Electric Vehicle Battery Systems

Chapter 1: Introduction and Overview: Electric Vehicle Operation, Battery Basics, Introduction to Traction Batteries, Comparison of Lead-acid Battery Technology, Fuel Cell Technology, Choice of a Battery Type for Electric Vehicles

Chapter 2: Electric Vehicle Battery Efficiency: Effects of VRLA Battery Formation on Electric Vehicle Performance, Regenerative Braking, Electric Vehicle Body and Frame Fluids, Lubricants, and Coolants, Effects of Current Density on Battery Formation, Effects of Excessive Heat and Battery Life Cycle, Battery Storage, Traction Battery Pack Design

Chapter 3: Electric Vehicle Battery Capacity: The Temperature Dependence of Battery Capacity, State of Charge of a VRLA Battery; Capacity Discharge Testing of VRLA Batteries, Battery Capacity Recovery, Definition of NiMH Battery Capacity, Li-ion Battery Capacity, Battery Capacity Tests, Energy Balances for the Electric Vehicle

Chapter 4: Electric Vehicle Battery Charging: Charging a single VRLA Battery, Charging NiMH batteries, Rate of Charge Effect on Charge Acceptance Efficiency of Traction Battery Packs, Environmental Influences on Charging, Charging Methods for NiMH Batteries, Charging Technology, Battery Pack Corrective Actions, Battery Charging Parameters

Chapter 5: Electric Vehicle Battery Fast Charging: The Fast Charging Configuration, Fast Charging Strategies, The Fast Charger Configuration, Fast Charging Prerequisites, Using Equalizing/Leveling Chargers, Limitations of Fast Charging, Inductive Charging--Making Recharging Easier, Range Testing of Electric Vehicle using Fast Charging, Electric Vehicle Speedometer Calibration

Chapter 6: Electric Vehicle Battery Discharging: Discharge Characteristics of the VRLA Battery, Discharge Characteristics of the NiMH Battery, Discharge Characteristics of the Li-ion Battery, Discharge of an Electric Vehicle Battery Pack, Cold-Weather Impact on Electric Vehicle Battery Discharge

Chapter 7: Electric Vehicle Battery Performance: The Battery Performance Management System (BPMS), BPMS Thermal Management System, The BPMS Charging Control, High-Voltage Cabling and Disconnects, Safety in Battery Design, Charging Technology, Electrical Insulation Breakdown Detection, Electrical Vehicle Component Tests, Building Standards, Ventilation

Chapter 8: Testing and Computer-based Modeling of Electric Vehicle Batteries: Testing Electric Vehicle Batteries, 15 Core Battery Performance Tests,Accelerated Reliability Testing of Electric Vehicles, Battery Cycle Life versus Peak Power and Rest Period, Safety Requirements for Electric Vehicle Batteries

Appendices A—E (Fuel Cell Processing Technology, 3 Checklist and Logs, EV Performance Test Summary), Bibilography, Index