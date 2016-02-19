Effective Physical Security
1st Edition
Design, Equipment, and Operations
Description
Vulnerability assessment and target hardening encompass very important components of the crime and loss prevention field. This book, written by a collection of specialists in the field, contains a wealth of practical, immediately-useful information.
Lawrence J. Fennelly is an independent security consultant in Cambridge, Massachusetts. A graduate of the National Crime Prevention Institute, Mr. Fennelly is a member of the International Society of Crime Prevention Practitioners and the American Society of Industrial Security, He is the author of numerous books on security and crime prevention.
Key Features
easy reference text written by specialists in the field
Readership
security professionals
Table of Contents
Design; Approaches to physical security; Environmental design; Designing security with the architects; Security surveys; Equipment; Physical barriers; The use of locks in physical crime prevention; Safes, vaults and accessories; Security lighting; Alarms: intrusion detection systems; Closed circuit television security; Access control and personal indentification systems; Operations; Operations of guard force; Fire and safety protection.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1992
- Published:
- 24th March 1992
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483292380