Electrical Engineering 101
2nd Edition
Everything You Should Have Learned in School...but Probably Didn't
Description
Written by an expert electronics engineer who enjoys teaching the practical side of engineering, this book covers all the subjects that a beginning EE needs to know: intuitive circuit and signal analysis, physical equivalents of electrical components, proper use of an oscilloscope, troubleshooting both digital and analog circuits, and much more! Even engineers with years in the industry can benefit from the compendium of practical information provided within. CONTENTS: Chapter 0: What is Electricity Really? Chapter 1: Three Things They Should Have Taught in Engineering 101 Chapter 2: Basic Theory Chapter 3: Pieces Parts Chapter 4: The Real World Chapter 5: Tools Chapter 6: Troubleshooting Chapter 7: Touchy-Feely Stuff Appendix
Key Features
- Covers the engineering basics that have been either left out of a typical engineer's education or forgotten over time
- No other book offers a wealth of "insider information" in one volume, specifically geared to help new engineers and provide a refresher for those with more experience
- updated content throughout, including 2-color diagrams and a new 'Chapter 0 - What is Electricity Really?'
Readership
Engineering students and beginning engineers. Experienced engineers needing a refresher; engineers from other disciplines needing a practical introduction to EE principles.
Table of Contents
Chapter 0: What is Electricity Really? Chicken vs. Egg What is Electricity Really? The Atom Now What? A Preview of Things to Come It Just Seems Magical
Chapter 1: Three Things They Should Have Taught in Engineering 101 Units count How to visualize Electrical Components Learn an Intuitive Approach “Lego” Engineering
Chapter 2: Basic Theory Ohm’s Law Still Works, Constantly Drill The Fundamantals It’s About time Beam Me Up? Keep It Under Control
Chapter 3: Pieces Parts Partially Conducting Electricity Power and Heat Managment The Magical Mysterious Op-Amp Negative Feedback Positive Feedback It’s Supposed To Be Logical Microprocessor/Microcontroller Basics Input and Output
Chapter 4: The Real World It Takes a Little D to A to Get a Little A to D Making Stuff Move —The Electromechanical World Power Supplies
Chapter 5: Tools Making the Invisible Visible Simulators Soldering Irons People Tools
Chapter 6: Troubleshooting Getting Ready For The Hunt Ghost in the Machine - EMI Code Junkies Beware
Chapter 7: Touchy-Feely Stuff People Skills Becoming and Extroverted Introvert Communication Skills Especially For Managers Especially for Employees How to Make a Great Product
Appendix
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2009
- Published:
- 24th November 2008
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781856175067
About the Author
Darren Ashby
Affiliations and Expertise
Electronics Product Line Manager, ICON Fitness, one of the world's largest consumers of embedded chips, Salt Lake City, UT, USA
Darren Ashby
Affiliations and Expertise
Electronics Product Line Manager, ICON Fitness, one of the world's largest consumers of embedded chips, Salt Lake City, UT, USA
Reviews
"Ashby takes a very practical approach, including a chapter on using tools, and he doesn't leave off on how to use soldering irons. He encourages the strenuous use of people as well especially of field-applications engineers, which I didn't know existed until I became one upon graduation."--Rick Nelson, Chief Editor, Test & Measurement World "This softcover book is aimed at those of you who want a refresher course in electrical engineering or those of you who need to bone up on the subject but don't have the background in it."--Melanie Martella, Sensors Magazine