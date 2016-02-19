Einstein: The First Hundred Years - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080250199, 9781483152875

Einstein: The First Hundred Years

1st Edition

Editors: Maurice Goldsmith Alan Mackay James Woudhuysen
eBook ISBN: 9781483152875
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 214
Description

Einstein: The First Hundred Years presents the great contribution of Albert Einstein to the development of science. This book discusses the significant role of Einstein's existence as a scientist who turned out to be a great public figure that changed the society's consciousness of science for good.

Organized into five parts encompassing 17 chapters, this book begins with an overview of Albert Einstein's achievement as the greatest theoretical physicist of his age and he was universally recognized at 37. This text then provides Einstein's major contribution to the special and general theories of relativity. Other chapters consider Einstein's work on the development of quantum theory for which he received the Nobel Prize in 1921. This book discusses as well Brownian movement and statistical theories by Einstein. The final chapter deals with the increasing widespread interest in Einstein's work.

This book is a valuable resource for scientists, physicists, teachers, and students.

Table of Contents


Acknowledgements

The Science Policy Foundation

Foreword

1. The Man

Einstein

Personal Reminiscences

To Albert Einstein on his 75th Birthday

Brief thoughts on the Theory of Relativity

2. The Impact on Science

Assessing Einstein's Impact on Today's Science by Citation Analysis

The Excellence of Einstein's Theory of Gravitation

Einstein and Non-Locality in the Quantum Theory

Einstein as Guru? The Case of Bose

3. The Impact on Society

The Theory of Relativity and our World View

The Brain of Einstein

4. The Impact on World Affairs

Einstein the Pacifist Warrior

Einstein's Political Struggle

Einstein on Civil Liberties

5. The Impact on the Arts

Einstein and Architecture

Einstein and Art

Einstein and Science Fiction

Einstein and Relativity Theory in Modern Literature

Afterword

Einstein and Other Seekers of the Larger View

Name Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
214
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483152875

About the Editor

Maurice Goldsmith

Alan Mackay

James Woudhuysen

