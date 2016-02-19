Monographs on Paper and Board Making, Volume 2: Electrical Distribution in Papermills discusses the electrical distribution in paper and allied mills, dealing with a particular branch of papermaking on more advanced and specialized lines. This volume is divided into six chapters. Chapter 1 provides a brief discussion on some of the problems mill electrical engineers encounter. The second chapter emphasizes the design of a mill distribution scheme that aims maximum reliability, minimum interruption on fault or overload, and provides easy expansion. The next chapter focuses on equipment such as transformers, switchgears, circuit breakers, high rupturing capacity fuses, and cables. The power factor correction of a converting factory and papermill is deliberated in Chapter 4. Chapter 5 discusses safety in papermills, which includes prevention from electrical accidents. The last chapter elaborates attention on and regular maintenance of distribution equipment and parts of a mill system. A list of abbreviated terms is provided at the beginning of this book. This publication is intended to mill electrical engineers of both small and large mills, as well as those concerned with other branches of paper manufacturing.