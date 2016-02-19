Einstein: The First Hundred Years
1st Edition
Description
Einstein: The First Hundred Years presents the great contribution of Albert Einstein to the development of science. This book discusses the significant role of Einstein's existence as a scientist who turned out to be a great public figure that changed the society's consciousness of science for good.
Organized into five parts encompassing 17 chapters, this book begins with an overview of Albert Einstein's achievement as the greatest theoretical physicist of his age and he was universally recognized at 37. This text then provides Einstein's major contribution to the special and general theories of relativity. Other chapters consider Einstein's work on the development of quantum theory for which he received the Nobel Prize in 1921. This book discusses as well Brownian movement and statistical theories by Einstein. The final chapter deals with the increasing widespread interest in Einstein's work.
This book is a valuable resource for scientists, physicists, teachers, and students.
Table of Contents
Acknowledgements
The Science Policy Foundation
Foreword
1. The Man
Einstein
Personal Reminiscences
To Albert Einstein on his 75th Birthday
Brief thoughts on the Theory of Relativity
2. The Impact on Science
Assessing Einstein's Impact on Today's Science by Citation Analysis
The Excellence of Einstein's Theory of Gravitation
Einstein and Non-Locality in the Quantum Theory
Einstein as Guru? The Case of Bose
3. The Impact on Society
The Theory of Relativity and our World View
The Brain of Einstein
4. The Impact on World Affairs
Einstein the Pacifist Warrior
Einstein's Political Struggle
Einstein on Civil Liberties
5. The Impact on the Arts
Einstein and Architecture
Einstein and Art
Einstein and Science Fiction
Einstein and Relativity Theory in Modern Literature
Afterword
Einstein and Other Seekers of the Larger View
Name Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 214
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1980
- Published:
- 1st January 1980
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483152875