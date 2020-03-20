Electromyography and Neuromuscular Disorders
4th Edition
Clinical-Electrophysiologic-Ultrasound Correlations
Description
Successfully correlate electrodiagnostic findings and neuromuscular ultrasound with key clinical findings with Electromyography and Neuromuscular Disorders, 4th Edition. This popular text is the go-to resource for clinicians at all levels of experience who have an interest in neuromuscular medicine, including those studying for the AANEM board exam. An easy-to-read writing style, abundant case studies, and learning features online help you master the electrodiagnostic evaluation and improve safety and accuracy.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 720
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 20th March 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323661805
About the Author
David Preston
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Neurology, Vice Chairman, Department of Neurology, Program Director, Neurology Residency, Co-Director, EMG Laboratory, Neurological Institute, University Hospitals Case Medical Center; Cleveland, Ohio
Barbara Shapiro
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Neurology, Director, Neuromuscular Research, Neurological Institute, University Hospitals Case Medical Center, Cleveland, Ohio