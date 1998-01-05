Electrical Safety Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750639651, 9780080523286

Electrical Safety Engineering

1st Edition

Authors: W. Fordham-Cooper
Paperback ISBN: 9780750639651
eBook ISBN: 9780080523286
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 5th January 1998
Page Count: 544
Description

Revised by D.A. Dolbey Jones Senior Engineering Inspector

Electrical Safety Engineering deals with the theory and practice of the safe design, installation and operation of industrial electrical equipment. It is well established as the leading comprehensive source of reference on electrical safety.

This third edition incorporates revisions that cover the Electricity at Work Regulations 1989, EC Directives on safety matters and many recent developments in safety legislation and guidance publications. W Fordham Cooper drew on his long experience as HM Electrical Inspector of Factories and a consultant to the Insurance Technical Bureau to write this wide-ranging work. D A Dolbey Jones, who has revised this classic for its third edition, adds his own insights gained as an HM Senior Electrical Inspector with the Health and Safety Executive, responsible for steering the project on the Electricity at Work Regulations and the official Memorandum of Guidance on the Regulations;and as a Senior Engineering Inspector with the Department of Energy (now the DTI) .

Published guidance and other useful reference material is signposted throughout the book. Two new appendices deal with essential up-to-date publications.

Key Features

The comprehensive reference work on electrical safety Draws on a wide range of incidents and investigations New paperback version brings this classic within reach of a wide professional readership

Readership

Electrical engineers, safety officers and specialists, industrial managers

Table of Contents

Statistical studies and reliability; The nature of electrical injuries; Mechanical causes of electrical failures; Failure of electrical insulation; Switchgear; Transformer failures; Cables and installations; Abnormal circuit conditions - over voltage; Excess currents and excess current protection; Earthing principles and double insulation; Control equipment and interlocks; Control systems - electronic and solid state systems; Fires and explosions - general principles; Fire and explosions - applications; Electrical apparatus for potentially explosive atmospheres; Particular fire hazards and detection; High-voltage supplies; Medium and low-voltage distributions; Industrial electrical equipment; Appendix 1: List of health and safety; Appendix 2: European community directives; Index.

Details

No. of pages:
544
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
Paperback ISBN:
9780750639651
eBook ISBN:
9780080523286

About the Author

W. Fordham-Cooper

Affiliations and Expertise

FIEE, FIMechE

Ratings and Reviews

