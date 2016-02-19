Effects of Noise On Wildlife - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122605505, 9780323156301

Effects of Noise On Wildlife

1st Edition

Editors: John Fletcher
eBook ISBN: 9780323156301
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 316
Description

Effects of Noise on Wildlife emerged from the Symposium on the Effects of Noise on Wildlife, organized by ICA-WG4 as part of the 9th International Congress on Acoustics in Madrid, Spain, July 4-9, 1977. The book begins by examining some popular and relatively well-known aspects of animal behavior in relation to noise. This is followed by separate chapters on the physiological responses of large domestic animals to various sound environments; the effects of sonic booms on native fauna; wildlife-powerline interactions; the effects of transmission line audible noise on wildlife; and the effects of acoustical noise on selected marine biological systems. Subsequent chapters deal with the effects of noise stress on gestating female mice and the environmental impact of noisy activities on wildlife. The book concludes with a discussion of the impact of existing noise-related policy on animals and government and public policy needs. This book is intended for readers in administrative services and agencies responsible for nature protection.

Table of Contents


List of Participants

Preface

Symposium on the Effects of Noise on Wildlife

Introduction

Physiological Responses to Auditory Stimuli

Eastern Wild Turkey Behavioral Responses Induced by Sonic Boom

Effect of Sonic Boom from Aircraft on Wildlife and Animal Husbandry

Wildlife and Electric Power Transmission

Transmission Line Audible Noise and Wildlife

Ocean Noise and the Behavior of Marine Animals: Relationships and Implications

Preliminary Results of the Effects of Noise on Gestating Female Mice and Their Pups

Deinsectization of Stored Grain by High Powered Sound Waves

Quantifying the Acoustic Dose When Determining the Effects of Noise on Wildlife

Noise and Animals: Perspective of Government and Public Policy

Summary and Discussion


