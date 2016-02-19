Electrical, Optical and Magnetic Properties of Nucleic acid and Components - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122229015, 9780323155335

Electrical, Optical and Magnetic Properties of Nucleic acid and Components

1st Edition

Editors: J Duchesne
eBook ISBN: 9780323155335
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 336
Description

Physico-chemical Properties of Nucleic Acids, Volume I deals with the intrinsic properties of nucleic acids (macromolecules) and their components. This volume includes the analysis of different types of bindings or interactions mechanisms such as photodynamic and radiation effects and fluorescence. Nine chapters comprise this volume.
A number of chapters in the beginning of this book emphasize purines and pyrimidines. Dipole moments and charge transfer interactions are some of the specific topics covered regarding purines and pyrimidines. The topic of nucleic acids and components is discussed in detail in the middle up to the last part of the book, wherein electrical properties and energy transfer are explored. Other aspects covered include developments in fluorescence; free radicals in aqueous solutions; and irradiated single crystals. This volume will cater to undergraduates and graduate students as well as to researchers in the major fields of biology, chemistry, and physics.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Foreword

Contents Vol. 2

Contents Vol. 3

1. The Dipole Moments of Purines and Pyrimidines

I. Introduction

II. Quantum-Chemical Calculations

III. Experimental Results

References

2. Some Electrical Properties of Nucleic Acids and Components

I. Introduction

II. Piezoelectric Properties

III. Conductivity

IV. Ionic Interactions in DNA Solutions

V. Final Remarks

Acknowledgments

References

3. Charge Transfer Interactions of Purines and Pyrimidines

I. Introduction

II. Charge Transfer Complexes

III. Complexes of Purines and Pyrimidines

IV. Discussion and Conclusions

References

4. Recent Developments in the Fluorescence of DNA Bases and DNA at 300°K

I. Introduction

II. Experimental Considerations

III. Selected Topics

IV. Concluding Remarks

Acknowledgments

References

5. Comparison of Excited States and Energy Transfer in Polynucleotides and Aggregates of Nucleic Acid Components

I. Introduction

II. Excited States of Monomers

III. Aggregate Formation in Frozen Aqueous Solutions of Nucleosides

IV. Interactions between Cytidine and its Cation in Aggregates and in polyC

V. Interactions and Energy Transfer in polyrA and Adenosine Aggregates

VI. Energy Transfer between Nucleic Acid Constituents

VII. Conclusion

Acknowledgments

References

6. Short-lived Free Radicals in Aqueous Solutions of Nucleic Acid Components

I. Introduction

II. Reactions with Electrons

III. Reactions with OH• Radicals

IV. In situ Irradiation of Solutions

References

7. E.P.R. of Irradiated Single Crystals of the Nucleic Acid Constituents

I. Introduction

II. Thymine Compounds

III. Cytosine Compounds

IV. Purine Compounds

V. Conclusions

References

8. Binding of Organic Dyes to Nucleic Acids and the Photodynamic Effect

I. Introduction

II. The Binding of Organic Dyes to Nucleic Acids and the Effect of this Binding

III. The Photodynamic Effect

IV. The Mechanism of the Photodynamic Phenomenon

V. Influence of the Binding of Organic Dyes to Nucleic Acids on the Effectiveness of Ultraviolet and Ionizing Rays

References

9. Photosensitization of DNA's Constituents by Acridine Dyes: an E.S.R. Study

I. Introduction

II. Materials and Methods

III. Experimental Results

IV. General Conclusions

References

Author Index

Subject Index




