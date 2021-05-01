Electroanalytical Applications of Quantum Dot Based Biosensors
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Quantum Dots: Synthesis and Characterizations
2. Basics of Electroanalytical Methods
3. The role of Quantum dots in protein-ligand interactions
4. Quantum dots based sensors using solid electrodes
5. Applications of Quantum Dots in Electrochemical Biomimetic Sensors
6. Electrochemical DNA biosensors based on Quantum dots
7. Electroluminescence for biomarker analysis using Quantum dots
8. Quantum dots based Photoelectrochemical techniques
9. Fabrication of Quantum Dot-Polymer Composites and their electroanalytical applications
10. Enzyme based electrochemical nanobiosensors using Quantum dots
11. Electrochemical immunosensors based on Quantum dots
12. Electroanalytical applications of Quantum dots in micro/nanochips
13. Electroanalytical applications of quantum dot modified nanosensors in drug analysis
14. Future Prospects and Concluding Remarks for Electroanalytical Applications of Quantum Dots
Description
Quantum dots are hybrid organic/inorganic nanoparticles with novel physical properties. Quantum dots have two components: an inorganic core and optically active coated shell. Moreover, surface coatings can be applied to quantum dots to modify the particle as needed for experiments. Hydrophilic coatings prevent leaking of metal cargo from the core, enhancing the solubility in biological contexts and bind molecules such as receptor–ligands, anti-bodies, therapeutic and diagnostic macromolecules for enhanced effects. Their high surface-to-volume ratio allows multiple functional groups to attach onto the surface of the particles at constant surface-volume. Silicon-, gallium-, indium- or germanium-based, cadmium-based and carbon-based quantum dots etc. have already been used in many applications such as imaging probes for the engineering of multifunctional nanodevices. Superior properties of quantum dots make them an excellent system in technology and biotechnology.
This book describes electroanalytical applications of quantum-dot based sensors, including protein-ligand interactions, molecularly imprinted polymer-based nanosensors, electrochemical DNA biosensors, electroluminescence for biomarker analysis, photoelectrochemical techniques, enzyme based nanobiosensors, electrochemical immunosensors, and quantum dot modified nanosensors in drug analysis.
This book is an important reference source for materials scientists and engineers who are looking to increase their understanding of how quantum dots are being used to create new types of sensor.
Key Features
- Outlines quantum dot-based applications for food, clinical and environmental science
- Shows how the properties of quantum dots make them effective ingredients in biosensing applications
- Assesses the major challenges in integrating quantum dots in biosensing systems
Readership
Materials scientists and engineers
501
English
- 501
© Elsevier 2021
- English
1st May 2021
- © Elsevier 2021
Elsevier
- 1st May 2021
9780128216705
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128216705
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editor
Bengi Uslu
Bengi Uslu is Professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences at Ankara University, Turkey. Her research intersts include Electrochemistry, HPLC, Drug Analysis, Redox Mechanisms of Drug Active Compounds, Spectrophotometry, and Biosensors.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Ankara University, Turkey
