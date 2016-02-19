Electron Beam Welding - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855730502, 9781845698782

Electron Beam Welding

1st Edition

Authors: H Schultz
eBook ISBN: 9781845698782
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855730502
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st January 1994
Page Count: 240
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
184.00
156.40
200.00
170.00
284.54
241.86
265.00
225.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
200.00
170.00
160.00
136.00
265.00
225.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Generation of the electron beam; The behaviour of the electron beam on penetrating metal; Welding parameters and advice on welding practice; The weldability of metallic materials; Preparation of the workpiece; Beam and machine control; Electron beam welding machines and equipment; Quality levels and acceptable variations in electron beam welds; Examples of electron beam welded components; Personnel qualifications and machine testing; Standards and regulations; Other methods of working materials with electron beams; A comparison of electron beam and laser welding.

Description

Translated from the German, this is a practical book for engineers which explains the trials, development and manufacturing processes involved in electron beam welding.

Readership

Engineers

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845698782
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855730502

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

H Schultz Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.