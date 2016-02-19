Electro Physical Agents - 13th Edition - ISBN: 9780702051517, 9780702076947

Electro Physical Agents

13th Edition

Evidence-based Practice

Editors: Tim Watson Ethne Nussbaum
Paperback ISBN: 9780702051517
eBook ISBN: 9780702076947
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th November 1985
Page Count: 432
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

A. Introduction and General Issues: 1. Introduction, General Concepts and Clinical Decision Making. B. Physical and Physiological Principles: 2. Physical Principles; 3. Physiological Principles; 4. Principles of Electrical Stimulation. C. Thermal Modalities: 5. Thermal and Non Thermal/Microthermal Effects; 6. Superficial and Conduction Heating; 7. Deep Heating; 8. Cryotherapy. D. Non Thermal/Microthermal Modalities: 9. Ultrasound; 10. Laser and Associated Light Therapies; 11. Ultra Violet Based Therapy; 12. Magnetic, Pulsed Magnetic, PEMF; 13. Shockwave; 14. Vibration. E. Electrical Stimulation: 15. TENS; 16. NMES; 17. FES; 18. Sinusoidal; 19. E Stim Wounds. F. Diagnostic and Imaging: 20. Electrodiagnosis; 21. Ultrasound Imaging. G. Contraindications: 22. Contraindications, Precautions, Dangers

Description

Electrophysical Modalities (formerly Electrotherapy: Evidence-Based Practice) is back in its 13th edition, continuing to uphold the standard of clinical research and evidence base for which it has become renowned.

This popular textbook comprehensively covers the use of electrotherapy in clinical practice and includes the theory which underpins that practice. Over recent years the range of therapeutic agents involved and the scope for their use have greatly increased and the new edition includes and evaluates the latest evidence and most recent developments in this fast-growing field.

Tim Watson is joined by co-editor Ethne Nussbaum and both bring years of clinical, research and teaching experience to the new edition, with a host of new contributors, all leaders in their specialty.

Details

No. of pages:
432
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780702051517
eBook ISBN:
9780702076947

About the Editors

Tim Watson Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Physiotherapy, University of Hertfordshire, UK

Ethne Nussbaum Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.