Electrical Interactions in Molecular Biophysics
1st Edition
An Introduction
Description
Electrical Interactions in Molecular Biophysics: An Introduction deals with electrical interactions between biomolecules and therefore encompasses two disciplines, molecular biology and physics. The emphasis is on the electrical nature of biochemical or molecular biological reactions. The principles of electrostatics are used to explain some of the basic units of structure on a molecular level. Comprised of nine chapters, this book opens with an overview of the concepts and structures of biochemistry, with particular reference to different structural biochemical groups and how they are used as building blocks in forming molecules. The following chapters discuss the basics of elementary electrostatics; dielectric constants and dipoles; the dipole moments of biomolecules; van der Waals forces; and Debye-Huckel theory. Water and water structure are also considered from a physical standpoint. The final chapter is devoted to experimental techniques that rely upon the electrical properties of biomolecules and explains what types of information can be obtained from each experimental form. This monograph will be of interest to students and practitioners in biochemistry, molecular biology, biophysics, or microbiology.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgment
1 Biochemistry
Introduction
Bioelements
General Biochemistry
Proteins
pH and Ionization of Amino Acids
Protein Structure
Nucleic Acids
Summary
General References
References
2 Electrostatics
Introduction
Coulomb's Law
Units
Vectors and Scalars
Electric Field
Gauss' s Law
Electric Potential
Relation between Electric Potential and Field
The Potential of a Point Charge
Electric Potential Energy
Summary
References
3 Dipoles and Dielectric Constants
Introduction
Dipoles
Electric Field of a Dipole
Dipole in an Electric Field
Dipole in a Nonuniform Field
General Dipole
Quadruple
Dielectric Constant
Dielectrics and Capacitors
Dielectric Constant and Temperature
Dielectric Constant and Distance of Separation
Dielectric Constant and Salt Concentration
Dielectric Constant and Frequency
Summary
References
4 Dipole Moments of Biological Macromolecules
Introduction
Polarizability
Polarization Vector
Boltzmann's Distribution
Exponential Atmosphere
Statistical Alignment of Freely Rotating Permanent Dipoles
The Average
The Average Component of the Dipole in the Direction of the Field
Polarizability and Dielectric Constant—The Lorentz Field
Dielectric Increment
Dielectric Dispersion
Experimental Results
Interpretive Difficulties
Measurement of Dielectric Constant
Summary
References
5 Types of Molecular Interactions
Introduction
Charge-Charge Interaction
Charge-Dipole Interaction
Dipole-Dipole Interaction
The Hydrogen Bond
Alpha or Beta
Induction Energy
Charge-Induced Dipole Interaction
Dipole-Induced Dipole Interaction
Short-Range Repulsive Interactions
Further Examples
Summary
References
6 Van der Waals Forces
Introduction
Real Gases
Mechanism of VDW Forces
Lipids, Fatty Acids, and Membranes
Micelles
Biological Membranes
Enzyme-Substrate Interactions
DNA
Extension of Theory
Lifshitz Theory
Experimental Verifications
Summary
References
7 Debye-Hückel Theory
Introduction
Density of Counterions
Ionic Strength
Poisson Equation
Mathematical Solution
Debye Length
Salting Out
Energy of the System
Another Biological Implication of the Debye-Hückel Theory
Electrical Interactions between Two Ions
Weaknesses of the Debye-Hückel Theory
Summary
References
8 Water
Introduction
Electron Orbitals of Carbon
Electron Orbitals of Oxygen
Water as a Molecule
Ice
Liquid Water
Hydration
Water and Biomolecules
Summary
References
9 Experimental Electrical Techniques
Introduction
Electrophoresis
Electrophoretic Mobility
Microscopic Electrophoressis
Moving Boundary Electrophoressis
Zone Electrophoressis
Disk Gel Electrophoressis
SDS Gel Electrophoressis
Dielectrophoresis
Ion Exchange Chromatography
Isoelectric Precipitation
Isoelectric Focusing
Electrophoretic Light Scattering
Alignment in an Electric Field
Sedimentation Velocity
Summary
References
Appendix A Vector Analysis
Appendix B Useful Constants and Conversion Factors
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 364
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 28th April 1978
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323154048