Electrical Analogues of Pin-Jointed Systems
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs on Electronics and Instrumentation
Description
Electrical Analogues of Pin-Jointed Systems is a compilation of papers from members of the Rostov-on-Don Civil Engineering Institute and of the Taganrog Radiotechnical Institute, dealing with the statics and dynamics of buildings. This collection addresses the problems encountered in building mechanics.
This book also discusses the principles of electrical analogues used in calculating solutions to problems involving static and dynamic structural formations. The different methods of electrical analogues are explained such as solving problems related to the resistance of materials. This text then shows the calculations using the equation of three bi-moments for solid beams with different rigidities, as well as other circuits used to calculate stresses in all parts of a static framework. In particular, the text notes that a circuit is capable of calculating the size of the current flowing in other parts of the system the stress found in the main framework. This book further notes the electrical analogues using four terminal networks and for determining the effects of temperature on structural beams and frameworks. For practical considerations, the text points out the analogue built by the Taganrog Radiotechnical Institute . Of interest is an electrical circuit that mimics a beam being shifted out of line during stress encountered from unwanted motion. When the foundation causes shifting of the pillars of a structure, the text explains how the degree of deflection can be calculated by using a formula relevant to electrical analogue use.
This collection of articles will prove useful to structural engineers, researchers in structural mechanics, and scientists involved in dynamics and physics.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Static Solution of a Twisted Thin-Walled Rod under Load Using an Electrical Analogue
2. Bi-moments Formula in Initial Parameters
3. Electrical Analogues of Some Plane Rod Systems
4. Electrical Analogue EMSS-1 for the Design of Beams and Frameworks
5. The Use of Iteration in Analogues of Frameworks Using a Four Terminal Active Network
6. Electrical Analogue of Plane, Statically Determined Framework
7. Calculation of the Effects of Temperature on Beams and Plane Frameworks Using Electrical Analogue Circuits
8. An Electrical Circuit for Simulating a Complicatedly Bent Conical Beam
9. The Calculation of the Deflection of Pillars Foundations with the Help of Electrical Analogues of Frameworks
10. Comparison of the Methods of Building Dynamics and Those Used in the Evaluation of Electrical Circuits
11. Electrical Analogues of Variable Profile Beams
12. Electrical Analogues of Equations with Finite Differences Used in Calculating Bent Rods
13. On the Electrical Analogue of a Bent Rod Used by Corbett and Calvert
14. Electrical Analogues of Beams and Frames, Built on a Flat Elastic Foundation and Firm Supports
Index
