Electrical Safety Engineering
1st Edition
Description
Revised by D.A. Dolbey Jones Senior Engineering Inspector
Electrical Safety Engineering deals with the theory and practice of the safe design, installation and operation of industrial electrical equipment. It is well established as the leading comprehensive source of reference on electrical safety.
This third edition incorporates revisions that cover the Electricity at Work Regulations 1989, EC Directives on safety matters and many recent developments in safety legislation and guidance publications. W Fordham Cooper drew on his long experience as HM Electrical Inspector of Factories and a consultant to the Insurance Technical Bureau to write this wide-ranging work. D A Dolbey Jones, who has revised this classic for its third edition, adds his own insights gained as an HM Senior Electrical Inspector with the Health and Safety Executive, responsible for steering the project on the Electricity at Work Regulations and the official Memorandum of Guidance on the Regulations;and as a Senior Engineering Inspector with the Department of Energy (now the DTI) .
Published guidance and other useful reference material is signposted throughout the book. Two new appendices deal with essential up-to-date publications.
Key Features
The comprehensive reference work on electrical safety Draws on a wide range of incidents and investigations New paperback version brings this classic within reach of a wide professional readership
Readership
Electrical engineers, safety officers and specialists, industrial managers
Table of Contents
Statistical studies and reliability; The nature of electrical injuries; Mechanical causes of electrical failures; Failure of electrical insulation; Switchgear; Transformer failures; Cables and installations; Abnormal circuit conditions - over voltage; Excess currents and excess current protection; Earthing principles and double insulation; Control equipment and interlocks; Control systems - electronic and solid state systems; Fires and explosions - general principles; Fire and explosions - applications; Electrical apparatus for potentially explosive atmospheres; Particular fire hazards and detection; High-voltage supplies; Medium and low-voltage distributions; Industrial electrical equipment; Appendix 1: List of health and safety; Appendix 2: European community directives; Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1998
- Published:
- 5th January 1998
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750639651
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080523286
About the Author
W. Fordham-Cooper
Affiliations and Expertise
FIEE, FIMechE