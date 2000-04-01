Electron Capture, Volume 20
1st Edition
Theory and Practice in Chromatography
Editors: A. Zlatkis C.F. Poole
eBook ISBN: 9780080858210
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 428
@qu:The objectives of the book are to provide in one source, the most comprehensive coverage of the theory, practice and major application areas of the ECD in chromatography... The objectives quoted are achieved. @source: The Analyst
About the Editors
A. Zlatkis Editor
C.F. Poole Editor
