Electron Capture - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444419545, 9780080858210

Electron Capture, Volume 20

1st Edition

Theory and Practice in Chromatography

Editors: A. Zlatkis C.F. Poole
eBook ISBN: 9780080858210
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 428
Details

No. of pages:
428
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080858210

@qu:The objectives of the book are to provide in one source, the most comprehensive coverage of the theory, practice and major application areas of the ECD in chromatography... The objectives quoted are achieved. @source: The Analyst

A. Zlatkis Editor

University of Houston, Houston, Texas

C.F. Poole Editor

