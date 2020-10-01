Electrochemical Power Sources, Fundamentals, Systems, and Applications

1. The importance of water electrolysis for our future energy system

How many GWs do we need in the future

Scope until 2050 including 2030

Literature review

ReMoD-D studies from Fraunhofer ISE should be included

2. Basics of water electrolysis

General principle of water electrolysis

System boundaries

Thermodynamics for both HT and NT water electrolysis in one chapter!!

Kinetic losses of AEL, PEMEL and HTEL

Comparison of efficiencies for HTEL and NTEL

3. Comparison with other hydrogen production processes

Steam reforming as current reference process but based on fossil fuels

Thermolysis (focus: thermochemical cycle as CSP with sulfur-iodine cycle)

Photobiological water splitting (e.g. in an algae bioreactor)

Photocatalytic water splitting

Biomass gasification

Biocatalysed electrolysis

Fermentative hydrogen production

4. Historical outline of water electrolysis

Early developments in the 19th century

Industrial deployment in the first half of the 20th century

North America (USA and Canada)

Asia (Japan and China)

Europe (South Europe with Italy and Switzerland and North Europe with Belgium and Norway

East Europe (Russia and East Germany)

5. Alkaline water electrolysis (AWE)

General principle: half-cell equations

General cell layout

Materials on cell level

Performance data on cell level and system level

Degradation mechanism and life time

System configuration

Highlights of recent years

Main activities (international industrial player)

Outlook of further and new concept

6. PEM water electrolysis (PEMWE)

7. High-temperature steam electrolysis (SOSE)

8. Chlor-alkali electrolysis

Thermodynamics

Kinetic losses

Main application

Short historical survey

9. Seawater electrolysis

10. Economics of water electrolysis

Investment costs

hydrogen production costs

Typical business models for water electrolysis

Deployment strategies for current and future market models

11. Regenerative FCs

separated and unified systems

12. Selected projects for system integration

one or two demo project per technology (e.g. power to gas)

AWE: 2 MW in Falkenhagen / Germany

PEMWE: 2 MW in Ontario / Canada

SOSE: t.b.d.

13. Hydrogen storage

All technologies to complement the book and the topics