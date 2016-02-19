Electron Beam Welding
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Generation of the electron beam; The behaviour of the electron beam on penetrating metal; Welding parameters and advice on welding practice; The weldability of metallic materials; Preparation of the workpiece; Beam and machine control; Electron beam welding machines and equipment; Quality levels and acceptable variations in electron beam welds; Examples of electron beam welded components; Personnel qualifications and machine testing; Standards and regulations; Other methods of working materials with electron beams; A comparison of electron beam and laser welding.
Description
Translated from the German, this is a practical book for engineers which explains the trials, development and manufacturing processes involved in electron beam welding.
240
- 240
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1994
1st January 1994
- 1st January 1994
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
9781845698782
- 9781845698782
9781855730502
- 9781855730502