Effective Physical Security

Vulnerability assessment and target hardening encompass very important components of the crime and loss prevention field. This book, written by a collection of specialists in the field, contains a wealth of practical, immediately-useful information.

Lawrence J. Fennelly is an independent security consultant in Cambridge, Massachusetts. A graduate of the National Crime Prevention Institute, Mr. Fennelly is a member of the International Society of Crime Prevention Practitioners and the American Society of Industrial Security, He is the author of numerous books on security and crime prevention.