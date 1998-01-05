Revised by D.A. Dolbey Jones Senior Engineering Inspector

Electrical Safety Engineering deals with the theory and practice of the safe design, installation and operation of industrial electrical equipment. It is well established as the leading comprehensive source of reference on electrical safety.

This third edition incorporates revisions that cover the Electricity at Work Regulations 1989, EC Directives on safety matters and many recent developments in safety legislation and guidance publications. W Fordham Cooper drew on his long experience as HM Electrical Inspector of Factories and a consultant to the Insurance Technical Bureau to write this wide-ranging work. D A Dolbey Jones, who has revised this classic for its third edition, adds his own insights gained as an HM Senior Electrical Inspector with the Health and Safety Executive, responsible for steering the project on the Electricity at Work Regulations and the official Memorandum of Guidance on the Regulations;and as a Senior Engineering Inspector with the Department of Energy (now the DTI) .

Published guidance and other useful reference material is signposted throughout the book. Two new appendices deal with essential up-to-date publications.