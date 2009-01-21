Elasticity
2nd Edition
Theory, Applications, and Numerics
Description
Elasticity: Theory, Applications and Numerics Second Edition provides a concise and organized presentation and development of the theory of elasticity, moving from solution methodologies, formulations and strategies into applications of contemporary interest, including fracture mechanics, anisotropic/composite materials, micromechanics and computational methods. Developed as a text for a one- or two-semester graduate elasticity course, this new edition is the only elasticity text to provide coverage in the new area of non-homogenous, or graded, material behavior. Extensive end-of-chapter exercises throughout the book are fully incorporated with the use of MATLAB software.
Key Features
- Provides a thorough yet concise introduction to general elastic theory and behavior
- Demonstrates numerous applications in areas of contemporary interest including fracture mechanics, anisotropic/composite and graded materials, micromechanics, and computational methods
- The only current elasticity text to incorporate MATLAB into its extensive end-of-chapter exercises
- The book's organization makes it well-suited for a one or two semester course in elastictiy
Features New to the Second Edition:
- First elasticity text to offer a chapter on non-homogenous, or graded, material behavior
- New appendix on review of undergraduate mechanics of materials theory to make the text more self-contained
- 355 end of chapter exercises – 30% NEW to this edition
Readership
Graduate students in Mechanical, Civil, Aerospace and Materials Engineering; R&D engineers in structural and mechanical design
Table of Contents
Mathematical Preliminaries; Deformation: Displacements and Strains; Stress and Equilibrium; Material Behavior-Linear Elastic Solids; Formulation and Solution Strategies; Strain Energy and Related Principles; Two-Dimensional Formulation; Two-Dimensional Problem Solution; Extension, Torsion and Flexure of Elastic Cylinders; Complex Variable Methods; Anisotropic Elasticity; Thermoelasticity; Displacement Potentials and Stress Functions; Nonhomogeneous Elasticity; Micromechanics Applications; Numerical Finite and Boundary Element Methods; Appendix A: Basic Field Equations in Cartesian, Cylindrical and Spherical Coordinates; Appendix B: Transformation of Field Variables Between Cartesian, Cylindrical and Spherical Components; Appendix C: MATLAB Primer; Appendix D: Review of Mechanics of Materials
Details
- No. of pages:
- 552
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 21st January 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080922416
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123744463
About the Author
Martin Sadd
Martin H. Sadd is Emeritus Professor of Mechanical Engineering and Applied Mechanics at the University of Rhode Island. He received his Ph.D. in mechanics from the Illinois Institute of Technology and began his academic career at Mississippi State University. In 1979 he joined the faculty at Rhode Island and served as department chair from 1991 to 2000. Professor Sadd’s teaching background is in the area of solid mechanics with emphasis in elasticity, continuum mechanics, wave propagation, and computational methods. He has taught elasticity at two academic institutions, in several industries, and at a government laboratory. Professor Sadd’s research has been in the area of computational modeling of materials under static and dynamic loading conditions using finite, boundary, and discrete element methods. Much of his work has involved micromechanical modeling of geomaterials including granular soil, rock, and concretes. He has authored more than 70 publications and has given numerous presentations at national and international meetings.
Affiliations and Expertise
Mechanical Engineering & Applied Mechanics Department, University of Rhode Island, USA