Electrical Properties of Polymers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126336801, 9781483220123

Electrical Properties of Polymers

1st Edition

Editors: Donald A. Seanor
eBook ISBN: 9781483220123
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th September 1982
Page Count: 392
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Electrical Properties of Polymers covers topics on the electrical properties of polymers. The book discusses the electrical conduction in polymers; the structure and charge generation in low-dimensions; and the photophysical processes, energy transfer, and photoconduction in polymers. The text also describes the photovoltaic phenomena in organic solids; thermally stimulated discharge current analysis of polymers; and the polymeric electrets. The contact electrification of polymers and its elimination; and the dielectric breakdown phenomena in polymers are also considered. Materials scientists and chemists will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Chapter 1 Electrical Conduction in Polymers

I. Introduction

II. Experimental Techniques

III. Electrical Conductivity

IV. Charge-Carrier Mobility

V. Ionic Conduction

VI. Summary

References

Bibliography

Chapter 2 Structure and Charge Generation in Low-Dimensional Organic Molecular Self-Assemblies

I. Introduction

II. Self-Assemblies of Organic Molecules: The Photoconductive State

III. Discussion

IV. Summary and Conclusions

References

Chapter 3 Photophysical Processes, Energy Transfer, and Photoconduction in Polymers

I. Introduction

II. Experimental Techniques

III. Energy Transfer

IV. Polymer Photoconductivity

References

Chapter 4 Photovoltaic Phenomena in Organic Solids

I. Introduction

II. Theoretical Aspects

III. Experimental Aspects

IV. Summary of Desirable Photovoltaic Materials Properties

V. Notes on Polymer Systems

References

Bibliography of Papers on Photovoltaic Effects Observed in Organic Systems

Chapter 5 Thermally Stimulated Discharge Current Analysis of Polymers

I. Thermally Stimulated Discharge Current Technique (TSDC)

II. Characterization of Molecular Relaxation Processes

References

Chapter 6 Polymeric Electrets

I. Introduction

II. Forming Methods

III. Charge-Measuring Methods

IV. Permanent Dipole Polarization

V. Real-Charge Storage

VI. Applications

References

Chapter 7 Contact Electrification of Polymers and Its Elimination

I. Introduction

II. Charge-Transfer Theories

III. Charge Measurement

IV. Contact Charge-Transfer Experiments

V. Problems and Control of Static Charges

VI. Postscript

References

Chapter 8 Dielectric Breakdown Phenomena in Polymers

I. Introduction

II. Breakdown Mechanisms

III. Aging of Polymeric Insulation

IV. Experimental Aspects

References

Index


Details

No. of pages:
392
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483220123

About the Editor

Donald A. Seanor

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.