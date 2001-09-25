Electric Vehicle Battery Systems
1st Edition
Description
Electric Vehicle Battery Systems provides operational theory and design guidance for engineers and technicians working to design and develop efficient electric vehicle (EV) power sources. As Zero Emission Vehicles become a requirement in more areas of the world, the technology required to design and maintain their complex battery systems is needed not only by the vehicle designers, but by those who will provide recharging and maintenance services, as well as utility infrastructure providers. Includes fuel cell and hybrid vehicle applications.
Written with cost and efficiency foremost in mind, Electric Vehicle Battery Systems offers essential details on failure mode analysis of VRLA, NiMH battery systems, the fast-charging of electric vehicle battery systems based on Pb-acid, NiMH, Li-ion technologies, and much more. Key coverage includes issues that can affect electric vehicle performance, such as total battery capacity, battery charging and discharging, and battery temperature constraints. The author also explores electric vehicle performance, battery testing (15 core performance tests provided), lithium-ion batteries, fuel cells and hybrid vehicles. In order to make a practical electric vehicle, a thorough understanding of the operation of a set of batteries in a pack is necessary. Expertly written and researched, Electric Vehicle Battery Systems will prove invaluable to automotive engineers, electronics and integrated circuit design engineers, and anyone whose interests involve electric vehicles and battery systems.
Key Features
- Addresses cost and efficiency as key elements in the design process
- Provides comprehensive coverage of the theory, operation, and configuration of complex battery systems, including Pb-acid, NiMH, and Li-ion technologies
Readership
Automotive electronics design engineers; Engineers; Automotive engineering university programs
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction and Overview: Electric Vehicle Operation, Battery Basics, Introduction to Traction Batteries, Comparison of Lead-acid Battery Technology, Fuel Cell Technology, Choice of a Battery Type for Electric Vehicles
Chapter 2: Electric Vehicle Battery Efficiency: Effects of VRLA Battery Formation on Electric Vehicle Performance, Regenerative Braking, Electric Vehicle Body and Frame Fluids, Lubricants, and Coolants, Effects of Current Density on Battery Formation, Effects of Excessive Heat and Battery Life Cycle, Battery Storage, Traction Battery Pack Design
Chapter 3: Electric Vehicle Battery Capacity: The Temperature Dependence of Battery Capacity, State of Charge of a VRLA Battery; Capacity Discharge Testing of VRLA Batteries, Battery Capacity Recovery, Definition of NiMH Battery Capacity, Li-ion Battery Capacity, Battery Capacity Tests, Energy Balances for the Electric Vehicle
Chapter 4: Electric Vehicle Battery Charging: Charging a single VRLA Battery, Charging NiMH batteries, Rate of Charge Effect on Charge Acceptance Efficiency of Traction Battery Packs, Environmental Influences on Charging, Charging Methods for NiMH Batteries, Charging Technology, Battery Pack Corrective Actions, Battery Charging Parameters
Chapter 5: Electric Vehicle Battery Fast Charging: The Fast Charging Configuration, Fast Charging Strategies, The Fast Charger Configuration, Fast Charging Prerequisites, Using Equalizing/Leveling Chargers, Limitations of Fast Charging, Inductive Charging--Making Recharging Easier, Range Testing of Electric Vehicle using Fast Charging, Electric Vehicle Speedometer Calibration
Chapter 6: Electric Vehicle Battery Discharging: Discharge Characteristics of the VRLA Battery, Discharge Characteristics of the NiMH Battery, Discharge Characteristics of the Li-ion Battery, Discharge of an Electric Vehicle Battery Pack, Cold-Weather Impact on Electric Vehicle Battery Discharge
Chapter 7: Electric Vehicle Battery Performance: The Battery Performance Management System (BPMS), BPMS Thermal Management System, The BPMS Charging Control, High-Voltage Cabling and Disconnects, Safety in Battery Design, Charging Technology, Electrical Insulation Breakdown Detection, Electrical Vehicle Component Tests, Building Standards, Ventilation
Chapter 8: Testing and Computer-based Modeling of Electric Vehicle Batteries: Testing Electric Vehicle Batteries, 15 Core Battery Performance Tests,Accelerated Reliability Testing of Electric Vehicles, Battery Cycle Life versus Peak Power and Rest Period, Safety Requirements for Electric Vehicle Batteries
Appendices A—E (Fuel Cell Processing Technology, 3 Checklist and Logs, EV Performance Test Summary), Bibilography, Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 252
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2001
- Published:
- 25th September 2001
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080488769
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750699167
About the Author
Sandeep Dhameja
Sandeep Dhameja has experience in high-speed and broadband, xDSL and VOIP, wireless data network infrastructure design, data network security and network intrusion detection of large area networks and e-Business solutions. He was formerly Senior Consultant at Center of Technology Enablement, Ernst & Young LLP,Chicago. He also participated in the electric vehicle development and production program at Chrysler.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Consultant with the Network Infrastructure & Security Group at Divine/Whittman-Hart, Inc., Chicago