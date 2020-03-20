Electromyography and Neuromuscular Disorders - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323661805

Electromyography and Neuromuscular Disorders

4th Edition

Clinical-Electrophysiologic-Ultrasound Correlations

Authors: David Preston Barbara Shapiro
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323661805
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 20th March 2020
Page Count: 720
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Successfully correlate electrodiagnostic findings and neuromuscular ultrasound with key clinical findings with Electromyography and Neuromuscular Disorders, 4th Edition. This popular text is the go-to resource for clinicians at all levels of experience who have an interest in neuromuscular medicine, including those studying for the AANEM board exam. An easy-to-read writing style, abundant case studies, and learning features online help you master the electrodiagnostic evaluation and improve safety and accuracy.

Details

No. of pages:
720
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
20th March 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323661805

About the Author

David Preston

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Neurology, Vice Chairman, Department of Neurology, Program Director, Neurology Residency, Co-Director, EMG Laboratory, Neurological Institute, University Hospitals Case Medical Center; Cleveland, Ohio

Barbara Shapiro

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Neurology, Director, Neuromuscular Research, Neurological Institute, University Hospitals Case Medical Center, Cleveland, Ohio

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.