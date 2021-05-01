Electroanalytical Applications of Quantum Dot Based Biosensors

Quantum dots are hybrid organic/inorganic nanoparticles with novel physical properties. Quantum dots have two components: an inorganic core and optically active coated shell. Moreover, surface coatings can be applied to quantum dots to modify the particle as needed for experiments. Hydrophilic coatings prevent leaking of metal cargo from the core, enhancing the solubility in biological contexts and bind molecules such as receptor–ligands, anti-bodies, therapeutic and diagnostic macromolecules for enhanced effects. Their high surface-to-volume ratio allows multiple functional groups to attach onto the surface of the particles at constant surface-volume. Silicon-, gallium-, indium- or germanium-based, cadmium-based and carbon-based quantum dots etc. have already been used in many applications such as imaging probes for the engineering of multifunctional nanodevices. Superior properties of quantum dots make them an excellent system in technology and biotechnology.

This book describes electroanalytical applications of quantum-dot based sensors, including protein-ligand interactions, molecularly imprinted polymer-based nanosensors, electrochemical DNA biosensors, electroluminescence for biomarker analysis, photoelectrochemical techniques, enzyme based nanobiosensors, electrochemical immunosensors, and quantum dot modified nanosensors in drug analysis.

This book is an important reference source for materials scientists and engineers who are looking to increase their understanding of how quantum dots are being used to create new types of sensor.