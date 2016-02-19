Electromagnetic Scattering is a collection of studies that aims to discuss methods, state of the art, applications, and future research in electromagnetic scattering. The book covers topics related to the subject, which includes low-frequency electromagnetic scattering; the uniform asymptomatic theory of electromagnetic edge diffraction; analyses of problems involving high frequency diffraction and imperfect half planes; and multiple scattering of waves by periodic and random distribution. Also covered in this book are topics such as theories of scattering from wire grid and mesh structures; the electromagnetic inverse problem; computational methods for transmission of waves; and developments in the use of complex singularities in the electromagnetic theory. Engineers and physicists who are interested in the study, developments, and applications of electromagnetic scattering will find the text informative and helpful.