Electrical, Optical and Magnetic Properties of Nucleic acid and Components
1st Edition
Description
Physico-chemical Properties of Nucleic Acids, Volume I deals with the intrinsic properties of nucleic acids (macromolecules) and their components. This volume includes the analysis of different types of bindings or interactions mechanisms such as photodynamic and radiation effects and fluorescence. Nine chapters comprise this volume.
A number of chapters in the beginning of this book emphasize purines and pyrimidines. Dipole moments and charge transfer interactions are some of the specific topics covered regarding purines and pyrimidines. The topic of nucleic acids and components is discussed in detail in the middle up to the last part of the book, wherein electrical properties and energy transfer are explored. Other aspects covered include developments in fluorescence; free radicals in aqueous solutions; and irradiated single crystals. This volume will cater to undergraduates and graduate students as well as to researchers in the major fields of biology, chemistry, and physics.
Table of Contents
1. The Dipole Moments of Purines and Pyrimidines
I. Introduction
II. Quantum-Chemical Calculations
III. Experimental Results
References
2. Some Electrical Properties of Nucleic Acids and Components
I. Introduction
II. Piezoelectric Properties
III. Conductivity
IV. Ionic Interactions in DNA Solutions
V. Final Remarks
Acknowledgments
References
3. Charge Transfer Interactions of Purines and Pyrimidines
I. Introduction
II. Charge Transfer Complexes
III. Complexes of Purines and Pyrimidines
IV. Discussion and Conclusions
References
4. Recent Developments in the Fluorescence of DNA Bases and DNA at 300°K
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Considerations
III. Selected Topics
IV. Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgments
References
5. Comparison of Excited States and Energy Transfer in Polynucleotides and Aggregates of Nucleic Acid Components
I. Introduction
II. Excited States of Monomers
III. Aggregate Formation in Frozen Aqueous Solutions of Nucleosides
IV. Interactions between Cytidine and its Cation in Aggregates and in polyC
V. Interactions and Energy Transfer in polyrA and Adenosine Aggregates
VI. Energy Transfer between Nucleic Acid Constituents
VII. Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
6. Short-lived Free Radicals in Aqueous Solutions of Nucleic Acid Components
I. Introduction
II. Reactions with Electrons
III. Reactions with OH• Radicals
IV. In situ Irradiation of Solutions
References
7. E.P.R. of Irradiated Single Crystals of the Nucleic Acid Constituents
I. Introduction
II. Thymine Compounds
III. Cytosine Compounds
IV. Purine Compounds
V. Conclusions
References
8. Binding of Organic Dyes to Nucleic Acids and the Photodynamic Effect
I. Introduction
II. The Binding of Organic Dyes to Nucleic Acids and the Effect of this Binding
III. The Photodynamic Effect
IV. The Mechanism of the Photodynamic Phenomenon
V. Influence of the Binding of Organic Dyes to Nucleic Acids on the Effectiveness of Ultraviolet and Ionizing Rays
References
9. Photosensitization of DNA's Constituents by Acridine Dyes: an E.S.R. Study
I. Introduction
II. Materials and Methods
III. Experimental Results
IV. General Conclusions
References
Author Index
Subject Index
