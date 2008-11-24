Electrical Engineering 101 - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781856175067

Electrical Engineering 101

2nd Edition

Everything You Should Have Learned in School...but Probably Didn't

Authors: Darren Ashby Darren Ashby
Paperback ISBN: 9781856175067
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 24th November 2008
Page Count: 320

Description

Written by an expert electronics engineer who enjoys teaching the practical side of engineering, this book covers all the subjects that a beginning EE needs to know: intuitive circuit and signal analysis, physical equivalents of electrical components, proper use of an oscilloscope, troubleshooting both digital and analog circuits, and much more! Even engineers with years in the industry can benefit from the compendium of practical information provided within. CONTENTS: Chapter 0: What is Electricity Really? Chapter 1: Three Things They Should Have Taught in Engineering 101 Chapter 2: Basic Theory Chapter 3: Pieces Parts Chapter 4: The Real World Chapter 5: Tools Chapter 6: Troubleshooting Chapter 7: Touchy-Feely Stuff Appendix

Key Features

  • Covers the engineering basics that have been either left out of a typical engineer's education or forgotten over time
  • No other book offers a wealth of "insider information" in one volume, specifically geared to help new engineers and provide a refresher for those with more experience
  • updated content throughout, including 2-color diagrams and a new 'Chapter 0 - What is Electricity Really?'

Readership

Engineering students and beginning engineers. Experienced engineers needing a refresher; engineers from other disciplines needing a practical introduction to EE principles.

Table of Contents

Chapter 0: What is Electricity Really? Chicken vs. Egg What is Electricity Really? The Atom Now What? A Preview of Things to Come It Just Seems Magical

Chapter 1: Three Things They Should Have Taught in Engineering 101 Units count How to visualize Electrical Components Learn an Intuitive Approach “Lego” Engineering

Chapter 2: Basic Theory Ohm’s Law Still Works, Constantly Drill The Fundamantals It’s About time Beam Me Up? Keep It Under Control

Chapter 3: Pieces Parts Partially Conducting Electricity Power and Heat Managment The Magical Mysterious Op-Amp Negative Feedback Positive Feedback It’s Supposed To Be Logical Microprocessor/Microcontroller Basics Input and Output

Chapter 4: The Real World It Takes a Little D to A to Get a Little A to D Making Stuff Move —The Electromechanical World Power Supplies

Chapter 5: Tools Making the Invisible Visible Simulators Soldering Irons People Tools

Chapter 6: Troubleshooting Getting Ready For The Hunt Ghost in the Machine - EMI Code Junkies Beware

Chapter 7: Touchy-Feely Stuff People Skills Becoming and Extroverted Introvert Communication Skills Especially For Managers Especially for Employees How to Make a Great Product

Appendix

About the Author

Darren Ashby

Affiliations and Expertise

Electronics Product Line Manager, ICON Fitness, one of the world's largest consumers of embedded chips, Salt Lake City, UT, USA

Reviews

"Ashby takes a very practical approach, including a chapter on using tools, and he doesn't leave off on how to use soldering irons. He encourages the strenuous use of people as well especially of field-applications engineers, which I didn't know existed until I became one upon graduation."--Rick Nelson, Chief Editor, Test & Measurement World "This softcover book is aimed at those of you who want a refresher course in electrical engineering or those of you who need to bone up on the subject but don't have the background in it."--Melanie Martella, Sensors Magazine

