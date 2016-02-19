Electromagnetic Scattering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127096506, 9780323142434

Electromagnetic Scattering

1st Edition

Editors: Piergiorgio Uslenghi
eBook ISBN: 9780323142434
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 812
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Electromagnetic Scattering is a collection of studies that aims to discuss methods, state of the art, applications, and future research in electromagnetic scattering. The book covers topics related to the subject, which includes low-frequency electromagnetic scattering; the uniform asymptomatic theory of electromagnetic edge diffraction; analyses of problems involving high frequency diffraction and imperfect half planes; and multiple scattering of waves by periodic and random distribution. Also covered in this book are topics such as theories of scattering from wire grid and mesh structures; the electromagnetic inverse problem; computational methods for transmission of waves; and developments in the use of complex singularities in the electromagnetic theory. Engineers and physicists who are interested in the study, developments, and applications of electromagnetic scattering will find the text informative and helpful.

Table of Contents


Contents

List of Contributors

Preface

1 Low Frequency Electromagnetic Scattering

2 Asymptotic Methods in High-Frequency Propagation and Scattering

3 Uniform Asymptotic Theory of Electromagnetic Edge Diffraction: A Review

4 A Spectral Domain Analysis of High Frequency Diffraction Problems

5 Some Problems Involving Imperfect Half Planes

6 Multiple Scattering of Waves by Periodic and by Random Distributions

7 Theories of Scattering from Wire Grid and Mesh Structures

8 Electromagnetic Inverse Problem

9 Moment-Method Techniques in Electromagnetics from an Applications Viewpoint

10 Finite Methods in Electromagnetic Scattering

11 The Numerical Solution of Transient Electromagnetic Scattering Problems

12 Computational Methods for Transmission of Waves through Apertures

13 The Role of Scattering Theory in Electromagnetic Interference Problems

14 Recent Developments in the Use of Complex Singularities in Electromagnetic Theory and Elastic Wave Propagation

15 Toward an Engineering Theory of Electromagnetic Scattering: The Singularity and Eigenmode Expansion Methods

16 Phenomenological Theory of Radar Targets

17 Trends in Array Antenna Research

Details

No. of pages:
812
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323142434

About the Editor

Piergiorgio Uslenghi

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.