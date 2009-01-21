Martin H. Sadd is Emeritus Professor of Mechanical Engineering and Applied Mechanics at the University of Rhode Island. He received his Ph.D. in mechanics from the Illinois Institute of Technology and began his academic career at Mississippi State University. In 1979 he joined the faculty at Rhode Island and served as department chair from 1991 to 2000. Professor Sadd’s teaching background is in the area of solid mechanics with emphasis in elasticity, continuum mechanics, wave propagation, and computational methods. He has taught elasticity at two academic institutions, in several industries, and at a government laboratory. Professor Sadd’s research has been in the area of computational modeling of materials under static and dynamic loading conditions using finite, boundary, and discrete element methods. Much of his work has involved micromechanical modeling of geomaterials including granular soil, rock, and concretes. He has authored more than 70 publications and has given numerous presentations at national and international meetings.