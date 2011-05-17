Elbow Arthritis, An Issue of Hand Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455704569, 9781455709267

Elbow Arthritis, An Issue of Hand Clinics, Volume 27-2

1st Edition

Authors: Julie Adams Lee Katolik
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455704569
eBook ISBN: 9781455709267
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 17th May 2011
Page Count: 120
Description

Rheumatoid Arthritis, Post Traumatic and Osteoarthritis, Hemophilic Arthritis, Arthroscopic Debridement, Open Debridement, Linked Total Elbow Arthroplasty, Unlinked Total Elbow Arthroplasty, Hemi Arthroplasty of the Humerus vs Capitocondylar, Interposition Arthroplasty/Resection Arthroplasty/Distraction Arthroplasty, Elbow Fusion

About the Authors

Julie Adams Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Minnesota

Lee Katolik Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Surgery of the Upper Limb, Microvascular Surgery, Attending Surgeon, Philadelphia Hand Center, P.C., Assistant Professor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Thomas Jefferson University School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pa

