Electrocardiography of Laboratory Animals - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780128094693, 9780128097007

Electrocardiography of Laboratory Animals

2nd Edition

Authors: Jeffrey Richig Meg Sleeper
eBook ISBN: 9780128097007
Paperback ISBN: 9780128094693
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 7th November 2018
Page Count: 120
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
284.00
241.40
265.00
225.25
225.00
191.25
241.77
205.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
284.00
241.40
225.00
191.25
265.00
225.25
397.23
337.65
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Electrocardiography of Laboratory Animals, Second Edition, is the only publication covering electrocardiography of laboratory animals. With countries instituting requirements for the care of laboratory animals in research, this publication offers a standard on performing and analyzing ECGs. Topics covered include safety electrocardiography, toxicology, safety pharmacology, and telemetry, all important areas of discussion for biological and medical researchers, veterinarians, zoologists, and students who need to understand the electrocardiography of five species of animals used in research: canines, nonhuman primates, mini pigs, rodents (rats and mice), rabbits and cats.

Key Features

  • Offers guidance in interpretation of laboratory animal ECGs by animal type
  • Provides comparisons of ECGs across animal species
  • Includes coverage of three animal species: canines, nonhuman primates and mini pigs, also including three additional species: rodents (rats and mice), rabbits and cats
  • Supports adherence to FDA requirements of ECG performance and qualitative analysis on large laboratory animals

Readership

Researchers, veterinarians, students and academicians (physiology, veterinary medicine, toxicology, and safety pharmacology). Veterinary schools and universities involved in animal research

Table of Contents

1. Electrocardiography in preclinical safety
2. Fundamental principles of electrocardiography
3. Electrocardiography of rodents
4. Electrocardiography of rabbits
5. Electrocardiography of cats
6. Electrocardiography of dogs
7. Handling and restraint of non-human primates
8. Electrocardiography of non-human primates
9. Electrocardiography of neonates/juveniles
10. Electrocardiography of minipigs
11. Telemetry in preclinical safety studies
12. PR (PQ), QRS, QT and other issues

Details

No. of pages:
120
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128097007
Paperback ISBN:
9780128094693

About the Author

Jeffrey Richig

Jeffrey W. Richig, DVM is CEO of ECGVET, LLC and Special Government Employee consultant to the FDA for the cardiovascular and renal drugs division. He has over twenty-five years of experience in electrocardiography for pre-clinical safety evaluation studies and is known as a leading expert in the field.

Affiliations and Expertise

CEO of ECGVET, LLC and Special Government Employee consultant to the FDA's cardiovascular and renal drugs division, USA

Meg Sleeper

Meg Sleeper, VMD, is a Clinical Professor of Cardiology in the Department of Small Animal Clinical Sciences, School of Veterinary Medicine, University of Florida, Gainsville, FL, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor, Cardiology, Department of Small Animal Clinical Sciences, School of Veterinary Medicine, University of Florida, Gainsville, FL, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.