Electrochemical Power Sources, Fundamentals, Systems, and Applications
1st Edition
Hydrogen Production by Water Electrolysis
Description
For years, hydrogen production by water electrolysis was of minor importance but research and development in this field has risen significantly in recent years. Currently a comprehensive overview is missing. This book helps to overcome this gap and provides a general reference to this topic. Hydrogen production by water electrolysis is the main technology to integrate high shares of electricity from renewable energy sources and to balance out demand and supply match in the energy system. Different electrochemical approaches exist to produce hydrogen from RES (Renewable Energy Sources).
Hydrogen Production by Water Electrolysis, Fundamentals and Applications provides an overview about the different technologies, their technical features and development stage, progress of the last years and technical and economic issues of system integration. Moreover, further allied processes as regenerative fuel cells and sea water electrolysis are covered in the book.
Key Features
- Covers the fundamentals of hydrogen production by water electrolysis
- Reviews comprehensively all relevant technologies
- Outlines important technical and economic issues of system integration
- Includes commercial examples and demonstrates electrolyser projects
Readership
Academia (students/researchers, lecturer and professors) at university and other technical colleges; electrochemists, chemists, chemical engineers, electrical and mechanical engineers; developers and manufacturers of water electrolysis components and systems
Table of Contents
1. The importance of water electrolysis for our future energy system
How many GWs do we need in the future
Scope until 2050 including 2030
Literature review
ReMoD-D studies from Fraunhofer ISE should be included
2. Basics of water electrolysis
General principle of water electrolysis
System boundaries
Thermodynamics for both HT and NT water electrolysis in one chapter!!
Kinetic losses of AEL, PEMEL and HTEL
Comparison of efficiencies for HTEL and NTEL
3. Comparison with other hydrogen production processes
Steam reforming as current reference process but based on fossil fuels
Thermolysis (focus: thermochemical cycle as CSP with sulfur-iodine cycle)
Photobiological water splitting (e.g. in an algae bioreactor)
Photocatalytic water splitting
Biomass gasification
Biocatalysed electrolysis
Fermentative hydrogen production
4. Historical outline of water electrolysis
Early developments in the 19th century
Industrial deployment in the first half of the 20th century
North America (USA and Canada)
Asia (Japan and China)
Europe (South Europe with Italy and Switzerland and North Europe with Belgium and Norway
East Europe (Russia and East Germany)
5. Alkaline water electrolysis (AWE)
General principle: half-cell equations
General cell layout
Materials on cell level
Performance data on cell level and system level
Degradation mechanism and life time
System configuration
Highlights of recent years
Main activities (international industrial player)
Outlook of further and new concept
6. PEM water electrolysis (PEMWE)
7. High-temperature steam electrolysis (SOSE)
8. Chlor-alkali electrolysis
Thermodynamics
Kinetic losses
Main application
Short historical survey
9. Seawater electrolysis
10. Economics of water electrolysis
Investment costs
hydrogen production costs
Typical business models for water electrolysis
Deployment strategies for current and future market models
11. Regenerative FCs
separated and unified systems
12. Selected projects for system integration
one or two demo project per technology (e.g. power to gas)
AWE: 2 MW in Falkenhagen / Germany
PEMWE: 2 MW in Ontario / Canada
SOSE: t.b.d.
13. Hydrogen storage
All technologies to complement the book and the topics