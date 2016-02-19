Electrical Interactions in Molecular Biophysics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122713507, 9780323154048

Electrical Interactions in Molecular Biophysics

1st Edition

An Introduction

Editors: Raymond Gabler
eBook ISBN: 9780323154048
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th April 1978
Page Count: 364
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Electrical Interactions in Molecular Biophysics: An Introduction deals with electrical interactions between biomolecules and therefore encompasses two disciplines, molecular biology and physics. The emphasis is on the electrical nature of biochemical or molecular biological reactions. The principles of electrostatics are used to explain some of the basic units of structure on a molecular level. Comprised of nine chapters, this book opens with an overview of the concepts and structures of biochemistry, with particular reference to different structural biochemical groups and how they are used as building blocks in forming molecules. The following chapters discuss the basics of elementary electrostatics; dielectric constants and dipoles; the dipole moments of biomolecules; van der Waals forces; and Debye-Huckel theory. Water and water structure are also considered from a physical standpoint. The final chapter is devoted to experimental techniques that rely upon the electrical properties of biomolecules and explains what types of information can be obtained from each experimental form. This monograph will be of interest to students and practitioners in biochemistry, molecular biology, biophysics, or microbiology.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgment

1 Biochemistry

Introduction

Bioelements

General Biochemistry

Proteins

pH and Ionization of Amino Acids

Protein Structure

Nucleic Acids

Summary

General References

References

2 Electrostatics

Introduction

Coulomb's Law

Units

Vectors and Scalars

Electric Field

Gauss' s Law

Electric Potential

Relation between Electric Potential and Field

The Potential of a Point Charge

Electric Potential Energy

Summary

References

3 Dipoles and Dielectric Constants

Introduction

Dipoles

Electric Field of a Dipole

Dipole in an Electric Field

Dipole in a Nonuniform Field

General Dipole

Quadruple

Dielectric Constant

Dielectrics and Capacitors

Dielectric Constant and Temperature

Dielectric Constant and Distance of Separation

Dielectric Constant and Salt Concentration

Dielectric Constant and Frequency

Summary

References

4 Dipole Moments of Biological Macromolecules

Introduction

Polarizability

Polarization Vector

Boltzmann's Distribution

Exponential Atmosphere

Statistical Alignment of Freely Rotating Permanent Dipoles

The Average

The Average Component of the Dipole in the Direction of the Field

Polarizability and Dielectric Constant—The Lorentz Field

Dielectric Increment

Dielectric Dispersion

Experimental Results

Interpretive Difficulties

Measurement of Dielectric Constant

Summary

References

5 Types of Molecular Interactions

Introduction

Charge-Charge Interaction

Charge-Dipole Interaction

Dipole-Dipole Interaction

The Hydrogen Bond

Alpha or Beta

Induction Energy

Charge-Induced Dipole Interaction

Dipole-Induced Dipole Interaction

Short-Range Repulsive Interactions

Further Examples

Summary

References

6 Van der Waals Forces

Introduction

Real Gases

Mechanism of VDW Forces

Lipids, Fatty Acids, and Membranes

Micelles

Biological Membranes

Enzyme-Substrate Interactions

DNA

Extension of Theory

Lifshitz Theory

Experimental Verifications

Summary

References

7 Debye-Hückel Theory

Introduction

Density of Counterions

Ionic Strength

Poisson Equation

Mathematical Solution

Debye Length

Salting Out

Energy of the System

Another Biological Implication of the Debye-Hückel Theory

Electrical Interactions between Two Ions

Weaknesses of the Debye-Hückel Theory

Summary

References

8 Water

Introduction

Electron Orbitals of Carbon

Electron Orbitals of Oxygen

Water as a Molecule

Ice

Liquid Water

Hydration

Water and Biomolecules

Summary

References

9 Experimental Electrical Techniques

Introduction

Electrophoresis

Electrophoretic Mobility

Microscopic Electrophoressis

Moving Boundary Electrophoressis

Zone Electrophoressis

Disk Gel Electrophoressis

SDS Gel Electrophoressis

Dielectrophoresis

Ion Exchange Chromatography

Isoelectric Precipitation

Isoelectric Focusing

Electrophoretic Light Scattering

Alignment in an Electric Field

Sedimentation Velocity

Summary

References

Appendix A Vector Analysis

Appendix B Useful Constants and Conversion Factors

Index

Details

No. of pages:
364
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323154048

About the Editor

Raymond Gabler

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.