Effective Physical Security - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750693905, 9781483292380

Effective Physical Security

1st Edition

Design, Equipment, and Operations

Editors: Lawrence J. Fennelly
eBook ISBN: 9781483292380
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 24th March 1992
Page Count: 304
Description

Vulnerability assessment and target hardening encompass very important components of the crime and loss prevention field. This book, written by a collection of specialists in the field, contains a wealth of practical, immediately-useful information.

Lawrence J. Fennelly is an independent security consultant in Cambridge, Massachusetts. A graduate of the National Crime Prevention Institute, Mr. Fennelly is a member of the International Society of Crime Prevention Practitioners and the American Society of Industrial Security, He is the author of numerous books on security and crime prevention.

Key Features

easy reference text written by specialists in the field

Readership

security professionals

Table of Contents

Design; Approaches to physical security; Environmental design; Designing security with the architects; Security surveys; Equipment; Physical barriers; The use of locks in physical crime prevention; Safes, vaults and accessories; Security lighting; Alarms: intrusion detection systems; Closed circuit television security; Access control and personal indentification systems; Operations; Operations of guard force; Fire and safety protection.

About the Editor

Lawrence J. Fennelly

