topics dealt with are meaningful not only in bacterial cytology but also in physiology, enzymology, biochemistry, and molecular biology, and include aspects of medical and biotechnological application.

Readership

Basic and medical microbiologists, cell biologists.

Details

No. of pages:
431
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1988
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080860497

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Frank Mayer Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Institüt für Mikrobiologie der Georg-August Universität-Göttingen, Germany

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.