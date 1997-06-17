Electromagnetic Radiation: Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124759770, 9780080860190

Electromagnetic Radiation: Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics, Volume 29C

1st Edition

Atomic, Molecular, And Optical Physics: Electromagnetic Radiation

Serial Editors: F. Dunning Randall Hulet
Editor-in-Chiefs: Thomas Lucatorto Marc De Graef
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124759770
eBook ISBN: 9780080860190
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th June 1997
Page Count: 406
Table of Contents

J.F. Young, Laser-Produced Plasmas as Short Wavelength, Incoherent Optical Sources. P.D. Johnson, Synchrotron Radiation. A. Dienes and D.R. Yankelevich, Continuous Wave Dye Lasers. R.W. Fox, A.S. Zibrov, and L. Hollberg, Semiconductor Diode Lasers. M. Zhu and J.L. Hall, Frequency Stabilization of Tunable Lasers. M.G. Littman and X. Wang, Pulsed Lasers. I. Duling, Short Pulse Lasers. T. Feurer and R. Sauerbrey, Characterization ofShort Laser Pulses. U. Simon and F.K. Tittel, Nonlinear Optical Frequency Conversion Techniques. J. Helmcke, Optical Wavelength Standards. M. Zhu and J.L. Hall, Precise Wavelength Measurement of Tunable Lasers. S. Hendow, Optical Materials and Devices. L. McCaughan, Guided Wave and Integrated Optics. Chapter References. Subject Index.

Description

Combined with Volumes 29A and 29B, this volume is a comprehensive treatment of the key experimental methods of atomic, molecular, and optical physics, as well as an excellent experimental handbook for the field. Thewide availability of tunable lasers in the past several years has revolutionized the field and lead to the introduction of many new experimental methods that are covered in these volumes. Traditional methods are also included to ensure that the volumes will be a complete reference source for the field.

Readership

Active researchers in atomic, molecular, and optical physics; advanced graduate students; chemical physicists; physical and analytical chemists; and surface scientists, including chemists, materials scientists, and physicists.

Details

No. of pages:
406
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124759770
eBook ISBN:
9780080860190

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

F. Dunning Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Rice University

Randall Hulet Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Rice University, Dept. of Physics

About the Editor-in-Chiefs

Thomas Lucatorto Editor-in-Chief

Affiliations and Expertise

National Institute of Standards and Technology, Gaithersburg, Maryland, U.S.A.

Marc De Graef Editor-in-Chief

Affiliations and Expertise

Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A.

