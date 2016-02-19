Electromagnetic Scattering
1st Edition
Description
Electromagnetic Scattering is a collection of studies that aims to discuss methods, state of the art, applications, and future research in electromagnetic scattering. The book covers topics related to the subject, which includes low-frequency electromagnetic scattering; the uniform asymptomatic theory of electromagnetic edge diffraction; analyses of problems involving high frequency diffraction and imperfect half planes; and multiple scattering of waves by periodic and random distribution. Also covered in this book are topics such as theories of scattering from wire grid and mesh structures; the electromagnetic inverse problem; computational methods for transmission of waves; and developments in the use of complex singularities in the electromagnetic theory. Engineers and physicists who are interested in the study, developments, and applications of electromagnetic scattering will find the text informative and helpful.
Table of Contents
Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1 Low Frequency Electromagnetic Scattering
2 Asymptotic Methods in High-Frequency Propagation and Scattering
3 Uniform Asymptotic Theory of Electromagnetic Edge Diffraction: A Review
4 A Spectral Domain Analysis of High Frequency Diffraction Problems
5 Some Problems Involving Imperfect Half Planes
6 Multiple Scattering of Waves by Periodic and by Random Distributions
7 Theories of Scattering from Wire Grid and Mesh Structures
8 Electromagnetic Inverse Problem
9 Moment-Method Techniques in Electromagnetics from an Applications Viewpoint
10 Finite Methods in Electromagnetic Scattering
11 The Numerical Solution of Transient Electromagnetic Scattering Problems
12 Computational Methods for Transmission of Waves through Apertures
13 The Role of Scattering Theory in Electromagnetic Interference Problems
14 Recent Developments in the Use of Complex Singularities in Electromagnetic Theory and Elastic Wave Propagation
15 Toward an Engineering Theory of Electromagnetic Scattering: The Singularity and Eigenmode Expansion Methods
16 Phenomenological Theory of Radar Targets
17 Trends in Array Antenna Research
Details
- No. of pages:
- 812
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 1st January 1978
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323142434