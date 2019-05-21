Electrical Spectroscopy of Earth Materials
1st Edition
Description
Electrical Spectroscopy of Earth Materials provides detailed coverage of theoretical and experimental methods of electrical spectroscopy of Earth materials, based on first-hand research and extensive data. The book includes actual data sets and specific explanations for the methods used in obtaining and analyzing the data, including graphical displays of results. It describes the electrical properties of various soil samples and offers both theory and techniques for researchers to apply to their own research.
Including examination of the practical aspects of electrical spectroscopy measurements and extensive computer-readable data, Electrical Spectroscopy of Earth Materials is a unique resource for geophysicists to save both time and effort in understanding and analyzing Earth materials and soil properties.
Key Features
- Includes coverage of spectroscopic methods, including details of the measurement process and lab setup
- Provides information about the data processing program for calculating all electrical parameters
- Presents computer-readable data for all samples from a wide variety of electrical conditions, including high-loss and low-loss soils
- Features case studies and complete data sets for soil electrical property measurements
Readership
Geophysicists, hydrologists, geotechnical engineers at the professional/research level
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Parameters describing the material behavior in an electromagnetic field
2.1 Conductivity Mechanisms
2.2 Types and Mechanisms of polarization
2.3 Dielectric losses
2.4 References for Chapter 2
3. Methods of Studying Earth materials using Alternating Electric Fields
3.1 Dielectric Spectroscopy (in terms of complex dielectric permittivity ε)
3.2 Conduction Spectroscopy (in terms of complex resistivity ρ)
3.4 References for Chapter 3
4. Measurements and Analysis. Concept of Distributed Versus Lumped Parameters
4.1 Circuits with Distributed Parameters
4.2 Circuits with Lumped Parameters
4.3 Interrelation between the Material Electrical Parameters
4.4 Experimental Procedures
4.5 Preparing Soil Samples for Measurements
4.6 References for Chapter 4
5. Stray Parameters of the Measuring System and Ways of Defining Them
5.1 Stray Resistance Rms and Inductance L
5.2 Defining the Inductance L from Resonance
5.3 Stray Capacitance Cs
5.4 Stray Electrode Processes. Defining the Impedance of Electrode Polarization
5.5 References for Chapter 5
6. Corrections for Stray Parameters and Error Estimation
6.1 Procedure for Removing Stray Parameters from Measurement Results
6.2 Measurement Results for Standard Materials and Error Estimation
6.3 Revealing the Dielectric Polarization in wet soils
6.4 References for Chapter 6
7. Soils from Avra Valley, Arizona
7.1 Complete electrical properties for five water saturations
7.2 Supplemental soil samples from Avra Valley, Arizona
7.3 References for Chapter 7
8. Soils from Brookhaven, New York
8.1 References for Chapter 8
9. Soils from Columbia University, New York
9.1 References for Chapter 9
10. Soils from Fort Huachuca, Arizona, ATF
11. Electrical Properties of Soils versus Water Content
11.1 Dielectric Permittivity versus Water Content
11.2 Resistivity versus Water Content
11.3 References for Chapter 11
12. Comparison of Laboratory and In Situ Electrical Measurements of Soil
12.1 Sample Preparation
12.2 Laboratory Electrical Measurements
12.3 In Situ Well Logging
12.4 Summary
12.5 References for Chapter 12
13. Comparison of Dielectric and Conduction Spectroscopy methods
13.1 References for Chapter 13
14. Conclusions
Appendix A. Formulas for Relaxation Time
A.1. Derivation of the expression for τ0 in the Debye equation
A.2. Derivation of the expression for τ0 in the Cole-Cole equation
Appendix B. Measurement Procedures with Impedance Analyzers
Appendix C. Derivation of the Formulas for Calculating Sample Parameters
Appendix D. Spreadsheets for the Measured Data in this Book
Appendix E. Spreadsheet Formulas for Processing Laboratory-Sample EM Measurements
Details
- No. of pages:
- 330
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 21st May 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128186046
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128186039
About the Author
Tsylya Levitskaya
Tsylya M. Levitskaya is a Researcher for the Laboratory for Advanced Subsurface Imaging at the University of Arizona. She came to the United States in 1992 from Russia, where she received her M.S. in electrical engineering from the Polytechnic Institute (Tomsk), and a Ph.D. in physics and mathematics from the Institute of Macromolecular Compounds, USSR Academy of Science (Leningrad). From 1978 to 1991, she worked in geophysics for the Siberian Institute of Geology, Geophysics and Mineral Resources (Novosibirsk), applying the dielectric spectroscopy method for studying earth materials in a frequency range from 0.01 Hz to 100 MHz. Her current research interests include electrical properties of soils in the frequency range 1 kHz to 1 GHz.
Affiliations and Expertise
Researcher, Laboratory for Advanced Subsurface Imaging, University of Arizona, AZ, USA
Ben Sternberg
Ben K. Sternberg is currently Professor and Director of the Laboratory for Advanced Subsurface Imaging at the University of Arizona. He received his B.S. in physics and his M.S. and Ph.D. in geophysics from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He has worked at Conoco, Inc., Barringer Resources, and Phoenix Geophysics. He has been Professor and Director of the Laboratory for Advanced Subsurface Imaging (LASI) at the University of Arizona since 1986. His research interests include electrical methods geophysics, instrumentation, high-resolution imaging methods, and integration of multiple data sets to solve geoscience problems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Director, Laboratory for Advanced Subsurface Imaging, University of Arizona, AZ, USA