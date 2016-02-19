Electron Microscopy in Microbiology, Volume 20

Aspects of Morphology and Cytology of Microorganisms:

M. Muller, Cryopreparation of Microorganisms for Electron Microscopy.

U.B. Sleytr, P. Messner, and D. Pum, Analysis of Crystalline Bacterial Surface Layers by Freeze-etching, Metal Shadowing, Negative Staining, and Ultra-thin Sectioning.

J.R. Golecki, Analysis of Structure and Development of Bacterial Membranes (Outer, Cytoplasmic and Intracytoplasmic Membranes).

J. Lalucat, Analysis of Refractile (R) Bodies.

Identification, Localization, and Quantitation of Low-Molecular Weight Cellular Components:

K. Zierold, Electron Probe Microanalysis of Cryosections from Cell Suspensions.

R. Bauer, Electron Spectroscopic Imaging: An Advanced Technique for Imaging and Analysis in Transmission Electron Microscopy.

Identification and Localization of High-Molecular Weight Cellular Components:

G. Acker, Immunoelectron Microscopy of Surface Antigens (Polysaccharides) of Gram-Negative Bacteria Using Pre- and Post-embedding Techniques.

M. Rohde, H. Gerberding, T. Mund, and G.-W. Kohring, Immunoelectron Microscopic Localization of Bacterial Enzymes: Pre- and Post-embedding Labeling Techniques on Resin-embedded Samples.

J.W. Slot, A.H. Weerkamp, and H.J. Geuze, Localization of Macromolecular Components by Application of the Immunogold Technique on Cryo-Sectioned Bacteria.

H.-D. Tauschel, Localization of Bacterial Enzymes by Electron Microscopic Cytochemistry as Demonstrated for the Polar Organelle.

Isolated Bacterial Membranes and Proteoliposomes:

J. Golecki, Electron Microscopy of Isolated Microbial Membranes.

F. Mayer and M. Rohde, Analysis of Dimensions and Structural Organization of Proteoliposomes.

Electron Microscopy at Macromolecular Dimensions:

E. Spiess and R. Lurz, Electron Microscopic Analysis of Nucleic Acids and Nucleic Acid-Protein Complexes.

W. Johannssen, Interaction of Restriction Endonucleases with DNA as Revealed by Electron Microscopy.

A. Holzenburg, Preparation of Two-Dimensional Arrays of Soluble Proteins as Demonstrated for Bacterial D-Ribulose-1,5-bisphosphate Carboxylase/Oxygenase.

H. Engelhardt, Correlation Averaging and 3-D Reconstruction of 2-D Crystalline Membranes and Macromolecules. Index. Contents of Previous Volumes.