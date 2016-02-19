Electrical Distribution in Papermills - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080114781, 9781483152486

Electrical Distribution in Papermills

1st Edition

Monographs on Paper and Board Making

Authors: A. C. G. Witts
Editors: Francis M. Bolam
eBook ISBN: 9781483152486
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 86
Description

Monographs on Paper and Board Making, Volume 2: Electrical Distribution in Papermills discusses the electrical distribution in paper and allied mills, dealing with a particular branch of papermaking on more advanced and specialized lines. This volume is divided into six chapters. Chapter 1 provides a brief discussion on some of the problems mill electrical engineers encounter. The second chapter emphasizes the design of a mill distribution scheme that aims maximum reliability, minimum interruption on fault or overload, and provides easy expansion. The next chapter focuses on equipment such as transformers, switchgears, circuit breakers, high rupturing capacity fuses, and cables. The power factor correction of a converting factory and papermill is deliberated in Chapter 4. Chapter 5 discusses safety in papermills, which includes prevention from electrical accidents. The last chapter elaborates attention on and regular maintenance of distribution equipment and parts of a mill system. A list of abbreviated terms is provided at the beginning of this book. This publication is intended to mill electrical engineers of both small and large mills, as well as those concerned with other branches of paper manufacturing.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Abbreviations

Introduction

Papermill Problems

Operating Conditions

Continuous Working

Fault Levels

Generation

Costs

Distribution Methods

General Consideration

Modernization and Expansion

Examples of Papermill Distribution Schemes and Expansion

Equipment

Transformers

Switchgear

Types of Circuit Breaker

Protection

High Rupturing Capacity Fuses

Cables

Measurements

Power Factor Correction

Safety

Planning

Equipment

Operating Codes

Maintenance

Switchgear

Protective Gear

Transformers

Cables

Earthing

Records

Test Equipment

Bibliography

Index

About the Author

A. C. G. Witts

About the Editor

Francis M. Bolam

