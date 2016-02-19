Electrical Properties of Polymers
1st Edition
Editors: Donald A. Seanor
eBook ISBN: 9781483220123
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th September 1982
Page Count: 392
Description
Electrical Properties of Polymers covers topics on the electrical properties of polymers. The book discusses the electrical conduction in polymers; the structure and charge generation in low-dimensions; and the photophysical processes, energy transfer, and photoconduction in polymers. The text also describes the photovoltaic phenomena in organic solids; thermally stimulated discharge current analysis of polymers; and the polymeric electrets. The contact electrification of polymers and its elimination; and the dielectric breakdown phenomena in polymers are also considered. Materials scientists and chemists will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1 Electrical Conduction in Polymers
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Techniques
III. Electrical Conductivity
IV. Charge-Carrier Mobility
V. Ionic Conduction
VI. Summary
References
Bibliography
Chapter 2 Structure and Charge Generation in Low-Dimensional Organic Molecular Self-Assemblies
I. Introduction
II. Self-Assemblies of Organic Molecules: The Photoconductive State
III. Discussion
IV. Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 3 Photophysical Processes, Energy Transfer, and Photoconduction in Polymers
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Techniques
III. Energy Transfer
IV. Polymer Photoconductivity
References
Chapter 4 Photovoltaic Phenomena in Organic Solids
I. Introduction
II. Theoretical Aspects
III. Experimental Aspects
IV. Summary of Desirable Photovoltaic Materials Properties
V. Notes on Polymer Systems
References
Bibliography of Papers on Photovoltaic Effects Observed in Organic Systems
Chapter 5 Thermally Stimulated Discharge Current Analysis of Polymers
I. Thermally Stimulated Discharge Current Technique (TSDC)
II. Characterization of Molecular Relaxation Processes
References
Chapter 6 Polymeric Electrets
I. Introduction
II. Forming Methods
III. Charge-Measuring Methods
IV. Permanent Dipole Polarization
V. Real-Charge Storage
VI. Applications
References
Chapter 7 Contact Electrification of Polymers and Its Elimination
I. Introduction
II. Charge-Transfer Theories
III. Charge Measurement
IV. Contact Charge-Transfer Experiments
V. Problems and Control of Static Charges
VI. Postscript
References
Chapter 8 Dielectric Breakdown Phenomena in Polymers
I. Introduction
II. Breakdown Mechanisms
III. Aging of Polymeric Insulation
IV. Experimental Aspects
References
Index
Donald A. Seanor
