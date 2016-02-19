Effects of Noise On Wildlife
1st Edition
Description
Effects of Noise on Wildlife emerged from the Symposium on the Effects of Noise on Wildlife, organized by ICA-WG4 as part of the 9th International Congress on Acoustics in Madrid, Spain, July 4-9, 1977. The book begins by examining some popular and relatively well-known aspects of animal behavior in relation to noise. This is followed by separate chapters on the physiological responses of large domestic animals to various sound environments; the effects of sonic booms on native fauna; wildlife-powerline interactions; the effects of transmission line audible noise on wildlife; and the effects of acoustical noise on selected marine biological systems. Subsequent chapters deal with the effects of noise stress on gestating female mice and the environmental impact of noisy activities on wildlife. The book concludes with a discussion of the impact of existing noise-related policy on animals and government and public policy needs. This book is intended for readers in administrative services and agencies responsible for nature protection.
Table of Contents
List of Participants
Preface
Symposium on the Effects of Noise on Wildlife
Introduction
Physiological Responses to Auditory Stimuli
Eastern Wild Turkey Behavioral Responses Induced by Sonic Boom
Effect of Sonic Boom from Aircraft on Wildlife and Animal Husbandry
Wildlife and Electric Power Transmission
Transmission Line Audible Noise and Wildlife
Ocean Noise and the Behavior of Marine Animals: Relationships and Implications
Preliminary Results of the Effects of Noise on Gestating Female Mice and Their Pups
Deinsectization of Stored Grain by High Powered Sound Waves
Quantifying the Acoustic Dose When Determining the Effects of Noise on Wildlife
Noise and Animals: Perspective of Government and Public Policy
Summary and Discussion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 316
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 1st January 1978
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323156301